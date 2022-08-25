ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Abortion is larger issue in Michigan ahead of mid-term election

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a trend political experts are seeing nationwide ahead of the mid-term election many Republicans trying to downplay their position on abortion. That includes state Sen. Tom Barrett, who’s running for Congress. He took down any mention of his pro-life stance over the weekend. Barrett’s website now criticizes Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s pro-choice position instead of focusing on his pro-life views.
‘Michigan Dyslexia Handbook’ could be first step in statewide intervention

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students with dyslexia learn differently than their neurotypical counterparts, and typically require a different style of teaching. However, that different style of teaching is not available in a majority of Michigan’s public schools. Michigan’s Department of Education released a guidebook to try and change that....
LANSING, MI
Lansing, MI
MDOT: Public comment for major construction plan ends Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The public has only a few more days to tell Michigan’s Department of Transportation (MDOT) what they think of a proposed plan for road construction projects over the next five years. MDOT officials say the 2023-2027 Five-Year Transportation Plan (5YTP), which lays out which major...
Free at-home COVID tests to end - Where Michiganders can be tested

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to the White House, the chance to get a free at home COVID tests is going away. Since January, the White House has been sending out up to 16 COVID tests per household. They’ve distributed nearly 600 million since the beginning. The U.S. government...
LANSING, MI
Studio 10 Tidbit: National Beach Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday, August 30 is National Beach Day. Did you know that at 3,288 miles, Michigan has the longest freshwater coastline in the world. Now if you remove the “freshwater” modifier, and Michigan has the second longest total shoreline - after Alaska. With more than 120 lighthouses, Michigan is the state with the most lighthouses in the United States.
Crews work to restore power in Michigan after significant outages

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Crews are working around the clock to restore power across Michigan. In the first 24 hours since Monday’s storms moved through, roughly half of those impacted have the lights back on. Neighborhoods across the area were loud Tuesday with the sound of generators. Michael Kander...
Meijer unveils beach, water cleaning devices

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNEM) - Meijer, a Midwest staple, is partnering up with the Great Lakes Plastic Cleanup Program to help clean up local beaches and waterways. The initiative supports the largest development of the eco-friendly and remote-controlled devices across multiple states in the Great Lakes. “It is a privilege...
Thousands in Mid-Michigan lose power due to storms

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of people lost power Monday due to severe storms that swept through the area. At the peak, there were nearly 400,000 people across Michigan impacted by power outages. According to Consumers Energy, as of 9:30 p.m. roughly 152,000 customers across the entire state were impacted...
LANSING, MI
Families in need for influx of foreign exchange students

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Exchange students that come to Michigan to study abroad need of host families. The National Association of Foreign Student Advisers said bout 4,000 kids come to Michigan to study abroad. Since there are not as many COVID restrictions as there were in 2020, there are even more kids are coming to study in the state.
Suspect fleeing Michigan State Police crashes into moving train

SAGINAW, Mich. (WILX) - A 50-year-old man was arrested Monday night after reportedly crashing his vehicle into a moving train in Saginaw during a police pursuit. According to authorities, troopers attempted to stop a vehicle registered to a suspect with felony warrants just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Annesley and 12th streets. The driver refused to stop and fled.
SAGINAW, MI
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country

(Gray News) - An outage affecting the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program was reported across the country Sunday, according to Down Detector. The program, known as SNAP, provides nutrition benefits to supplement the food budget of low-income families so they can purchase healthy food. Electronic Benefits Transfer, known as EBT, is an electronic system similar to a debit card that allows a SNAP participant to pay for food using SNAP benefits.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Now Desk: First Alert Weather Day latest, cookie recall, and more

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has the latest updates as Monday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day. We talk about the top headlines of the morning, including the status of the Artemis I launch, why some cookies are being recalled, Mississippians brace for severe flooding, and a new record price for sports memorabilia is set - just how much did it go for? Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Missing Arkansas boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 4-year-old who was reported missing and believed to be in danger, KAIT reported. Caleb Johnson has been found safe, Arkansas State Police said in a Facebook post Monday. According to initial information from law enforcement, the child’s mother picked him up from day care earlier in the morning and texted his grandmother saying that she would harm herself and the child.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR

