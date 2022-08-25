ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nprillinois.org

First human death from West Nile Virus in Illinois this year reported

The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed the first human case and first human death of West Nile virus confirmed in Illinois for 2022. Authorities say a person in their late 70s in Cook County became ill at the beginning of August and subsequently died. West Nile Virus was a contributing factor in the death. Laboratory testing at the CDC has confirmed the diagnosis.
