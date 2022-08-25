ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The Donovan Mitchell ultimatum Knicks gave Jazz before massive RJ Barrett extension

Instead of including RJ Barrett in a deal that likely would have landed them Utah Jazz star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, the New York Knicks decided to keep the former Duke Blue Devil for years to come, with Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reporting Monday night that the Knicks are in the final process of inking Barrett to a four-year rookie extension deal worth $120 million.
Giannis Antetokounmpo
RUMOR: Lakers’ intriguing stance on 3-team Donovan Mitchell deal with Jazz, Knicks

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly remain open to be the third team to help facilitate the deal between the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks for Donovan Mitchell. It has been reported previously that there’s a “decent chance” the Lakers could get involved in the potential deal, especially since the Jazz want four unprotected first-rounders for Mitchell. Utah exec Danny Ainge apparently has his eyes on LA’s 2027 and 2029 picks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Norm Nixon reacts to LeBron James’ $97 million Lakers extension, Kawhi Leonard’s Clippers return

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers have both made significant strides aimed at improving from their 2021-22 season disappointments. With LeBron James extended and Kawhi Leonard back, the Battle of LA will certainly heat up this season. According to former Laker and Clippers guard Norm Nixon, however, the deciding factor in […] The post Norm Nixon reacts to LeBron James’ $97 million Lakers extension, Kawhi Leonard’s Clippers return appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
‘I think he’s out of the league’: Lakers star Russell Westbrook slapped with brutally harsh reality by Bill Simmons

The arrival of Patrick Beverley with the Los Angeles Lakers can’t bode well for Russell Westbrook. Despite the fact that the Lakers seem to be implying that a backcourt tandem between these two arch-rivals could actually work, all signs are pointing to the notion that Russ could be on his way out of Hollywood sooner rather than later.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Celtics star Jaylen Brown’s mental state after Kevin Durant trade rumors, per Malcolm Brogdon

It looks like Boston Celtics fans have nothing to worry about with regards to Jaylen Brown despite the previous rumors linking him in the Kevin Durant trade talks. For those not in the know, the Celtics have been mentioned as trade suitors for KD before he re-committed to the Brooklyn Nets. According o reports, the […] The post Celtics star Jaylen Brown’s mental state after Kevin Durant trade rumors, per Malcolm Brogdon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
‘Bro was on fire’: Kyrie Irving’s dad gives opponent the business at LA Fitness

In case anyone has forgotten, Kyrie Irving’s dad can ball. He’s a former hooper, and where else could the Brooklyn Nets star get his basketball skills?. Drederick Irving showed everyone those skills that has allowed him to play professionally in the National Basketball League during his younger years, dropping buckets here and there during a one-on-one game at LA Fitness. It is also worth noting that Kyrie’s dad is already 56 years old, but his moves don’t show that.
NBA
WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry drops freestyle bars on the golf course, proves that he should stick to basketball

Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter of all time. There’s just no doubt about this fact. He also happens to be a pretty good golfer. When it comes to rapping, however, let’s just say that the Golden State Warriors superstar probably isn’t going to have a very bright future if he decides to give up his day job to become a rapper.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
VIDEO: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden reunite after turbulent Nets stint

Seeing James Harden reunite with Kevin Durant is one thing, watching him play with Kyrie Irving is another. After all, the breakup between the Brooklyn Nets’ former Big 3 was filled with controversy. Clearly, though, the three have already moved on from the controversy as they were spotted hooping together during a private run. Trae […] The post VIDEO: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden reunite after turbulent Nets stint appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
Kevin Durant’s LeBron James mistake that doomed his Nets trade demand, ultimatum

Kevin Durant’s trade demand and ultimatum to the Brooklyn Nets ended in vain, and for an NBA executive, the superstar forward has no one to blame but himself. When Durant asked out of Brooklyn, it looked like there was no way back for him. He even told Nets owner Joe Tsai to choose between him or Steve Nash and Sean Marks if they really want him back–basically burning all bridges that could eventually convince him to stay. … or so we thought. In the end, with no appealing trade offers coming for him, Durant had no other choice but to re-commit to the team.
BROOKLYN, NY
RUMOR: LeBron James to join Drake as shareholder for AC Milan

It’s no surprise that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James now stands as one of the wealthiest personalities in all of sports. He has been very wise with how he spends his hard-earned money, and for the most part, he’s grown his wealth by making sound financial decisions. His next move now appears to be geared toward European football with The King now expected to become a shareholder for Italian Serie A champions AC Milan.
NBA
