Related
Demolition On Old Lafayette Airport Progressing Nicely (PHOTOS)
Gonzales receives $2.4 million to relocate waterlines on Roddy Road
Old River locks closing impacts farmers’ bottom lines
Power outages in EBR, surrounding areas
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Residents express concern of overgrowth at New Iberia cemetery
List of traffic incidents, road closures amid Tuesday evening storm
Baton Rouge Fire Department accepting applications
EBR officials discussing Stormwater Master Plan Project Aug. 30
IN THIS ARTICLE
LUS closes Moss Street center to walk-ins Tuesday and Wednesday
North Lafayette grocery store food desert
Baker bus drivers plan to go back to work Tuesday after days-long protest
Police respond to shooting on N. Foster Drive; 2 people hurt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two children injured in Coursey Blvd. crash
Law enforcement warns citizens of ‘slider’ car burglary method
LPSO arrests Baton Rouge man on catalytic converter thefts
Louisiana Board of Pardons in investigation portion of Greenhouse, Jr. request in Mardis case
3 injured in afternoon shooting on Scotland Avenue, BRPD says
Join the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to help reduce food shortage
Louisiana State Police investigate chase through parts of Baton Rouge
Burning vehicle concerns New Iberia residents [VIDEO]
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0