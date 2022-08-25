'Don't Worry Darling': Fans have questions about Harry Styles' accent in new clip

It'll never be the same as it was – after watching Harry Styles' acting in a never-before-seen clip of "Don't Worry Darling."

Rolling Stone released an exclusive clip from Olivia Wilde's second directorial outing on Monday of a scene between Styles and co-star Florence Pugh. In the 18-second clip, Harry's Jack and Pugh's Alice are arguing about the lifestyle they're leading. "Not everyone gets this opportunity and if you keep talking like this you're going to put it all at risk," Styles says in the scene. "Our life, Alice, our life together… this, we could lose this."

People on social media were quick to question whether he was supposed to be British or American in the movie. The "As It Was" singer was born in Worcestershire, England, and grew up in the northern part of the country in Cheshire.

" His accent changes twice during this clip," one Twitter user wrote.

Another user replied: " Why is Harry Styles , allegedly English, doing such a bad English accent."

The question of what accent Styles was going for kept others up at night. "What is the accent Harry Styles is aiming for in Don’t Worry Darling I need to know before I can sleep again," one user wrote.

Others on social media compared how Pugh and Styles sounded.

"Something very funny about Florence Pugh just doing her perfect little American accent in the face of whatever Harry is up to," a user wrote.

Others simply weren't surprised. Twitter user @kevin_thecritic compared Styles' accent in "Don't Worry Darling" to growing up watching New Zealand actors playing Americans on "Power Rangers," calling it "fine" and not "distracting."

Megan Cantle on Twitter simply took Styles' accent with a grain of salt.

"Am I pretending to be confused by what is clearly the accent of a man from the North of England who has spent much of his adult life in America? No," another user stated.

Criticism and memes of the "Harry's House" singer's accent aside, fans were swooning over him.

"IM OBSESSED," a comment read under Rolling Stone's Instagram post.

"I'm literally sweating," another user commented.

"Don't Worry Darling," which stars Styles, Pugh, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne and director Wilde, hits theaters Sept. 23.

The psychological thriller centers on a 1950s housewife named Alice (Pugh) living in a utopian society with her husband, Jack (Styles), who's employed by a mysterious operation known as the Victory Project. The town's women are asked to stay indoors "where it's safe," but Alice starts to unravel as she witnesses seemingly violent acts and wonders "if this place is dangerous," per the film's trailer .

Contributing: Patrick Ryan

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Don't Worry Darling': Fans have questions about Harry Styles' accent in new clip