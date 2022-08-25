ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IN

Guilty verdicts come in years after sex crimes occurred

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
INDIANAPOLIS — Years after the offense occurred, victims in three cases are getting some justice.

On Thursday, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced three guilty verdicts in cases dating as far back as 2015. Two of the cases involved child molestation while another involved a woman’s rape.

“The guilty verdicts obtained this week exemplify the hard work the women and men of the Prosecutor’s Office do every day on behalf of victims,” Prosecutor Mears stated. “We remain unwavering in our commitment to holding those who commit violence accountable for their actions.”

In one of the child molestation cases, Alberto Gomez was found guilty of three counts of child molestation. He was arrested in 2019 after police with the Beech Grove Police Department responded to an anonymous tip.

The teenage victim in the case told police that Gomez would fondle her while she was half-asleep. One of the police talked to believed he was having a mental breakdown.

Beech Grove man found guilty as charged in child molestation case

In another case,  Miguel Espinoza-Garcia was convicted of child molesting, battery on a person less than 14 years old, and child molesting. Espinoza-Garcia was charged in December 2019 for the sexual abuse of a 10-year-old girl that occurred in 2015.

In that case, court documents indicate Espinoza-Garcia befriended the girl’s mother at church before he would eventually fondle the girl while lying in bed with her, her sister and her mother. The girl didn’t say anything about the abuse for four years before “she went to church and made a promise to God to tell her mother about Miguel touching her.”

Greenwood man found guilty of sexually abusing girl whose mother he met at church

The rape case remains ongoing. The prosecutor’s office said 42-year-old Thomas Deandre Stone was convicted of three counts of rape, criminal confinement, and intimidation for a 2016 sexual assault.

In that assault, court document show he picked up a woman who got separated from a friend at the bar after a concert, drove her to a home, and raped her.

Indianapolis man convicted more than 6 years after raping woman who got separated from friend at bar

The probable cause affidavit filed in the case indicates two other allegations against Stone, but the prosecutor’s office said the court split the counts against Stone to be tried separately. He continues to face charges in those allegations.

