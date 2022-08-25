Read full article on original website
wlen.com
Local Children Open Lemonade Stand to Help Associated Charities After Fire
Adrian, MI – Last week, the Lenawee County community showed their overwhelming support for the Associated Charities after their back-to-school program was derailed due to a suspected arson at their building on Tecumseh Street in Adrian. The Lenawee County radio stations facilitated a donation drive, collecting cash, checks, and...
wlen.com
Photos: Lenawee Pride Festival 2022
Adrian, MI – The 2022 Lenawee Pride Festival took place over the weekend in Adrian. The festivities started Saturday at 1pm with the Pride Parade… and the celebration of the local LGBTQ+ community continued into Saturday night in downtown Adrian. WLEN News was on-hand and took these photos:
13abc.com
Falling trailer kills man in Defiance
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was killed in Defiance Monday when a trailer fell on top of him, according to authorities. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office said family members found Robert Hurst, 62, after a trailer fell on him on Walnut Grove Road in Defiance. Officials said the incident was a farming accident.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Thunderstorm damages cars, homes in Oakland County
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – We were able to get a look at the damage in Oakland County, specifically in Rochester. Local 4 was able to get a closer look at one neighborhood with downed trees and power lines. The area had some of the worst damage on Winery Drive...
Crews on scene of house fire in Sylvania
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Crews were at the scene of a fire in the 5800 block of Heidaway Lane in Sylvania early Monday night. Sylvania Fire Department crews are working to tackle the fire at a condo near Sylvania-Metamora Road. Significant flames and smoke are visible from the road. It's...
wlen.com
Crime Stoppers: Suspected Monroe County Trailer Thief has also struck in Lenawee
Lenawee County, MI – The suspected trailer thief that Monroe County law enforcement have been looking for has, apparently, also struck here in Lenawee County. Crime Stoppers of Lenawee says that several agencies have taken reports this month of various trailers being stolen. The suspect vehicle is described as...
Swanton teen's racist homecoming invite message rattles community
SWANTON, Ohio — A Swanton High School student's homecoming invitation -- which included a racist remark on a poster he used to ask a girl to the dance -- has prompted school administrators to condemn the message and reach out to the teen's parent. The invitation came to light...
Woman robbed at gunpoint in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a man suspected of robbing a Newport woman at gunpoint Sunday night. At about 9 p.m. Aug. 28, a woman called 911 reporting she was robbed at gunpoint while visiting a residence in the Kimberly Estates Mobile Home Community in Newport, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
WNEM
Storms blamed in deaths of 3
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South on Monday are being blamed for the deaths of three people. A woman is dead after a tree fell on her during Monday night’s storms in...
Detroit News
Monroe teen dead, more than 375,000 still without power after Monday storms
Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents were still without power Tuesday afternoon after a severe thunderstorm late Monday ripped through southeast and west Michigan, toppling trees and downing power lines, including one that killed a 14-year-old Monroe girl and another that injured a Warren boy. More than 375,000 customers were...
Jackson man starts recovery housing center to honor his son
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — “I’m trading off making money for making a real difference and that’s pretty rewarding,” said Andy’s Place founder Mike Hirst. When Hirst first got the idea to build Andy’s place back in 2016, he knew it would make an impact on people struggling with drug addiction. That’s because he’d seen the […]
fcnews.org
County Fair kicks off Friday
Full animal barns, rows of agricultural displays, area merchants, a bustling midway, tantalizing fair food, and the sights and sound of tractors, derbies, and music will welcome Fairgoers to the 165th Fulton County Fair. Set to run Friday through Thursday, Sept. 8, the Fair marks the end of summer for...
13abc.com
Trans-Siberian Orchestra to return to Huntington Center
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be returning to the Huntington Center this December. TSO will be performing at the Huntington Center on Dec. 2 with shows at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. According to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra-The Ghosts of Christmas Eve Facebook page, ticket sale dates and...
Monroe teen being remembered after death following storm
A heartbroken family is opening up after the death of a 14-year-old girl who came into contact with a downed power line.
thelivingstonpost.com
Under the Radar Michigan hosts set for Brighton event
Tom Dalton and Jim Edelman of the popular PBS television show “Under the Radar Michigan” will be signing books and taking pictures with fans from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 2 Dandelions Bookshop, 428 W. Main St. in downtown Brighton. “Under the Radar Michigan” is an Emmy...
fox2detroit.com
Southeast Michigan storm aftermath: Boil advisories, power outages, a tornado, closings, and live wire death
DETROIT (FOX 2) - School closures, power outages, boil advisories, a possible tornado, and at least one death after a teenager made contact with a live wire is what's greeting Metro Detroit Tuesday morning after thunderstorms knocked out electricity for hundreds of thousands of residents. Wind gusts reaching 70 mph...
Residents call Detroit neighborhood a "food desert"
(CBS DETROIT) - Residents living in Detroit's Rivertown District say grocery shopping is just a few steps away from home."It's a God send," said Adam Kelly, a Rivertown resident."Really, this is absolutely what the area needed and this quite frankly is part of what made me move over to this part of town."But three miles northeast, it's a different experience. "I want a food, clean, decent grocery store to go to," said Mack Alive Community Resource Center director Artina Hardman."I want people to understand that people on Mack and Fischer Street count."Neighbors near Mack and Van Dyke avenues say they...
WILX-TV
Authorities seek family of pig found in Jackson County
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Jackson County are looking for the owner of a pig that was found Friday afternoon. According to authorities, the pig was found on Mount Hope Road, where it was eating apples and “hanging out with some horses.”. Anyone with information is asked to...
Inflation, staffing shortages forcing big changes at local restaurants
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Scott Super and his wife own three Mayberry Diners across the Toledo-area. For the first time in the 20 years since they opened their first restaurant they are now forced to make big changes to the operation of their diners. It's all due to staffing issues.
wlen.com
Lenawee County is Back to “Low” COVID-19 Level
Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County Health Department issued updated COVID-19 numbers earlier this week. There were 79 new confirmed cases of the virus from the last week…with 102 total active confirmed cases. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the MI COVID-19 level in...
