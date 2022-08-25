ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
TV Fanatic

The Conners Shocker: Michael Fishman Exits Ahead of Season 5

The Conners is losing one of its most beloved cast members. TV Line reported Monday that Michael Fishman has departed the ABC series ahead of its fifth season. The news is somewhat surprising. Fishman originated the role of D.J. Conner on Roseanne back in 1988 before returning for the revival...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Cleaning Lady: Naveen Andrews Lands Series Regular Role as Nadia's Ex

When The Cleaning Lady returns to FOX, the relationships at the center of the show will be more complicated than ever. Deadline reports that Naveen Andrews has landed a series regular role on the sophomore season of the hit drama. The former Lost star will portray Robert Kamdar, Nadia’s (Eva...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch Animal Kingdom Online: Season 6 Episode 13

On Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 13, they embarked on their most dangerous mission yet. As their lives were on the line, it was down to make a big decision about the future. Meanwhile, we learned the true extent of Andrew's sin that destroyed the family in the past. With...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Manifest Season 4: Premiere Date, Plot Details Revealed

Manifest fans, we have some good news. Netflix has finally announced when the fourth -- and final -- season will get underway. The news broke on 828 Day in true Manifest fashion, with TUDUM sharing it all first. Cool, right?. The first ten episodes of Manifest Season 4 will receive...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Leight
Person
Dick Wolf
Person
Kelli Giddish
Person
Mariska Hargitay
TV Fanatic

Resident Evil Canceled After One Season at Netflix

Netflix's Resident Evil will not return for a second season. Deadline reported Friday that the streamer had canceled the zombie drama after just one season. The news comes around six weeks after its debut on the service. It kicked off with 72.7 million hours viewed, but didn't grow much from...
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

Devils Season 2 Episode 3

Devils Season 2 Episode 3 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
NHL
TV Fanatic

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 3

Unique robs the bodega and kidnaps Juliana. Howard approaches Kanan and tells him he's his father and wants to be in his life. It's a claim that Kanan disbelieves. Raq looks to invest in an apartment building in New Jersey, and she hopes to expand the business. Jukebox gets in...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 3

Megan is still fussing over Connor, and Mick follows suit. He doesn't want anymore tea, thank you very much. He's ready to take care of himself, moving back to his own apartment. Mick is worried that Connor is pushing too fast because that's what happened this father, and he doesn't want his son to make the same mistake.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Svu#Showrunner#Nbc#The Law Order
TV Fanatic

Floribama Shore: Canceled After Four Seasons at MTV

Floribama Shore will not be returning to MTV. The cabler has announced it will not proceed with the reality series's fifth season. However, Deadline notes that "the future of the series is being evaluated" by the network. Whether that means the show could end up at another outlet down the...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy