NPD captures suspect with help of CBP

The Nogales Police Department has located a suspect involved in an aggravated assault.

Officers say they have identified him as Alberto Mendez-Merino.

With the assistance of the Unites States Customs and Border Protection, the NPD was able to capture Mendez-Merino.

