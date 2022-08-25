Community helps Fort Myers police arrest man charged with battery, robbery

The Fort Myers Police Department arrested a man who faces charges of felony battery and robbery after an incident on Aug. 6.

A man, later identified by authorities as Frank Joseph Sack, was caught on camera just before 3 a.m. that day near Capone's Coal Fired Pizza assaulting a victim.

The victim was hospitalized and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested Sack Thursday.

FMPD says the community played a big part in the arrest.

Police Intelligence Unit surveillance and detectives worked together to investigate the case and arrest Sack.

"It takes all of us to keep downtown and the entire #CityofFirtMyers safe!"





FMPD