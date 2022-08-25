How much rain fell around New Mexico? Preliminary totals for the week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Heavy rains hit some parts of New Mexico this week. Recently, residents in Silver City, Ruidoso, and a handful of other locations have seen floods — visitors at Carlsbad Caverns even had to shelter in place due to rain.

So where have the summer monsoons dropped the most rain? Here are some of the totals from August 19 to August 25, 2022.

The data comes from the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, a non-profit that measures precipitation across the U.S. And while these numbers don’t account for all the rain that’s fallen across the state, they do highlight some of the areas that have seen heavier rains.

Albuquerque/Metro Area

NW Albuquerque: 0.5 – 0.83 inches

East Albuquerque: 1.5 inches

West Albuquerque: 0.6 inches

SW Albuquerque: 0.86 inches

Rio Rancho: 0.5 inches

Tijeras: 1.6 inches

NE Albuquerque: 0.77 – 1.6 inches

Cedar Crest: 2.04 inches

Bernalillo: 0.36 inches

Taos County

Taos: 0.54 – 2.84 inches

Quay County

McAlister: 4.38 inches

Tucumcari: 2.36 inches

Chaves County

Roswell: 1.59 – 5.18 inches

Lincoln County

Ruidoso: 2.55 – 3.17 inches

Alto: 1.95 inches

Otero County

Tularosa: 3.06 – 3.99 inches

Alamogordo: 1.78 – 3.01 inches

Doña Ana County

Las Cruces: 0.51 – 2.95 inches

White Sands: 4.69 – 5.01 inches

El Paso: 1.48 inches

Hidalgo County

Steins: 4.76 inches

Lordsburg: 3.17 inches

Grant County

Silver City: 2.26 – 3.05 inches

Gila: 4.92 inches

