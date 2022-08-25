Read full article on original website
Crisis intervention community town hall held in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, people gathered for a town hall at the St. Joseph County Public Library to discuss a mental health crisis response team. This, coming after the death of 51-year-old Dante Kittrell, who was shot and killed by police officers last month after allegedly threatening suicide and pointing what appeared to be a handgun at officers.
Elkhart Community Gardens unveils new upgrades
Mayor Mueller issues executive order committing South Bend as Broadband Ready City
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - South Bend Mayor James Mueller issued an executive order Tuesday calling on South Bend to be a "Broadband Ready Community" and expand internet options in the city. “Broadband is essential infrastructure in our city for residents, businesses, and community organizations to thrive in today’s economy,” said...
Warsaw Police investigating individual in theft investigation
WARSAW, Ind. - The Warsaw Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person in connection with a theft from a local business. If you have any information, please message police on Facebook or call 574-385-2210.
Michigan City mayor under investigation for leaving scene of accident
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police have confirmed there is a criminal investigation involving Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry. The 72-year-old mayor is accused of leaving the scene of an accident after driving over a water line at Washington Park causing damage to his city-owned vehicle. According to...
525 Foundation talks Fentanyl and expansion of drug disposal programs
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Change starts with a conversation. At the St. Joseph County Public Library, on Tuesday, the 525 Foundation invited the public to chat about Fentanyl and it’s affects on the community. The free conversation was moderated by an expert panel that consisted of the 525...
Police: Indiana mail carrier arrested again for OWI after falling out of truck
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A United States Postal Service mail carrier was arrested Friday evening in Northwest Indiana after allegedly falling out of her truck while driving drunk. It’s the second on-duty OWI arrest for her this year. At around 5 p.m., a Porter County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash […]
Sentencing pushed back for former South Bend Police officer accused in child seduction case
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The sentencing for a former South Bend Police officer accused in a child seduction case has been pushed back. Timothy Barber, 37, of Elkhart pled guilty last month to a charge of child seduction stemming from an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old girl. Court documents...
Indiana authorities catch illegal dumper after receipt found in garbage
Indiana authorities say they have busted an illegal dumper after finding a receipt in a pile of garbage that was left along railroad tracks. The incident happened in Lake County, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division. “Did you misplace your large pile of garbage in...
Senator Todd Young attends 2nd graduation for Elkhart County Drug Court
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart County celebrated it’s second year of Drug Court graduations, and Senator Todd Young was in attendance. The Drug Court program is an alternative to the traditional criminal justice model, and for many of the participants, it was life changing. Drug Court was not a...
Lake County Sheriff’s Officer charged with stalking
LAKE CO. – The Indiana State Police were recently contacted by Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. regarding alleged criminal activity being conducted by a Lake County Officer. In early July 2022, the Criminal Investigations Division at the Lowell Post began an investigation centered around an allegation that an...
WNDU FAWD NOON SHOW
Man Allegedly Steals from South Bend Walmart 3 Times in One Day
This alleged thief really gave it the old college try at the Walmart on Ireland Road in South Bend, Indiana. Mondays can be tough days for many of us. Ask employees of this Indiana Walmart. They had one guy who allegedly attempted to shoplift from their store not once, not twice but three times Monday. This story seems too crazy to be true.
City Neighborhood Initiative will help build homes in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend is taking a new approach to building homes. The city released its City Neighborhood Initiative on Monday and the plan to lower development costs for individuals and developers who are interested in pursuing new construction infill projects within the city.
Lifeguards rescue 6-year-old at Washington Park
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - Washington Park lifeguards rescued a 6-year-old girl who was actively drowning on Sunday, according to the Michigan City Fire Department. At 2:30 p.m., lifeguards noticed a young girl on an inflatable being pushed out by wind. A lifeguard began swimming out to help her. Just before...
Juveniles arrested in shots fired call on Cleveland Avenue
ELKHART, Ind. - Two juveniles were arrested on Saturday following a shots fired call on Cleveland Avenue, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 6:27 p.m., an officer arrived to the area of 8th Street and Cleveland Avenue for a report of people with firearms who were possibly fighting. Witnesses...
Man killed, another injured in Gary shooting at Happy Tire Shop: police
Sources have identified a 47-year-old man who was shot at a tire shop in Gary Monday as Said Saad.
BCSD and UCPD assist St. Joe deputies during early Monday morning chase
COLON, MI (WTVB) – A pursuit which started in Colon ended Monday morning when the 17-year-old driver crashed in Calhoun County just north of the Branch County line. According to authorities, the teen was driving a white Mustang that was speeding and had no plates when the pursuit started just before 8:00 a.m..
2 people shot in pair of South Bend shootings
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating a pair of shootings Sunday. First responders were called to the area of Portage Road and King Street at about about 4 p.m. Not long after that, officers were called to the 1900 block of Lincoln Way West. In each...
$18,000 raised for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 2022 ‘Hats Off to the Houses’ campaign raised more than $18,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana. The campaign offered customers the chance to purchase a white bucket hat to show support for Ronald McDonald House Charities, which gives families a “home away from home” while their child is in the hospital by providing meals for them and giving them a place to stay.
