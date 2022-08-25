Kevin Durant’s trade demand and ultimatum to the Brooklyn Nets ended in vain, and for an NBA executive, the superstar forward has no one to blame but himself. When Durant asked out of Brooklyn, it looked like there was no way back for him. He even told Nets owner Joe Tsai to choose between him or Steve Nash and Sean Marks if they really want him back–basically burning all bridges that could eventually convince him to stay. … or so we thought. In the end, with no appealing trade offers coming for him, Durant had no other choice but to re-commit to the team.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO