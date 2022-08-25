Read full article on original website
Affidavit: Man waited in store for hour before killing woman in Greeley
The man accused of killing a 22-year-old woman in a gruesome attack last Friday in Greeley sat inside the nutrition store for about an hour before he attacked her, according to an arrest affidavit.
Denver police looking for suspect in Friday's fatal shooting
Denver police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a homicide investigation after two people were shot, one of them fatally, near West 10th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard last Friday night.
Greeley murder victim identified, community creates makeshift memorial
The family of a 22-year-old woman who was killed Friday night has identified her as Angie Vega.
Man dead in quadruple shooting involving two juveniles in northwest Denver
Four people, including two juveniles, were shot in northwest Denver early Sunday morning. One man was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.
At least 10 victims in 5 separate weekend shootings in Denver, Aurora
Police are investigating after at least 10 people were shot in five separate incidents in Denver and Aurora over the weekend.
Glendale officers who shot, killed man settle lawsuit for undisclosed amount
The family of a 36-year old man shot and killed by Glendale Police has settled its lawsuit with the two officers involved.
Denver woman says thieves 'washed' her check, nearly stole $5,000
A woman from Denver's Wash Park neighborhood has a warning for others after she says thieves almost drained $5,000 from her bank account.
1 dead, several injured in multiple Denver shootings
One man is dead and four adults and two minors were injured in three separate shootings in Denver Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Victim claims two men burst into his Wheat Ridge home, shot him in the leg
Wheat Ridge police officers are investigating after a victim reported that two men burst into his home and shot him in the leg Monday evening.
1 dead in Denver double shooting
Police in Denver are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead overnight Friday. The shooting happened near West 10th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.
Man identified, arrested for shooting outside Greeley bar
A masked suspect who opened fire outside of a Greeley bar has been identified and arrested.
Man dies in Denver quadruple shooting, police say. Two girls among victims with unknown status.
The Denver Police Department is investigating a quadruple shooting that happened early Sunday morning.The shooting occurred at the 2700 Block of West 42nd Avenue around 1 a.m.When officers arrived, they found four people with what responders suspected were gunshot wounds, according to the department.They say the investigation is ongoing and in the early stages and asks motorists to avoid the area.Sunday afternoon, the Associated Press reported that two girls were among the wounded. The victims also included an adult woman and an adult man. The adult man has since died, Denver Police confirmed in a tweet just before 3 p.m. Sunday.The severity of the wounds to the two girls was unknown.No other details were immediately available.
Women wanted for stealing $90K worth of products
Castle Rock police need help identifying two suspects wanted for stealing more than $90,000 in products from retail stores.
Man arrested after Greeley store employee found dead
Police in Greeley arrested a 24-year-old man Friday after a missing store employee, a 22-year-old woman, was found dead in the back of a vehicle.
FOUND: CBI issues alert for missing 72-year-old woman last seen in Thornton
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has canceled an alert for a missing 72-year-old woman last seen in Thornton who has since been found.
[VIDEO] Wild footage captures massive landspout tornado north of Denver
Though not quite as powerful as a supercell tornado, a landspout tornado can be a terrifying sight to see. A thin vortex stretching upward into the clouds, this natural weather phenomenon resembles a waterspout, but takes place on dry land, pulling debris, condensation, and dust upward toward the sky. Generally...
3 men, 1 teen arrested in killing at Lakewood car wash
Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a Lakewood car wash back in July that left one man dead.
Deceased woman found in river near Loveland park was murdered, police say
A woman who was found dead in a river near a Loveland park Monday was murdered, according to an update from the Loveland Police Department.
One man dead, another injured in overnight Denver shooting
A shooting near West 10th Avenue and North Sheridan Boulevard overnight has left one man dead and another injured, the Denver Police Department announced. Both victims went to the hospital themselves, the department tweeted shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday, and one later died. The shooting remains under investigation, and Denver police have not announced whether they have identified anyone of interest.
Charges will not be filed in DIA train brawl
The Denver Police Department said none of the people involved in a chaotic fight on a Denver International Airport train will be charged in the case.
