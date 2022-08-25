ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livonia, LA

WAFB

Gonzales receives $2.4 million to relocate waterlines on Roddy Road

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A $2.4 million loan is helping the city of Gonzales relocate water lines along Roddy Road, so the road can be widened and roundabouts can be installed. According to the city, project managers anticipate the relocation project, which began in late April, to be complete by the end of September.
