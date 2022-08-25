ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, WI

WLUC

Negaunee and Ishpeming to work together for infrastructure repairs

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee City Council has directed the City Manager to enter into an agreement for infrastructure repairs in Ishpeming. Back in May, flash flooding damaged roads and infrastructure in both Negaunee and Ishpeming. The road leading to UP Health System Bell in Ishpeming was particularly damaged....
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

Negaunee Public Schools start classes with pre-pandemic enrollment

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee Public Schools started classes Tuesday. Teachers sipped coffee and prepared for the day as students flooded the halls Tuesday morning. The district is starting this year with an experienced staff. No Negaunee Public School teachers quit or retired last year. NPS’s superintendent says the district’s...
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

Gwinn, Ishpeming public schools resume classes

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Gwinn and Ishpeming public schools were two of the U.P. school districts starting a new year today. Gwinn High School senior Lena Pleaugh said she was excited to see her friends. “It feels really good, I’m glad to be back here,” Pleaugh said. “I have...
GWINN, MI

