Grand Junction, CO

CBS Denver

Man dies in Denver quadruple shooting, police say. Two girls among victims with unknown status.

The Denver Police Department is investigating a quadruple shooting that happened early Sunday morning.The shooting occurred at the 2700 Block of West 42nd Avenue around 1 a.m.When officers arrived, they found four people with what responders suspected were gunshot wounds, according to the department.They say the investigation is ongoing and in the early stages and asks motorists to avoid the area.Sunday afternoon, the Associated Press reported that two girls were among the wounded. The victims also included an adult woman and an adult man. The adult man has since died, Denver Police confirmed in a tweet just before 3 p.m. Sunday.The severity of the wounds to the two girls was unknown.No other details were immediately available.
DENVER, CO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Denver Gazette

One man dead, another injured in overnight Denver shooting

A shooting near West 10th Avenue and North Sheridan Boulevard overnight has left one man dead and another injured, the Denver Police Department announced. Both victims went to the hospital themselves, the department tweeted shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday, and one later died. The shooting remains under investigation, and Denver police have not announced whether they have identified anyone of interest.
DENVER, CO

