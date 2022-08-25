Kay Adams, Bill Simmons and Pat McAfee to headline FanDuel TV launching next month

Continuing its arms race with industry competitors DraftKings, BetMGM and Caesars, FanDuel will reportedly launch its own 24-hour television network beginning next month. On-air talent will include Kay Adams, best known for her hosting stint on Good Morning Football , The Ringer CEO and podcaster Bill Simmons and former NFL punter Pat McAfee.

While others in the betting space have constructed similar media empires, building followings through digital and audio content, FanDuel’s latest endeavor is the first of its kind, announcing its arrival as a mainstream television presence. It’s an ambitious project, particularly in the cord-cutting age, where streaming has replaced linear cable as the new gold standard. Of course, with DraftKings expanding its podcast offerings (programming includes shows hosted by former ESPN personalities Mike Golic and Dan Le Batard) and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions now under the Caesars umbrella ( SportsCenter alums Trey Wingo and Kenny Mayne are also on Caesars’ payroll), FanDuel knew it needed to make a splash, a game-changing vehicle to elevate its visibility in an increasingly saturated market.

Thursday’s announcement would explain Adams’ recent departure from NFL Network , her home of six years. For Simmons, this will be his first television role since his short-lived HBO interview series, Any Given Wednesday , which lasted all of one season (17 half-hour episodes). McAfee, who also appears as an announcer and occasional wrestler on WWE’s Smackdown airing Friday nights on Fox, has been with the company since 2020, hosting The Pat McAfee Show alongside former Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk. Last December, FanDuel rewarded McAfee with a four-year, $120-million contract, considerably more than the $15.04 million he pocketed over his eight-year playing career.

