Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry had some sage advice for his fellow NBA players in their recent private run. Joining the Rico Hines Basketball camp alongside a number of NBA stars–including Trae Young, Scottie Barnes and Cade Cunningham–Curry spoke about the importance of such activities and how his younger peers can learn from it.
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall has faced a rough patch in his career, especially in the past three seasons. Wall recently admitted during a Foundation event with the Salvation Army that he was having suicidal thoughts. But LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has nothing but love and support for his on-court intracity rival.
Instead of including RJ Barrett in a deal that likely would have landed them Utah Jazz star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, the New York Knicks decided to keep the former Duke Blue Devil for years to come, with Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reporting Monday night that the Knicks are in the final process of inking Barrett to a four-year rookie extension deal worth $120 million.
The Brooklyn Nets are adding a veteran muscle to their team. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Markieff Morris is joining Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons in Brooklyn after agreeing to a one-year deal with the Nets. While Charania did not mention the financial aspect of Markieff...
The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly remain open to be the third team to help facilitate the deal between the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks for Donovan Mitchell. It has been reported previously that there’s a “decent chance” the Lakers could get involved in the potential deal, especially since the Jazz want four unprotected first-rounders for Mitchell. Utah exec Danny Ainge apparently has his eyes on LA’s 2027 and 2029 picks.
All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell removed “Utah Jazz” from his Twitter bio, despite still being employed by the Salt Lake City-based team. Is a blockbuster trade just around the corner? Is Mitchell headed to the New York Knicks in a potential multi-player, multi-draft pick deal? Any Woj bombs?. Ever...
The Los Angeles Lakers are without a doubt one of the most high-profile teams in all of sports. As such, being a new member of the squad does take a bit of getting used to. Just ask new Lakers recruit Patrick Beverley. The 34-year-old recently took to Twitter to express...
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers have both made significant strides aimed at improving from their 2021-22 season disappointments. With LeBron James extended and Kawhi Leonard back, the Battle of LA will certainly heat up this season. According to former Laker and Clippers guard Norm Nixon, however, the deciding factor in […] The post Norm Nixon reacts to LeBron James’ $97 million Lakers extension, Kawhi Leonard’s Clippers return appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The arrival of Patrick Beverley with the Los Angeles Lakers can’t bode well for Russell Westbrook. Despite the fact that the Lakers seem to be implying that a backcourt tandem between these two arch-rivals could actually work, all signs are pointing to the notion that Russ could be on his way out of Hollywood sooner rather than later.
Right now, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is making a run at Michael Jordan’s GOAT title. In fact, more than a few folks out there will argue that The King has already surpassed MJ as the greatest player of all time. This isn’t the case for Hall of...
It looks like Boston Celtics fans have nothing to worry about with regards to Jaylen Brown despite the previous rumors linking him in the Kevin Durant trade talks. For those not in the know, the Celtics have been mentioned as trade suitors for KD before he re-committed to the Brooklyn Nets. According o reports, the […] The post Celtics star Jaylen Brown’s mental state after Kevin Durant trade rumors, per Malcolm Brogdon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
In case anyone has forgotten, Kyrie Irving’s dad can ball. He’s a former hooper, and where else could the Brooklyn Nets star get his basketball skills?. Drederick Irving showed everyone those skills that has allowed him to play professionally in the National Basketball League during his younger years, dropping buckets here and there during a one-on-one game at LA Fitness. It is also worth noting that Kyrie’s dad is already 56 years old, but his moves don’t show that.
The stretch between free agency and preseason is one of the most quiet times for the NBA. But Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden, and Atlanta Hawks sharpshooter Trae Young are here to make sure that your appetite for NBA content remains satisfied.
Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter of all time. There’s just no doubt about this fact. He also happens to be a pretty good golfer. When it comes to rapping, however, let’s just say that the Golden State Warriors superstar probably isn’t going to have a very bright future if he decides to give up his day job to become a rapper.
Seeing James Harden reunite with Kevin Durant is one thing, watching him play with Kyrie Irving is another. After all, the breakup between the Brooklyn Nets’ former Big 3 was filled with controversy. Clearly, though, the three have already moved on from the controversy as they were spotted hooping together during a private run. Trae […] The post VIDEO: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden reunite after turbulent Nets stint appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant’s trade demand and ultimatum to the Brooklyn Nets ended in vain, and for an NBA executive, the superstar forward has no one to blame but himself. When Durant asked out of Brooklyn, it looked like there was no way back for him. He even told Nets owner Joe Tsai to choose between him or Steve Nash and Sean Marks if they really want him back–basically burning all bridges that could eventually convince him to stay. … or so we thought. In the end, with no appealing trade offers coming for him, Durant had no other choice but to re-commit to the team.
LeBron James is entering his 20th season in the NBA, and yet he seems as young as ever, which is good news for the Los Angeles Lakers. Set to turn 38 on December, players of LeBron’s age usually have their retirement plans outlined by now. Instead, LeBron, the spring chicken that he is, is still flying high.
After failing to secure a new deal with the Los Angeles Lakers — at least not yet — Carmelo Anthony is now being linked to a potential reunion with one of his former teams, the New York Knicks. Melo added more fuel to that flame after he made a surprise appearance in New York with hip-hop superstar Bad Bunny.
It’s no surprise that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James now stands as one of the wealthiest personalities in all of sports. He has been very wise with how he spends his hard-earned money, and for the most part, he’s grown his wealth by making sound financial decisions. His next move now appears to be geared toward European football with The King now expected to become a shareholder for Italian Serie A champions AC Milan.
