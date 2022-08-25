ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

How much rain fell around New Mexico? Preliminary totals for the week

By Curtis Segarra
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yE6g9_0hVVEDzd00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Heavy rains hit some parts of New Mexico this week. Recently, residents in Silver City, Ruidoso, and a handful of other locations have seen floods — visitors at Carlsbad Caverns even had to shelter in place due to rain.

So where have the summer monsoons dropped the most rain? Here are some of the totals from August 19 to August 25, 2022.

The data comes from the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, a non-profit that measures precipitation across the U.S. And while these numbers don’t account for all the rain that’s fallen across the state, they do highlight some of the areas that have seen heavier rains.

Albuquerque/Metro Area

  • NW Albuquerque: 0.5 – 0.83 inches
  • East Albuquerque: 1.5 inches
  • West Albuquerque: 0.6 inches
  • SW Albuquerque: 0.86 inches
  • Rio Rancho: 0.5 inches
  • Tijeras: 1.6 inches
  • NE Albuquerque: 0.77 – 1.6 inches
  • Cedar Crest: 2.04 inches
  • Bernalillo: 0.36 inches

Taos County

  • Taos: 0.54 – 2.84 inches

Quay County

  • McAlister: 4.38 inches
  • Tucumcari: 2.36 inches

Chaves County

  • Roswell: 1.59 – 5.18 inches

Lincoln County

  • Ruidoso: 2.55 – 3.17 inches
  • Alto: 1.95 inches

Otero County

  • Tularosa: 3.06 – 3.99 inches
  • Alamogordo: 1.78 – 3.01 inches

Doña Ana County

  • Las Cruces: 0.51 – 2.95 inches
  • White Sands: 4.69 – 5.01 inches
  • El Paso: 1.48 inches

Hidalgo County

  • Steins: 4.76 inches
  • Lordsburg: 3.17 inches

Grant County

  • Silver City: 2.26 – 3.05 inches
  • Gila: 4.92 inches
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 3

Related
KRQE News 13

Storms in southern and northern New Mexico, drier in Metro

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Spotty showers are moving westward through the southeast plains this morning. We still have good moisture in southern New Mexico, and we’ll see some of the showers last through the morning commute, with more storms in this part of the state during the afternoon and evening. Far north-central NM and the San […]
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Strong storms possible for parts of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today will feature increased activity across the eastern half of the state as a backdoor front pushes into New Mexico. High pressure over the four corners will continue to draw in drier air to the western part of the state. In Albuquerque, this afternoon is expected to remain quiet and hot. By […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

More rain, flood watch for southern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We are waking up to some showers in the central highlands, east mountains and southeast plains. Rain in the central highlands and east mountains will dissipate during the commute, but showers in southern New Mexico will likely continue through midday. More showers and storms will move east to west across the state, […]
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Widespread rain south, isolated storms across other parts of the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A weak upper level low pressure system is funneling moisture into the southern part of New Mexico. This will keep a thicker layer of clouds and light showers going into Wednesday across the southeast. The Four Corners high will continue to build as well, drawing in drier air to the north.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
KRQE News 13

Heavy rain possible across southeast New Mexico

A reverse monsoon pattern will bring drier and warmer weather to most of New Mexico this week. Southeastern New Mexico will be a different story with heavy rain possible. A backdoor front and good moisture is bringing storms, and even severe weather to southeastern parts of the state Monday afternoon. These storms will weaken through the late evening, but heavy rain will still be possible. There is a Flood Watch out for southeastern New Mexico through 6 AM Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Aftermath of crash, Ventana Ranch Shooting, Drier day, Pet adoption center, End of an era

Wednesday’s Top Stories Man accused of shooting woman after trying to carjack her Puppy adoption event set for Saturday in Santa Fe APD investigating fatal shooting in International District KRQE En Español: Martes 30 de Agosto 2022 UNM football game 1 preview: Maine Former Eunice fire chief faces embezzlement charges Santa Fe to clear unsheltered […]
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
KRQE News 13

How far is New Mexico from statewide electric vehicle chargers?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nationwide, more electric vehicles are hitting the road year after year. That means the demand for charging stations is on the rise. So what does the future of electric vehicles look like in New Mexico? Currently there are over 130 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations around the state, according to the New […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Video shows moments after crash involving New Mexico senator

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly released video shows the aftermath of a violent crash caused by a New Mexico senator behind the wheel. When police saw the destruction, they said it was a miracle no one was severely hurt. Officers tried to piece together how a Chevy SUV ended...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Cruces#Tijeras#Bernalillo#Nexstar Media Inc
KRQE News 13

Heavy storms and severe threat for eastern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There are a couple of spot showers in northeast New Mexico this morning, but elsewhere it is a quit, mostly clear morning. Temperatures are chilly in the northern and western high terrain and highlands, in the 40s and low 50s. A cold front will move into eastern NM today, causing widespread storms […]
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Early showers south, dry and warm elsewhere

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a rather hot Sunday as temperatures warmed a couple of degrees this afternoon compared to Saturday. Highs climbed into the upper 80s for Albuquerque, middle to upper 80s for Santa Fe, and upper 90s for Roswell. Some areas with higher terrain south and west saw some afternoon storm activity, mainly north of the Gila into the Black Mountains. Any leftover shower activity will fizzle shortly after sunset as skies turn mainly clear overnight. Temperatures will also be fairly mild before one more very hot day. Monday will have the highest temps in the forecast period with highs reaching into the lower 90s for the ABQ metro and Roswell nearly hitting triple digits.
ROSWELL, NM
Tom Handy

New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDP

The little city in West Texas that gets overlooked often even by Texans is the town of El Paso. But one state, New Mexico, has its eye on the city as they try to capitalize on the trade industry. An industry that sees 25 billion in gross domestic product (GDP) each year. [GDP is the total market value of all finished goods and services a country produces over a period of time.]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
msn.com

Cannabis license sales skyrocket in New Mexico

There has been a spike in the approval and issuing of cannabis license sales since last year, according to the Albuquerque Journal. “The state has hit a milestone in the approval and issuing of cannabis licenses, surpassing 1,000 since the Cannabis Control Division began issuing them last fall,” said the Albuquerque Journal.
ECONOMY
KRQE News 13

Showers end south, clearing skies tonight

Heavy rain is very limited tonight, but a healthy storm dropped soaking rain and frequent lightning over Ruidoso and parts of US 70 in the Sacramento Mountains. Overall, our monsoon is finally taking some time off (but not completely going away). We’re finally seeing that much drier air work into the northern half of New Mexico tonight. Dew points are dropping all across this part of the state. This is greatly reducing rain chances not only now, but for the next couple days. The main push of moisture is moving into south central NM where scattered storms are reaching Socorro, Ruidoso, and Las Cruces. None of these are too threatening however and won’t last very long. All storm activity winds down within the next hour or two as skies clear out overnight. It’ll feel significantly less humid compared to last night.
RUIDOSO, NM
KRQE News 13

Muggy start, storms push south Saturday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Saturday morning everyone! We’re waking up to rather humid conditions thanks to some local heavy rainfall yesterday afternoon and evening. Bernalillo, Rio Rancho, and the northeast heights all saw heavy rain, upwards of one inch, just in time for rush hour. This produced some localized flash flooding on the roads. For the weekend, expect drier air to push from west to east reducing rain coverage. The highest rain will fall over the southern highlands Saturday closer to Ruidoso, Alamogordo, and Silver City. So keep the umbrella handy if you live south. Otherwise, a stray storm is possible far north near Angel Fire and Taos. Highs will slowly climb above average late weekend into next week thanks to drier air/less rain.
BERNALILLO, NM
KRQE News 13

New app provides recovery assistance to New Mexicans

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new app will soon be providing peer support for people in treatment for substance abuse. The E-Recovery Connections App announced Tuesday by the Health and Human Services Department provides patients with 24/7 peer support. Human Services says connecting with others in recovery increases treatment adherence and builds self-confidence. The app also includes […]
CELL PHONES
KRQE News 13

Lawmakers ask about self-sufficiency of New Mexico spaceport

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Some members of a legislative financial oversight committee asked Monday whether Spaceport America will ever be self-sufficient, and they’ll likely have to wait months for an answer. Public funds bankrolled the years-long construction of the desert outpost in southern New Mexico, and figures presented during a meeting of the New Mexico Finance […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KRQE News 13

Event aims to raise New Mexico vaccine numbers among Latinos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The “Hope For All” mobile tour stopped by Albuquerque on Saturday to educate the Latino community about the coronavirus vaccine and booster shots. Only 55% of Latinos in New Mexico are fully-vaccinated, compared to 65% of white people in the state. Those numbers rank near the bottom in the U.S., according to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy