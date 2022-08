Beginning Monday, TxDOT will combine the school zones of five schools along Saratoga Boulevard into one, mile-long school zone.

The school-zone flashing lights will be activated from 7-9 a.m. and from 3-4:45 p.m.

Schools included in this zone are St. John Paul II High School, Bishop Garriga Middle School, Mary Carroll High School, Most Precious Blood School, and the School of Science and Technology.