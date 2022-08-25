Read full article on original website
click orlando
WWII prisoner of war’s lost letters, items to be reunited with family in Florida
DeLAND, Fla. – Lost letters from a prisoner of war found in Central Florida are soon making their way home. The DeLand Naval Air Station Museum is currently holding them after a couple recently found them and dropped them off. “It says he was a POW in the Second...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Coke Zero Sugar 400 Attracts Families to Daytona International Speedway
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (August 28, 2022) – Having an event he can take his three sons to enjoy is important to Volusia County restauranteur Billy Hilger. Hanging out with Keegan, Devon and Bryson on Sunday after church, the boys were in attendance for their first race. It was a...
WFTV
Photos: Bojangles returns to Central Florida
Bojangles Bojangles in Sanford is now open. The restaurant is located near the intersection of Interstate 4 and State Road 46. (WFTV.com News Staff)
click orlando
Downtown Orlando shooting victim praises safety changes, not ready to return
ORLANDO, Fla. – One month ago, someone opened fire into a crowd of people in downtown Orlando, injuring several. As the search for the suspect continues, one victim says it may be a while before he goes back downtown. [TRENDING: Ask Trooper Steve: Is it illegal in Florida to...
click orlando
South Carolina fugitive captured at Palm Coast motel, deputies say
PALM COAST, Fla. – Sheriff’s deputies in Flagler County say they captured a South Carolina man wanted in a DUI crash that killed two people last year. The sheriff’s office said it arrested Randall Howard, 46, at the motel on Kingswood Drive in Palm Coast Monday. They said he was staying there while working for a high-speed internet company.
click orlando
Sanford distillery adds craft cocktails for customers to enjoy after new Florida law passes
SANFORD, Fla. – Loggerhead Distillery in Sanford will now allow guests to enjoy craft cocktails made with their in-house spirits, according to a news release. The addition comes after the passage of SB 46, which was signed into law earlier this year. The law allows craft distilleries to sell cocktails made from their own products at their distillery.
click orlando
Hundreds of thousands of visitors leave disappointed after Artemis scrub
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Over 1,000 people packed into Space View Park on Monday hoping to see the Artemis launch but were unfortunately left disappointed after it was scrubbed. Some had even traveled many miles to try to witness history. [TRENDING: NASA scrubs Artemis I moon mission from Florida’s Space...
ComicBook
Former WWE Superstar Velveteen Dream Arrested Twice in Florida (Update)
Patrick Clark, better known to wrestling fans as Velveteen Dream, was arrested on Friday in Orange County, Florida. The arrest was due to an out-of-county arrest warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia. Clark was once seen as one of WWE's hottest prospects during his time on the NXT brand, but he was hit with a pair of sexual misconduct allegations in 2020 regarding minors. While WWE claimed it found no wrongdoing from its internal investigation, Dream was still off television while healing from injuries suffered in a car accident and was poorly received by fans upon his return.
click orlando
Man robs Orlando bank at gunpoint, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A gunman on Tuesday robbed a Fifth Third Bank in Orlando, according to police. According to the Orlando Police Department, the man walked into the bank at 8600 Lee Vista Boulevard around 9:15 a.m. and displayed a note and a handgun to a bank employee. [TRENDING:...
click orlando
Jury seated in first Seminole County ‘ghost candidate’ trial
SANFORD, Fla. – Jury selection began Monday in the first of three criminal trials related to Seminole County’s so-called “ghost candidate” scheme to influence a 2020 Florida senate election. A jury was seated Monday afternoon, including six people and two alternates. Opening statements are set to...
click orlando
Arrest made in connection with arson at historic Orlando ice cream shop, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 58-year-old man has been arrested and charged with arson for setting fire to Goff’s Drive In, a historic Orlando ice cream shop in Orlando. Alfred Jerome Kirkland was arrested in connection to the arson, according to the arrest affidavit. The iconic ice cream shop,...
Aftermath of FL primary: One candidate narrowly wins after recounts; another won’t accept defeat
Quality Journalism for Critical Times In the recent primary elections, two GOP races in Central Florida were neck and neck, with one candidate pulling off a narrow win in the state House after recounts and another refusing to concede a Congressional race. State Rep. Webster Barnaby, known for filing a Texas-style six-week abortion ban that died in the Florida Legislature, […] The post Aftermath of FL primary: One candidate narrowly wins after recounts; another won’t accept defeat appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: Is it illegal in Florida to use a radar detector in your car?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked Monday, “Is it illegal in Florida to use a radar detector in your...
click orlando
Pedestrian critically injured after Flagler County crash, troopers say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was critically injured after being struck by a car Monday afternoon in Palm Coast, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a green Chevy Suburban was driving north on Old Kings Road near Harbor Center Road when it crashed into a female pedestrian trying to cross through the northbound lanes.
WATCH: Crocodile Charges at Man in Terrifying Gatorland Encounter
A man at Gartoland Park in Orlando, Florida, got the scare of a lifetime when a crocodile charged out of the blue. The park posted a now-viral clip of the terrifying incident on Facebook. In it, a Cuban crocodile named chainsaw runs full speed toward an unidentified man. The man turns a tight corner, which causes the reptile to relent. In the end, no one was injured.
click orlando
‘A tremendous void:’ Family of 19-year-old found shot in car seeks help finding her killer
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The family of a 19-year-old woman found shot in a car at an Orange County apartment complex in June held a news conference on Tuesday to plead for help in finding the killer. Raniyah A’shanti Gandy was shot and critically injured at The Park at...
click orlando
Orange County deputy cruiser responding to call hits vehicle, crashes into light pole, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County Sheriff’s Office cruiser hit another vehicle while responding to a call before crashing into a light pole early Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 6:25 a.m. on Orange Blossom Trail and Corona Drive. [TRENDING:...
msn.com
Daytona Beach man convicted in fentanyl death of Flagler County man
A Daytona Beach man will be sentenced in September after he was convicted of manslaughter for selling a deadly dose of fentanyl to a Palm Coast man. A Flagler County jury last week found Jevante Hamilton, 27, guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter in the overdose death of Timothy Davidson.
click orlando
Rollover crash causes slowdown on I-4 in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A rollover crash caused slowdowns Tuesday morning on Interstate 4 in Volusia County. The wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. on I-4 east near the U.S. 92 exit. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Details about the crash have not been released. I-4...
theapopkavoice.com
Updating Breaking News: Apopka man involved in fatal collision with motorcyclist in Orlando
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle collision yesterday in Orlando that involved an Apopka resident and a collision with a motorcycle that resulted in the rider's death. According to the report, at approximately 3 pm Saturday, a 2012 BMW 5501 driven by a 52-year-old Apopka man was stopped...
