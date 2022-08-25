Read full article on original website
TV Fanatic
The Conners Shocker: Michael Fishman Exits Ahead of Season 5
The Conners is losing one of its most beloved cast members. TV Line reported Monday that Michael Fishman has departed the ABC series ahead of its fifth season. The news is somewhat surprising. Fishman originated the role of D.J. Conner on Roseanne back in 1988 before returning for the revival...
TV Fanatic
The Cleaning Lady: Naveen Andrews Lands Series Regular Role as Nadia's Ex
When The Cleaning Lady returns to FOX, the relationships at the center of the show will be more complicated than ever. Deadline reports that Naveen Andrews has landed a series regular role on the sophomore season of the hit drama. The former Lost star will portray Robert Kamdar, Nadia’s (Eva...
TV Fanatic
Watch Animal Kingdom Online: Season 6 Episode 13
On Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 13, they embarked on their most dangerous mission yet. As their lives were on the line, it was down to make a big decision about the future. Meanwhile, we learned the true extent of Andrew's sin that destroyed the family in the past. With...
TV Fanatic
Manifest Season 4: Premiere Date, Plot Details Revealed
Manifest fans, we have some good news. Netflix has finally announced when the fourth -- and final -- season will get underway. The news broke on 828 Day in true Manifest fashion, with TUDUM sharing it all first. Cool, right?. The first ten episodes of Manifest Season 4 will receive...
TV Fanatic
Resident Evil Canceled After One Season at Netflix
Netflix's Resident Evil will not return for a second season. Deadline reported Friday that the streamer had canceled the zombie drama after just one season. The news comes around six weeks after its debut on the service. It kicked off with 72.7 million hours viewed, but didn't grow much from...
TV Fanatic
Devils Season 2 Episode 3
Devils Season 2 Episode 3 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 3
Unique robs the bodega and kidnaps Juliana. Howard approaches Kanan and tells him he's his father and wants to be in his life. It's a claim that Kanan disbelieves. Raq looks to invest in an apartment building in New Jersey, and she hopes to expand the business. Jukebox gets in...
TV Fanatic
Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 3
Megan is still fussing over Connor, and Mick follows suit. He doesn't want anymore tea, thank you very much. He's ready to take care of himself, moving back to his own apartment. Mick is worried that Connor is pushing too fast because that's what happened this father, and he doesn't want his son to make the same mistake.
TV Fanatic
Animal Kingdom's Jasper Polish & Kevin Csolak on the Cody Twins' Bond & "Heartwrenching" Series Finale
As we've tuned into Animal Kingdom Season 6, it's undeniably clear that Julia Cody is at the center of this story. And the relationship between the Cody twins has shaped so much of everything. With Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 13 teasing that Andrew commits the Original Sin, it's safe...
TV Fanatic
Floribama Shore: Canceled After Four Seasons at MTV
Floribama Shore will not be returning to MTV. The cabler has announced it will not proceed with the reality series's fifth season. However, Deadline notes that "the future of the series is being evaluated" by the network. Whether that means the show could end up at another outlet down the...
