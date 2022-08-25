MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Silver Creek Church will be handing out cleaning supplies on Wednesday, beginning at noon and running until 6:00 p.m. Clorox wipes and sanitizer will be distributed to various businesses, organizations, individuals, care facilities, and institutions. There is no cost for the supplies, and they are available on a first-come, first serve basis.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO