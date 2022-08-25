Read full article on original website
DeSantis blasts Hernandez-Mats as Crist’s running mate
FORT PIERCE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came out swinging on Tuesday morning. He attacked Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Charlie Crist’s running mate Karla Hernandez-Mats, accusing her of shielding an accused child predator. “I think that’s disqualifying to be in any political office, much less the lieutenant governor...
This Week in South Florida: Kevin Tynan
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – In another sign in the growing body of evidence that education has center stage in Florida politics, Gov. Ron DeSantis removed and replaced four Broward School Board Members late last week. They are all women, all white, all Democrats, and all accused in a grand...
Florida to hold first ‘Tool Time’ sales tax holiday
The state of Florida will offer up the first ever “Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday,” and it begins on Labor Day weekend. From power tools to work boots, consumers will be able to purchase qualifying items commonly used by skilled trade workers without paying for the sales tax.
This Week in South Florida: Neil Volz
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the first arrests of the new office of elections crimes and security, it turned out to be 20 felons arrested for voting illegally. All had committed murder or sex crimes, the kind of crimes that excluded them from regaining...
This Week in South Florida: Rosalind Osgood
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The grand jury report that blasted the Broward County School Board recommended five board members be suspended. Four were, though one is no longer on the board. Rosalind Osgood, who was the chair, resigned last year to run for state senate. She was elected in...
This Week in South Florida: Tony Montalto
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The grand jury was initially convened to examine whether systemic school safety failures led up to the murders at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas Senior High School. Some of the families who lost sons, daughters and husbands in that mass shooting are applauding the governor’s actions.
South Florida man wins big playing Lottery at Publix
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. – A 70-year-old man claimed his $3.5 million prize this week after he purchased a winning Lottery ticket from Publix back in May. According to the Florida Lottery, the winning Florida Lotto ticket was from the drawing held on May 11. David James, of Riviera Beach,...
This Week in South Florida Full Episode: August 28, 2022
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney welcomed newly appointed Broward School Board member Kevin Tynan, Florida State Sen. Rosalind Osgood, Parkland parent and activist Tony Montalto and Neil Volz, Deputy Director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition.
Woman accused of luxury watch theft extradited back to South Florida following arrest
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A woman accused of stealing a man’s luxury watches in Fort Lauderdale is back in South Florida after being arrested out of state. Cloe Reynicke was arrested near Las Vegas earlier this month. The 23-year-old is facing grand theft charges. She appeared before a...
