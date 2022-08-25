Read full article on original website
Erik Ten Hag's Leicester City Press Conference
The Manchester United manager has spoken to the media ahead of tomorrow's Premier League match against Leicester City and close of the summer transfer window.
Amazon, Netflix Reportedly Bidding for Man U Docuseries Rights
One of the world’s most popular soccer clubs is reportedly at the center of a bidding war for the rights to capture the story of its current trials and tribulations. Amazon and Netflix are each bidding millions of dollars to Manchester United for the rights to make a documentary series about the club’s current season, per The Sun.
Man United Ignores Offer from Britain’s Richest Man
Is Britain’s richest man being ghosted by its richest soccer team?. Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently publicized his interest in buying Manchester United, but the billionaire reportedly hasn’t heard back from the team’s current owners, the Glazer family. Worth an estimated $11.6 billion, Ratcliffe’s interest isn’t unwarranted. The...
Yankees Set to Buy Stake in AC Milan
AC Milan is adding two big names to its list of high-profile sports investors. MLB’s New York Yankees and the Main Street Advisors investment fund are reportedly becoming stakeholders in the Serie A team. The pair would join RedBird Capital Partners, which entered an agreement in June to purchase...
MLB・
RELATED PEOPLE
French Grand Prix Cut from F1 Schedule, Belgium Renewed
The French Grand Prix isn’t on the Formula 1 calendar next year — and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali says there’s no guarantee of European races going forward as the sport expands in other parts of the world. The race, first held in 1906, acknowledged F1’s decision in...
