ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Daytona Beach, FL
State
North Carolina State
Daytona Beach, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
click orlando

South Carolina fugitive captured at Palm Coast motel, deputies say

PALM COAST, Fla. – Sheriff’s deputies in Flagler County say they captured a South Carolina man wanted in a DUI crash that killed two people last year. The sheriff’s office said it arrested Randall Howard, 46, at the motel on Kingswood Drive in Palm Coast Monday. They said he was staying there while working for a high-speed internet company.
PALM COAST, FL
ComicBook

Former WWE Superstar Velveteen Dream Arrested Twice in Florida (Update)

Patrick Clark, better known to wrestling fans as Velveteen Dream, was arrested on Friday in Orange County, Florida. The arrest was due to an out-of-county arrest warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia. Clark was once seen as one of WWE's hottest prospects during his time on the NXT brand, but he was hit with a pair of sexual misconduct allegations in 2020 regarding minors. While WWE claimed it found no wrongdoing from its internal investigation, Dream was still off television while healing from injuries suffered in a car accident and was poorly received by fans upon his return.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Loomer
click orlando

Man robs Orlando bank at gunpoint, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A gunman on Tuesday robbed a Fifth Third Bank in Orlando, according to police. According to the Orlando Police Department, the man walked into the bank at 8600 Lee Vista Boulevard around 9:15 a.m. and displayed a note and a handgun to a bank employee. [TRENDING:...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Jury seated in first Seminole County ‘ghost candidate’ trial

SANFORD, Fla. – Jury selection began Monday in the first of three criminal trials related to Seminole County’s so-called “ghost candidate” scheme to influence a 2020 Florida senate election. A jury was seated Monday afternoon, including six people and two alternates. Opening statements are set to...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
Florida Phoenix

Aftermath of FL primary: One candidate narrowly wins after recounts; another won’t accept defeat

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In the recent primary elections, two GOP races in Central Florida were neck and neck, with one candidate pulling off a narrow win in the state House after recounts and another refusing to concede a Congressional race. State Rep. Webster Barnaby, known for filing a Texas-style six-week abortion ban that died in the Florida Legislature, […] The post Aftermath of FL primary: One candidate narrowly wins after recounts; another won’t accept defeat appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outlive#News6wkmg
click orlando

Pedestrian critically injured after Flagler County crash, troopers say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was critically injured after being struck by a car Monday afternoon in Palm Coast, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a green Chevy Suburban was driving north on Old Kings Road near Harbor Center Road when it crashed into a female pedestrian trying to cross through the northbound lanes.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Outsider.com

WATCH: Crocodile Charges at Man in Terrifying Gatorland Encounter

A man at Gartoland Park in Orlando, Florida, got the scare of a lifetime when a crocodile charged out of the blue. The park posted a now-viral clip of the terrifying incident on Facebook. In it, a Cuban crocodile named chainsaw runs full speed toward an unidentified man. The man turns a tight corner, which causes the reptile to relent. In the end, no one was injured.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
click orlando

Rollover crash causes slowdown on I-4 in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A rollover crash caused slowdowns Tuesday morning on Interstate 4 in Volusia County. The wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. on I-4 east near the U.S. 92 exit. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Details about the crash have not been released. I-4...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy