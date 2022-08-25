ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man United Ignores Offer from Britain’s Richest Man

Is Britain’s richest man being ghosted by its richest soccer team?. Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently publicized his interest in buying Manchester United, but the billionaire reportedly hasn’t heard back from the team’s current owners, the Glazer family. Worth an estimated $11.6 billion, Ratcliffe’s interest isn’t unwarranted. The...
Yankees Set to Buy Stake in AC Milan

AC Milan is adding two big names to its list of high-profile sports investors. MLB’s New York Yankees and the Main Street Advisors investment fund are reportedly becoming stakeholders in the Serie A team. The pair would join RedBird Capital Partners, which entered an agreement in June to purchase...
