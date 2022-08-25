Read full article on original website
Dane County, City of Madison set aside millions for east side homeless shelter
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County and the City of Madison pledged an additional $6 million and $3 million, respectively, on Tuesday, to the construction and operation of a homeless shelter for men on Madison’s east side. Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said the county had originally planned to...
Over $15 million in grants added to $57 million investment in diverse businesses
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than $15 million will be added to the state’s Diverse Business Assistance Grant Program to help provide new opportunities for diverse small businesses, including rural, veteran-owned, and LGBT-owned businesses. Gov. Tony Evers originally announced the $57 million in funds back in March, but this...
Study finds Madison third fastest growing start-up city in the country
The Madison Police Department wants bicyclists to stay alert when riding along bike paths in the city. Its warning comes after someone reported seeing a cord hanging about neck high across one of the routes. Price remains a top concern for some Wisconsin consumers, as the White House wants to...
Officials propose increases to 2023 Dane Co. Parks fees
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It could cost more to participate in activities at some Dane County parks next year. The Dane County Park Commission will hold a hybrid meeting at 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 14 to propose the increase in park fees. The proposed changes would include an increase to...
Belleville elementary teachers, staff and administrators ready to welcome students back
BlueStone Safety based out of Wisconsin Dells, is a company that provides primarily law enforcement with customized bulletproof vests. The school district argues it is following guidelines from local public health officials. New Glarus voters asked to approve $28.9 million for school referendum. Updated: Mar. 27, 2021 at 3:31 PM...
Madison police warn of cord strung along bike path
Study finds Madison third fastest growing start-up city in the country. The city of Madison is becoming a hot spot for start-ups, drawing money and entrepreneurs from around the country. The result is experts in the city tracking economic growth in Wisconsin’s capital. Updated: 9 hours ago. Price remains...
Health officials detail COVID-19 testing options as free at-home supply ends
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Americans only have a few more days to snatch up their free at-home COVID-19 tests, as the federal government recently announced the program will end Friday. Starting January, the federal government provided free tests three different times for people across the county. With the federal program...
New billboard campaign raises fentanyl awareness in Madison area
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A series of billboards up in Waunakee and DeForest have a grave message on display: one pill can kill. Michelle Kullmann lost her son, Cade, to fentanyl poisoning in November 2021, after he died taking what he thought was a painkiller. Kullmann has since become part of the new billboard campaign raising awareness about the dangers of the drug, especially among teens and college students.
Madison business gives free haircuts, school supplies to families in need
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A near east side Madison barber shop offered free hair cuts for students from elementary to high school age Monday afternoon. At the event, kids were given pizza, juice and a backpack full of school supplies. Apprentice barber Alan Galan says that he grew up coming...
Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison to host bike donation drive
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison is set to host a bike donation drive that will continue to help meet the transportation needs of the community. Each year, Free Bikes 4 Kidz hosts two donation drives, with the first being held on Oct. 8 this year. Free...
Construction set to begin to rebuild US 12/18 , County AB intersection
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Construction is set to begin next week on a $27 million project to rebuild an intersection of US 12/18, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Tuesday. The contract signed by Gov. Tony Evers indicated that a diamond interchange with roundabouts will be placed just east of...
A new school opens in Sun Prairie along with two others
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -After eight years in the works, a new school is making its debut. Sun Prairie West High School held its grand opening over the weekend alongside two other schools in the district. The school will welcome 1,300 students and more than a hundred staff when they start next month. Many families came together to see the three story building on Sunday.
Wis. man revives history, restores approx. 170-year-old farmhouse
DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Old farmhouses are getting new love, and for one man, it’s an opportunity to preserve the past for future generations. Woody Knox, a master carpenter, is restoring a two-story farmhouse in Deerfield, roughly 170 years old. Also a retired project manager, Knox wants to make it his final project.
Madison Water blames proposed hike on expenses, people using less water
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Water could get more expensive in Madison. The Madison Water Utility has applied to increase water rates and is waiting for a response from the Public Service Commission. If the request is approved, the average customer would see monthly bills go up from about $30 to $35.
Lafayette Co. shooting range hours set to change Thursday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The hours of operation for a Lafayette County shooting range are set to change on Thursday to a more restricted schedule, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said. The new hours at Yellowstone Shooting Range will take effect following requests from neighbors because of the...
Aerial speed enforcements to take place in Jefferson Co.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Drivers might want to slow down when they see a plane in the sky, as Wisconsin State Patrol plans to start aerial enforcement in Jefferson County Wednesday. Wisconsin State Patrol announced Tuesday morning that their pilots will be scheduled to help look out for drivers...
Crash on East Washington Ave. reroutes traffic
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County dispatch confirmed a crash on East Washington Ave. near Lien Road Sunday afternoon. The call for the crash came in just after 5 p.m., Dane County dispatch reported. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and traffic in the area was rerouted while crews...
Man dead after Dane Co. motorcycle crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 61-year-old Cambridge man has died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed Tuesday afternoon on I-39/90 near Madison. According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the man was driving southbound on I-39/90 around 1:40 p.m. and was about to merge to take the exit to the westbound lanes of US 12/18.
Grant Co. Sheriff: Woman swerves off road, into a creek to avoid hitting a deer
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Platteville woman crashed into a creek in Grant County over the weekend after having to swerve out of the way of a deer, authorities say. A tow truck company reported seeing the woman’s vehicle in McPherson Branch Creek, about 40 yards off the roadway, around 6:55 a.m. Saturday near Airport Road and Hudson Hollow Road in the Township of Ellenboro.
4 injured, incl. 11-year-old flown to hospital, after Beaver Dam crash
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - Four people were injured, including an 11-year-old who was flown to a UW Hospital after a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Beaver Dam on Monday afternoon. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, just before 4:30 p.m., officials responded to a two-vehicle crash on County...
