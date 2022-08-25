ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wlen.com

Local Children Open Lemonade Stand to Help Associated Charities After Fire

Adrian, MI – Last week, the Lenawee County community showed their overwhelming support for the Associated Charities after their back-to-school program was derailed due to a suspected arson at their building on Tecumseh Street in Adrian. The Lenawee County radio stations facilitated a donation drive, collecting cash, checks, and...
ADRIAN, MI
wlen.com

Photos: Lenawee Pride Festival 2022

Adrian, MI – The 2022 Lenawee Pride Festival took place over the weekend in Adrian. The festivities started Saturday at 1pm with the Pride Parade… and the celebration of the local LGBTQ+ community continued into Saturday night in downtown Adrian. WLEN News was on-hand and took these photos:
ADRIAN, MI
13abc.com

Falling trailer kills man in Defiance

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was killed in Defiance Monday when a trailer fell on top of him, according to authorities. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office said family members found Robert Hurst, 62, after a trailer fell on him on Walnut Grove Road in Defiance. Officials said the incident was a farming accident.
DEFIANCE, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Thunderstorm damages cars, homes in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – We were able to get a look at the damage in Oakland County, specifically in Rochester. Local 4 was able to get a closer look at one neighborhood with downed trees and power lines. The area had some of the worst damage on Winery Drive...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Adrian, MI
Local
Michigan Society
Adrian, MI
Society
WTOL 11

Crews on scene of house fire in Sylvania

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Crews were at the scene of a fire in the 5800 block of Heidaway Lane in Sylvania early Monday night. Sylvania Fire Department crews are working to tackle the fire at a condo near Sylvania-Metamora Road. Significant flames and smoke are visible from the road. It's...
SYLVANIA, OH
WTOL 11

Swanton teen's racist homecoming invite message rattles community

SWANTON, Ohio — A Swanton High School student's homecoming invitation -- which included a racist remark on a poster he used to ask a girl to the dance -- has prompted school administrators to condemn the message and reach out to the teen's parent. The invitation came to light...
MLive

Woman robbed at gunpoint in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a man suspected of robbing a Newport woman at gunpoint Sunday night. At about 9 p.m. Aug. 28, a woman called 911 reporting she was robbed at gunpoint while visiting a residence in the Kimberly Estates Mobile Home Community in Newport, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Associated Charities#Wlen#Wqte Radio
WNEM

Storms blamed in deaths of 3

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South on Monday are being blamed for the deaths of three people. A woman is dead after a tree fell on her during Monday night’s storms in...
TOLEDO, OH
Detroit News

Monroe teen dead, more than 375,000 still without power after Monday storms

Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents were still without power Tuesday afternoon after a severe thunderstorm late Monday ripped through southeast and west Michigan, toppling trees and downing power lines, including one that killed a 14-year-old Monroe girl and another that injured a Warren boy. More than 375,000 customers were...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Jackson man starts recovery housing center to honor his son

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — “I’m trading off making money for making a real difference and that’s pretty rewarding,” said Andy’s Place founder Mike Hirst. When Hirst first got the idea to build Andy’s place back in 2016, he knew it would make an impact on people struggling with drug addiction. That’s because he’d seen the […]
JACKSON, MI
fcnews.org

County Fair kicks off Friday

Full animal barns, rows of agricultural displays, area merchants, a bustling midway, tantalizing fair food, and the sights and sound of tractors, derbies, and music will welcome Fairgoers to the 165th Fulton County Fair. Set to run Friday through Thursday, Sept. 8, the Fair marks the end of summer for...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
13abc.com

Trans-Siberian Orchestra to return to Huntington Center

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be returning to the Huntington Center this December. TSO will be performing at the Huntington Center on Dec. 2 with shows at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. According to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra-The Ghosts of Christmas Eve Facebook page, ticket sale dates and...
TOLEDO, OH
thelivingstonpost.com

Under the Radar Michigan hosts set for Brighton event

Tom Dalton and Jim Edelman of the popular PBS television show “Under the Radar Michigan” will be signing books and taking pictures with fans from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 2 Dandelions Bookshop, 428 W. Main St. in downtown Brighton. “Under the Radar Michigan” is an Emmy...
BRIGHTON, MI
CBS Detroit

Residents call Detroit neighborhood a "food desert"

(CBS DETROIT) - Residents living in Detroit's Rivertown District say grocery shopping is just a few steps away from home."It's a God send," said Adam Kelly, a Rivertown resident."Really, this is absolutely what the area needed and this quite frankly is part of what made me move over to this part of town."But three miles northeast, it's a different experience. "I want a food, clean, decent grocery store to go to," said Mack Alive Community Resource Center director Artina Hardman."I want people to understand that people on Mack and Fischer Street count."Neighbors near Mack and Van Dyke avenues say they...
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Authorities seek family of pig found in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Jackson County are looking for the owner of a pig that was found Friday afternoon. According to authorities, the pig was found on Mount Hope Road, where it was eating apples and “hanging out with some horses.”. Anyone with information is asked to...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

Lenawee County is Back to “Low” COVID-19 Level

Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County Health Department issued updated COVID-19 numbers earlier this week. There were 79 new confirmed cases of the virus from the last week…with 102 total active confirmed cases. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the MI COVID-19 level in...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy