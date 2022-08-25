The Denver Police Department is investigating a quadruple shooting that happened early Sunday morning.The shooting occurred at the 2700 Block of West 42nd Avenue around 1 a.m.When officers arrived, they found four people with what responders suspected were gunshot wounds, according to the department.They say the investigation is ongoing and in the early stages and asks motorists to avoid the area.Sunday afternoon, the Associated Press reported that two girls were among the wounded. The victims also included an adult woman and an adult man. The adult man has since died, Denver Police confirmed in a tweet just before 3 p.m. Sunday.The severity of the wounds to the two girls was unknown.No other details were immediately available.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO