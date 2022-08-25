Read full article on original website
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
Americans are starting to get it: we can’t let Trump – or Trumpism – back in office
Polls and election results over the last week reminded Americans that politics seldom moves in a straight line. As in physics, action produces reaction. Overreach invites backlash. For a long while former President Trump and his cronies seemed to be immune from this rule of political life and from the...
Nevada Supreme Court justice tells governor she’ll step down
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada Supreme Court justice who has been a judge at every level in the state has submitted her resignation from the state’s highest court, telling the governor that she’ll step down Sept. 29. Justice Abbi Silver also pointed in a letter,...
American Indian Movement Joins Long Walk to Pressure California Governor to Sign Agriculture Bill
SACRAMENTO, Calif.—The national and local chapters of the American Indian Movement (AIM) joined the United Farm Workers (UFW) on a 24-day “March for the Governor’s Signature” to encourage California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) to sign Assembly Bill 2183, which provides farmworkers more opportunities to vote in elections.
