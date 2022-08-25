ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Democrat Fetterman blasted for 'hypocrisy' for opposing school choice while sending kids to private schools

The co-founder of a Philadelphia charter school called out the hypocrisy from Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, who publicly opposed school choice in Pennsylvania while sending his own children to expensive private schools. David P. Hardy, who helped start the Boys’ Latin of Philadelphia charter school, pointed out Wednesday that...
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
Biden blasted for mocking ‘brave’ Second Amendment defenders: 'You need an F-15' to fight America, not a gun

President Biden took another swipe at supporters of the Second Amendment during his speech in Pennsylvania on Wednesday. Biden appeared in the battleground state to tout his latest "Safer America" agenda to promote efforts to support law enforcement and deter crime. Although his speech was primarily focused on his policies, Biden later turned his attention towards his political opponents, attacking Republicans for opposing actions on gun control.
Liz Cheney won’t run as an independent for president because she’s too smart

Third-party presidential runs are apparently all the rage. Earlier this month, former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang of New York, former Republican congressman David Jolly of Florida and former Republican governor Christine Todd Whitman of New Jersey formed the Forward Party as an alternative to the Democratic and Republican parties. Then Republican Rep. Liz Cheney sparked third-party presidential campaign talk after her defeat in the Wyoming primary last Tuesday.
Ron DeSantis skips pricey fundraiser to attend memorial service for fallen member of his security detail

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis skipped out on a pricey fundraiser in New York to attend a funeral Mass for a fallen member of his security detail on Monday. DeSantis was scheduled to appear at a $25,000-per-plate fundraiser for Republican Lee Zeldin, who is running for governor in New York. He will instead attend a memorial service for Special Agent Jose Perez, a member of his security detail who died last week from injuries sustained on the line of duty.
Trump's followers are delusional and dangerous — but don't call them hypocrites

Throughout his presidency and beyond, Donald Trump has proven to be a public menace, quite possibly the most dangerous person in the world. His evident crimes and other acts of perfidy, both as president and subsequently, are almost too numerous to list: collusion with a hostile foreign power to subvert an election, conspiracy to obstruct justice, a coup attempt that involved a terrorist attack on the Capitol, incitements to political violence, fraudulent claims and conspiracy theories about election fraud, democide through willful negligence and corruption during the pandemic, using the office of the president to personally enrich himself, and extortion or blackmail against the leaders of Ukraine, possibly leading to the Russian invasion.
Student loan forgiveness is another reason why all Republicans should've voted for Trump

In my third year at the University of Pennsylvania, I took a course called "Who gets elected and why." It was taught by Ed Rendell, former mayor of Philadelphia, governor of Pennsylvania, and chairman of the Democratic National Committee. As such, Rendell addressed the class as if every student was a registered Democrat. In one class, he taught a particularly interesting lesson — no matter the shortcomings of a nominee, voters should still vote for them because of the greater good of passing a political party's agenda. It's a lecture Republicans could've used during the 2020 election, especially regarding student loan forgiveness.
Cowboys For Trump Co-founder and Jan. 6 Rioter Fighting to Stay in Office

Couy Griffin, a commissioner in Otero County, New Mexico, is a co-founder of Cowboys for Trump and January 6 rioter—and now, the NAACP is pushing for his removal from office. In a lawsuit against Griffin, the NAACP cited a clause in the 14th Amendment which says that anyone who swears to uphold the Constitution must be barred from office if they engage in insurrection or rebellion. Griffin, who is representing himself without legal council, has invoked free speech rights. “If the plaintiffs prevail and a single judge subverts the will of the great people of Otero County, it will only be further proof of the tyranny we currently live under,” Griffin wrote in an email on Friday, according to the Associated Press. “There was already a recall effort waged against me after Jan. 6. In that recall effort the people of Otero County spoke and the recall failed.” He was elected in 2018 but not running for reelection in November.
Trump reportedly oversaw collection of classified Mar-a-Lago docs

UPDATE (Aug. 26, 2022, 12:44 p.m. ET): The Justice Department on Friday unsealed a partially redacted copy of the FBI affidavit used to obtain a search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month. In the wake of the FBI’s search at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s Republican...
