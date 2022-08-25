Read full article on original website
Americans are starting to get it: we can’t let Trump – or Trumpism – back in office
Polls and election results over the last week reminded Americans that politics seldom moves in a straight line. As in physics, action produces reaction. Overreach invites backlash. For a long while former President Trump and his cronies seemed to be immune from this rule of political life and from the...
Democrat Fetterman blasted for 'hypocrisy' for opposing school choice while sending kids to private schools
The co-founder of a Philadelphia charter school called out the hypocrisy from Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, who publicly opposed school choice in Pennsylvania while sending his own children to expensive private schools. David P. Hardy, who helped start the Boys’ Latin of Philadelphia charter school, pointed out Wednesday that...
Fetterman rejects Oz offer to hold first debate, calls list of 'concessions' insulting
John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for an open Senate seat in Pennsylvania, rejected Mehmet Oz’s offer to hold their first debate next week, saying the GOP candidate's campaign thinks "it is funny to mock" his recovery from a stroke. “I’m eager to put my record and my values up...
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
Daily Beast
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
Alina Habba: They're ignoring the fact that the Presidential Records Act protects the president
Trump attorney Alina Habba explained how the released Mar-a-Lago affidavit just showed Trump's team they were right and that there was "nothing relevant" in the document Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." ALINA HABBA: I learned that we were right, that this is, again, another political witch hunt, that they're ignoring...
Nikki Haley announces legal action against New York attorney general over donor leak
Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley announced Monday that she and her Stand for America policy advocacy nonprofit group would be taking legal action against New York Attorney General Letitia James after a leak of the 2019 donor list reportedly showed a stamp from the Democratic prosecutor's office.
Biden blasted for mocking ‘brave’ Second Amendment defenders: 'You need an F-15' to fight America, not a gun
President Biden took another swipe at supporters of the Second Amendment during his speech in Pennsylvania on Wednesday. Biden appeared in the battleground state to tout his latest "Safer America" agenda to promote efforts to support law enforcement and deter crime. Although his speech was primarily focused on his policies, Biden later turned his attention towards his political opponents, attacking Republicans for opposing actions on gun control.
Kellyanne Conway to Republicans who want to dump Trump: ‘You first’
Ex-White House counselor said on Fox News that Republicans should stick with her former boss as Democrats gain ground
Liz Cheney won’t run as an independent for president because she’s too smart
Third-party presidential runs are apparently all the rage. Earlier this month, former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang of New York, former Republican congressman David Jolly of Florida and former Republican governor Christine Todd Whitman of New Jersey formed the Forward Party as an alternative to the Democratic and Republican parties. Then Republican Rep. Liz Cheney sparked third-party presidential campaign talk after her defeat in the Wyoming primary last Tuesday.
Twitter scorches Kathy Hochul for telling Republicans to 'get out' of New York: She's 'gotta go'
Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., sparked intense outrage after lambasting New York Republican candidates during a speech last week, telling them to "get out of town" and "head to Florida" where they belong. The outrage simmered across social media early Monday with Twitter users slamming the New York governor for her...
Democrats Beat GOP for Control of Congress by Slim Margin: Polling Average
The narrow lead comes after Democrats had trailed Republicans in midterm polling for months.
MSNBC professor: Those who support busing illegal immigrants to NYC are 'racists,' like segregationists
Christina Greer, an associate professor of political science at Fordham University, argued that people in Arizona and Texas who support sending illegal immigrants to New York City are "racists" comparable to segregationists on MSNBC's "The Cross Connection" Saturday. Guest host Jason Johnson asked Greer about the price of busing illegal...
Ron DeSantis skips pricey fundraiser to attend memorial service for fallen member of his security detail
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis skipped out on a pricey fundraiser in New York to attend a funeral Mass for a fallen member of his security detail on Monday. DeSantis was scheduled to appear at a $25,000-per-plate fundraiser for Republican Lee Zeldin, who is running for governor in New York. He will instead attend a memorial service for Special Agent Jose Perez, a member of his security detail who died last week from injuries sustained on the line of duty.
Trump's followers are delusional and dangerous — but don't call them hypocrites
Throughout his presidency and beyond, Donald Trump has proven to be a public menace, quite possibly the most dangerous person in the world. His evident crimes and other acts of perfidy, both as president and subsequently, are almost too numerous to list: collusion with a hostile foreign power to subvert an election, conspiracy to obstruct justice, a coup attempt that involved a terrorist attack on the Capitol, incitements to political violence, fraudulent claims and conspiracy theories about election fraud, democide through willful negligence and corruption during the pandemic, using the office of the president to personally enrich himself, and extortion or blackmail against the leaders of Ukraine, possibly leading to the Russian invasion.
Washington Examiner
Student loan forgiveness is another reason why all Republicans should've voted for Trump
In my third year at the University of Pennsylvania, I took a course called "Who gets elected and why." It was taught by Ed Rendell, former mayor of Philadelphia, governor of Pennsylvania, and chairman of the Democratic National Committee. As such, Rendell addressed the class as if every student was a registered Democrat. In one class, he taught a particularly interesting lesson — no matter the shortcomings of a nominee, voters should still vote for them because of the greater good of passing a political party's agenda. It's a lecture Republicans could've used during the 2020 election, especially regarding student loan forgiveness.
Cowboys For Trump Co-founder and Jan. 6 Rioter Fighting to Stay in Office
Couy Griffin, a commissioner in Otero County, New Mexico, is a co-founder of Cowboys for Trump and January 6 rioter—and now, the NAACP is pushing for his removal from office. In a lawsuit against Griffin, the NAACP cited a clause in the 14th Amendment which says that anyone who swears to uphold the Constitution must be barred from office if they engage in insurrection or rebellion. Griffin, who is representing himself without legal council, has invoked free speech rights. “If the plaintiffs prevail and a single judge subverts the will of the great people of Otero County, it will only be further proof of the tyranny we currently live under,” Griffin wrote in an email on Friday, according to the Associated Press. “There was already a recall effort waged against me after Jan. 6. In that recall effort the people of Otero County spoke and the recall failed.” He was elected in 2018 but not running for reelection in November.
MSNBC
Trump reportedly oversaw collection of classified Mar-a-Lago docs
UPDATE (Aug. 26, 2022, 12:44 p.m. ET): The Justice Department on Friday unsealed a partially redacted copy of the FBI affidavit used to obtain a search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month. In the wake of the FBI’s search at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s Republican...
MSNBC analyst who mocked Hunter Biden laptop story rewarded with White House role. What a surprise
The appointment of MSNBC analyst Jeremy Bash to the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board triggered an outcry in Washington given Bash's role in denying the legitimacy of the Hunter Biden laptop as "Russian disinformation." Bash was not only one of more than 50 former intelligence officials who signed a letter...
