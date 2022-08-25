Read full article on original website
WLUC
Negaunee and Ishpeming to work together for infrastructure repairs
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee City Council has directed the City Manager to enter into an agreement for infrastructure repairs in Ishpeming. Back in May, flash flooding damaged roads and infrastructure in both Negaunee and Ishpeming. The road leading to UP Health System Bell in Ishpeming was particularly damaged....
WLUC
Marquette County band in online competition to perform in Hollywood
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Negaunee-based band is in the running to be the opening act for some major bands in Hollywood, California. Mark Makela and Jack Laurila form the alternative rock band Jasno. They’re currently ninth in the quarterfinals and looking to move on to the semi-finals for a...
WLUC
Negaunee Public Schools start classes with pre-pandemic enrollment
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee Public Schools started classes Tuesday. Teachers sipped coffee and prepared for the day as students flooded the halls Tuesday morning. The district is starting this year with an experienced staff. No Negaunee Public School teachers quit or retired last year. NPS’s superintendent says the district’s...
WLUC
Gwinn, Ishpeming public schools resume classes
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Gwinn and Ishpeming public schools were two of the U.P. school districts starting a new year today. Gwinn High School senior Lena Pleaugh said she was excited to see her friends. “It feels really good, I’m glad to be back here,” Pleaugh said. “I have...
