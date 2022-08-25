Read full article on original website
Silver Creek Church distributing cleaning supplies Wednesday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Silver Creek Church will be handing out cleaning supplies on Wednesday, beginning at noon and running until 6:00 p.m. Clorox wipes and sanitizer will be distributed to various businesses, organizations, individuals, care facilities, and institutions. There is no cost for the supplies, and they are available on a first-come, first serve basis.
Peter White Public Library offers youth programs
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - New programs are coming to the Peter White Public Library. The programs range from story-time to LEGO club to Teen D&D. Youth Services Librarian Sarah Rehborg says the programs are tailored to what students like. You can contact Sarah Rehborg at srehborg@pwpl.info or click here for...
Marquette City Police, NMU reminds students of water safety
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With students back and summer weather still here, the Marquette City Police and NMU are reminding students to be safe with Lake Superior. Marquette City Police Captain James Finkbeiner said students should avoid swimming in cold temperatures. “Lake Superior is a very cold lake, it doesn’t...
Negaunee and Ishpeming to work together for infrastructure repairs
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee City Council has directed the City Manager to enter into an agreement for infrastructure repairs in Ishpeming. Back in May, flash flooding damaged roads and infrastructure in both Negaunee and Ishpeming. The road leading to UP Health System Bell in Ishpeming was particularly damaged....
Halloween Superstore opens in Westwood Mall, expects busy season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s not too early to start buying your Halloween gear and the Halloween Superstore is open and ready to help. The store is located in the Westwood Mall in Marquette Township and offers hundreds of costumes, from Michael Meyers to Cinderella. It also has animatronic decorations and costume accessories.
Nominations sought for Marquette County’s Evergreen Awards
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County’s annual Evergreen Awards are coming soon, and the selection committee is looking for nominees. The award honors individuals in Marquette County who are dedicated to supporting and mentoring women and children, helping them to reach their leadership potential. The award is presented as...
Marquette City Commission approves next step in dredging project
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission is moving forward with a $2.3 million dredging project. The Commission Monday night unanimously approved the selection of GEI Consultants for an environmental review of the area that will be dredged. The area the dredged material will be relocated will also be reviewed.
Marquette County band in online competition to perform in Hollywood
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Negaunee-based band is in the running to be the opening act for some major bands in Hollywood, California. Mark Makela and Jack Laurila form the alternative rock band Jasno. They’re currently ninth in the quarterfinals and looking to move on to the semi-finals for a...
Delta County Airport to share flights with Pellston Regional Airport
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Airport says there is an upcoming change in its service provided by Skywest. From Sept. 12 to Oct. 5 flights to/from Detroit and Minneapolis will be shared with Pellston Regional Airport. Starting Oct. 5 flights will go back to non-stop to/from Detroit. The...
Escanaba Public Safety responds to Wells Township house fire
WELLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba Public Safety says no injuries were reported in a structure fire at 6369 S 2nd Street in Wells Township Tuesday. Officers say they arrived around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and observed the house fully engulfed. They quickly deployed attack lines and were able to extinguish the fire.
Negaunee Public Schools start classes with pre-pandemic enrollment
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee Public Schools started classes Tuesday. Teachers sipped coffee and prepared for the day as students flooded the halls Tuesday morning. The district is starting this year with an experienced staff. No Negaunee Public School teachers quit or retired last year. NPS’s superintendent says the district’s...
Marquette County schools, Michigan State Police give bus safety tips
UMT Episode 107, Segment 1: Dredging & a penguin with orthopedics. It's a penguin named Lucas that melts hearts on this episode. Conversations with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and TV6's Cody Boyer. The Ryan Report - Aug. 28, 2022 - Part 3/4. Updated: 3 hours ago. Conversations with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
Hundreds of NMU students attend annual Fall Fest
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The first day of classes at NMU kicked off with the university’s annual Fall Fest Monday. The event provides students with information on how they can get involved on campus and in the community. It included dozens of student organizations, volunteer agencies and local businesses.
18th annual Blues Festival returning to Marquette this weekend
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, the annual Blues Festival is set to return to Marquette’s Lower Harbor. That includes the free community show on Friday and the ticketed shows on Saturday and Sunday. Preparations for the festival are underway this week, including a free show from the Flat...
Bluesday kicks off Blues Fest in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With Marquette’s Blues Fest on the way this weekend, a great way to kick things off was Tuesday’s Bluesday at the Peter White Public Library. The Flat Broke Blues Band performed on the front steps of the library Tuesday evening, accepting donations for the Marquette Area Blues Society.
First day of classes at Northern Michigan University
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University students headed back to school Monday. Derek Hall, NMU’s Chief Marketing Officer, is excited to have students back on campus. Senior Jessica-Ann Woodard is excited for her last first day and tells new students to take advantage of opportunities given to them.
Gwinn, Ishpeming public schools resume classes
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Gwinn and Ishpeming public schools were two of the U.P. school districts starting a new year today. Gwinn High School senior Lena Pleaugh said she was excited to see her friends. “It feels really good, I’m glad to be back here,” Pleaugh said. “I have...
UPDATE: Missing man located, Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Update: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:15 a.m. EDT:. Dennis James Kivioja, 56, who was reported missing, was located Monday morning and has been put in touch with his family. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office thanks everyone who called the tip line with information. No further information...
Joe Pera Talks with You at Kaufman Auditorium
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Born in Buffalo, New York, standup comedian Joe Pera has found a second home of sorts in Marquette. When looking to make his television series, Pera found inspiration in Upper Michigan and became immersed in the history of the area. “We were looking to shoot in...
2 injured in Marquette Township motorcycle crash
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash in Marquette County Sunday evening. Around 8 p.m. Sunday a motorcycle driven by a 34-year-old Trenary man crashed near County Road 550 and Eagle’s Nest Road in Marquette Township. According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office,...
