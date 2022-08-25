ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chamblee, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Police: Three charged with shooting airsoft guns at bystanders

ACWORTH, Ga. - Acworth police have arrested three people accused of shooting airsoft guns at innocent bystanders. In a police narrative, an officer with the Acworth Police Department says on Aug. 23 at around 10:30 p.m., they were called to the area near Logan Farm Park after reports of a group driving around shooting people with airsoft guns.
ACWORTH, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘Violent gang member’ arrested on multiple charges in South Fulton, police say

SOUTH FULTON — A documented gang member and violent offender has been arrested in South Fulton County, police say. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The City of South Fulton Police Department said Larry Little was arrested on seven counts of aggravated assault, one count of armed robbery, gun charges and several other warrants. He was also wanted for a probation violations for participation in a criminal street gang out of DeKalb County.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man killed at Vinings apartment complex

Police are still looking for the suspect responsible for a shooting that killed one man at a Vinings apartment complex. A couple say they woke up to 'sporadic bang noises' coming from outside. After calling the police to investigate when they thought may be a break-in, they found the wounded man on their doorstep.
VININGS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Lithonia police on the hunt for K-9 killer

Lithonia police are searching for the suspect who shot K-9 Officer Perro. Members of the department are planning a memorial service for the dog. K-9 Officer Perro was put down due to critical injuries.
LITHONIA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man injured in shooting at DeKalb apartments dies

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was shot at an apartment complex in DeKalb County later died from his injuries, according to police. The shooting happened around 11 a.m. at the Hidden Hills Apartments, located in the 3000 block of Belvedere Circle in Decatur. According to DeKalb County Police...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

New information about man found shot at Vinings apartment

VININGS, Ga. - A couple says they originally thought someone was breaking into their Vinings apartment early Sunday morning, but they now believe that man was trying to get help. "I'm startled instantly because it's basically 3:45 a.m. in the morning and we had gone to bed maybe two hours...
VININGS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 1 arrested, 1 on the run for deadly shooting on 7-year-old girl

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have made an arrest and are searching for another suspect in the deadly shooting of 7-year-old girl at an apartment complex in the city's Sweet Auburn neighborhood Saturday night. According to authorities, Ava Phillips was killed by a stray bullet that struck her in the head...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man injured in drive-by shooting outside NW Atlanta sports bar

ATLANTA - Investigators are trying to figure out if a drive-by shooting at a northwest Atlanta sports bar was targeted. Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday outside the PreGame Sports Bar And Grill on the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. According to investigators,...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Road rage shooting leaves Atlanta man with life-altering injury

ATLANTA - Inside his Southwest Atlanta home, John Laster is ready to talk. And, he wants you to know, he is doing a lot better these days. "I keep a positive mindset," he says. "I started a podcast, based off mental health. I have some great guests, we have great conversations, it's authentic. They talk about what has affected them, what's the most traumatic thing they went through."
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot during attempted robbery in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a suspect in a shooting during an attempted armed robbery late Saturday night. Officials say at around 11:35 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot on the 2400 block of Abner Terrace. At the scene, officers found a 39-year-old victim with...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Caught on camera: Atlanta man believes tow truck tried to steal car

ATLANTA - Cameras were recording as a troublesome tow truck rolled down Atlanta's Weyman Avenue Thursday night around 10:30 on the hunt for a big haul. "Couldn't believe someone would actually steal a mini-van," said Jared Bagby. Bagby is the van's owner. He says it took the tow truck driver...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies searching for Jackson County Exxon burglary suspects

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Jackson County are on the lookout for suspects on the run wanted for the burglary of a local convenience store. Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office shared surveillance photos of two suspects from an Aug. 23 burglary in Hoschton. According to deputies, the...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA

