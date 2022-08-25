ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

Crisis intervention community town hall held in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, people gathered for a town hall at the St. Joseph County Public Library to discuss a mental health crisis response team. This, coming after the death of 51-year-old Dante Kittrell, who was shot and killed by police officers last month after allegedly threatening suicide and pointing what appeared to be a handgun at officers.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Elkhart Community Gardens unveils new upgrades

The 2022 ‘Hats Off to the Houses’ campaign raised more than $18,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana. Sentencing pushed back for former South Bend Police officer accused in child seduction case. Updated: 6 hours ago. Timothy Barber, 37, of Elkhart pled guilty last month to a...
ELKHART, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
Crime & Safety
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WNDU

Michigan City mayor under investigation for leaving scene of accident

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police have confirmed there is a criminal investigation involving Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry. The 72-year-old mayor is accused of leaving the scene of an accident after driving over a water line at Washington Park causing damage to his city-owned vehicle. According to...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Board Of Public Safety
fox40jackson.com

Indiana authorities catch illegal dumper after receipt found in garbage

Indiana authorities say they have busted an illegal dumper after finding a receipt in a pile of garbage that was left along railroad tracks. The incident happened in Lake County, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division. “Did you misplace your large pile of garbage in...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Lake County Sheriff’s Officer charged with stalking

LAKE CO. – The Indiana State Police were recently contacted by Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. regarding alleged criminal activity being conducted by a Lake County Officer. In early July 2022, the Criminal Investigations Division at the Lowell Post began an investigation centered around an allegation that an...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

WNDU FAWD NOON SHOW

The plan hopes to lower development costs for individuals and developers who are interested in pursuing new construction infill projects within the city. Hearing held for teen suspect in murder of St. Joseph Co. corrections officer. Updated: 42 minutes ago. A teen arrested in connection with the Mishawaka murder of...
MISHAWAKA, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
103.3 WKFR

Man Allegedly Steals from South Bend Walmart 3 Times in One Day

This alleged thief really gave it the old college try at the Walmart on Ireland Road in South Bend, Indiana. Mondays can be tough days for many of us. Ask employees of this Indiana Walmart. They had one guy who allegedly attempted to shoplift from their store not once, not twice but three times Monday. This story seems too crazy to be true.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

City Neighborhood Initiative will help build homes in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend is taking a new approach to building homes. The city released its City Neighborhood Initiative on Monday and the plan to lower development costs for individuals and developers who are interested in pursuing new construction infill projects within the city.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Lifeguards rescue 6-year-old at Washington Park

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - Washington Park lifeguards rescued a 6-year-old girl who was actively drowning on Sunday, according to the Michigan City Fire Department. At 2:30 p.m., lifeguards noticed a young girl on an inflatable being pushed out by wind. A lifeguard began swimming out to help her. Just before...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Juveniles arrested in shots fired call on Cleveland Avenue

ELKHART, Ind. - Two juveniles were arrested on Saturday following a shots fired call on Cleveland Avenue, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 6:27 p.m., an officer arrived to the area of 8th Street and Cleveland Avenue for a report of people with firearms who were possibly fighting. Witnesses...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

2 people shot in pair of South Bend shootings

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating a pair of shootings Sunday. First responders were called to the area of Portage Road and King Street at about about 4 p.m. Not long after that, officers were called to the 1900 block of Lincoln Way West. In each...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

$18,000 raised for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 2022 ‘Hats Off to the Houses’ campaign raised more than $18,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana. The campaign offered customers the chance to purchase a white bucket hat to show support for Ronald McDonald House Charities, which gives families a “home away from home” while their child is in the hospital by providing meals for them and giving them a place to stay.
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy