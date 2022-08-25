Read full article on original website
Police: Three charged with shooting airsoft guns at bystanders
ACWORTH, Ga. - Acworth police have arrested three people accused of shooting airsoft guns at innocent bystanders. In a police narrative, an officer with the Acworth Police Department says on Aug. 23 at around 10:30 p.m., they were called to the area near Logan Farm Park after reports of a group driving around shooting people with airsoft guns.
Man violently carjacked in broad daylight at Gwinnett County gas station
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man is recovering after a violent carjacking in broad daylight in Lawrenceville. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was on Buford Road Tuesday, where the victim pulled up to a Gwinnett County gas station, parked his car and was immediately blindsided by someone who started beating him over the head with a gun.
‘Violent gang member’ arrested on multiple charges in South Fulton, police say
SOUTH FULTON — A documented gang member and violent offender has been arrested in South Fulton County, police say. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The City of South Fulton Police Department said Larry Little was arrested on seven counts of aggravated assault, one count of armed robbery, gun charges and several other warrants. He was also wanted for a probation violations for participation in a criminal street gang out of DeKalb County.
Man killed at Vinings apartment complex
Police are still looking for the suspect responsible for a shooting that killed one man at a Vinings apartment complex. A couple say they woke up to 'sporadic bang noises' coming from outside. After calling the police to investigate when they thought may be a break-in, they found the wounded man on their doorstep.
14-year-old girl arrested in Peachtree City Walmart fire investigation
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Peachtree City police have made an arrest in the four-alarm fire that caused massive damage to a local Walmart. FOX 5 has confirmed that a 14-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with the fire. Investigators have not released the suspect's name. Investigators tell FOX 5's...
Fight between Clayton County brothers leads to 1 shot, killed, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County man is accused of shooting and killing his brother after an argument early Sunday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officials were called to Riverwood Townhouses around 3:40 a.m. at 681 Flint River Road in Riverdale about...
Lithonia police on the hunt for K-9 killer
Lithonia police are searching for the suspect who shot K-9 Officer Perro. Members of the department are planning a memorial service for the dog. K-9 Officer Perro was put down due to critical injuries.
Man injured in shooting at DeKalb apartments dies
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was shot at an apartment complex in DeKalb County later died from his injuries, according to police. The shooting happened around 11 a.m. at the Hidden Hills Apartments, located in the 3000 block of Belvedere Circle in Decatur. According to DeKalb County Police...
2 couples get into dispute, exchange gunfire, DeKalb County police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - It was a shooting dispute that started at a house and ended up at a gas station a mile away, DeKalb County police say. Investigators are trying to determine the timeline of events at two locations where multiple shots were fired by various people and left up to four people injured.
Police: Man killed in shooting at Lawrenceville family gathering
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Investigators are working to see if they will press charges in a deadly shooting at a Lawrenceville home over the weekend. Gwinnett police say on Aug. 27, officers were called to the 1100 block of Rose Terrace Circle after reports of a person shot. At the scene,...
New information about man found shot at Vinings apartment
VININGS, Ga. - A couple says they originally thought someone was breaking into their Vinings apartment early Sunday morning, but they now believe that man was trying to get help. "I'm startled instantly because it's basically 3:45 a.m. in the morning and we had gone to bed maybe two hours...
Vinings couple details moments they found man shot on doorstep
A couple details the graphic moments a critically injured man came to their apartment for help. The 40-year-old had been shot multiple times and later died on the scene after police arrival.
Deputies charge 70-year-old in connection to stabbing her husband
A 70-year-old woman is under arrest for stabbing a man investigators say she was romantically involved with. It was caught on police body cam by Coweta County deputies who were on a traffic stop near the stabbing scene.
Police: 1 arrested, 1 on the run for deadly shooting on 7-year-old girl
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have made an arrest and are searching for another suspect in the deadly shooting of 7-year-old girl at an apartment complex in the city's Sweet Auburn neighborhood Saturday night. According to authorities, Ava Phillips was killed by a stray bullet that struck her in the head...
Man injured in drive-by shooting outside NW Atlanta sports bar
ATLANTA - Investigators are trying to figure out if a drive-by shooting at a northwest Atlanta sports bar was targeted. Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday outside the PreGame Sports Bar And Grill on the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. According to investigators,...
Road rage shooting leaves Atlanta man with life-altering injury
ATLANTA - Inside his Southwest Atlanta home, John Laster is ready to talk. And, he wants you to know, he is doing a lot better these days. "I keep a positive mindset," he says. "I started a podcast, based off mental health. I have some great guests, we have great conversations, it's authentic. They talk about what has affected them, what's the most traumatic thing they went through."
Police: Man targeted in deadly shooting in DeKalb County parking lot
CLARKSTON, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for several men in connection to a deadly shooting at a Clarkston parking lot. Investigators say the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 400 block of North Indian Creek Drive. At the scene, officers found a man in a car who...
Man shot during attempted robbery in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a suspect in a shooting during an attempted armed robbery late Saturday night. Officials say at around 11:35 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot on the 2400 block of Abner Terrace. At the scene, officers found a 39-year-old victim with...
Caught on camera: Atlanta man believes tow truck tried to steal car
ATLANTA - Cameras were recording as a troublesome tow truck rolled down Atlanta's Weyman Avenue Thursday night around 10:30 on the hunt for a big haul. "Couldn't believe someone would actually steal a mini-van," said Jared Bagby. Bagby is the van's owner. He says it took the tow truck driver...
Deputies searching for Jackson County Exxon burglary suspects
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Jackson County are on the lookout for suspects on the run wanted for the burglary of a local convenience store. Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office shared surveillance photos of two suspects from an Aug. 23 burglary in Hoschton. According to deputies, the...
