abc57.com
Elkhart County Sheriff's Office looking to identify vehicle, driver in theft investigation
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a driver and vehicle in connection with the theft of a trailer. If you have any information, please contact Detective Stanfill at 574-891-2350.
95.3 MNC
Indiana State Police investigating Mayor of Michigan City
A criminal investigation of Michigan City's mayor. State Police are looking into an incident in which Mayor Duane Parry is said to have left the scene of an accident without reporting it. According to a crash report taken at the Ford dealership where Parry had taken his city owned...
WNDU
Sentencing pushed back for former South Bend Police officer accused in child seduction case
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The sentencing for a former South Bend Police officer accused in a child seduction case has been pushed back. Timothy Barber, 37, of Elkhart pled guilty last month to a charge of child seduction stemming from an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old girl. Court documents...
WIBC.com
Mayor of Michigan City Facing Criminal Investigation For Leaving Scene Of An Accident
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — A criminal investigation of Michigan City’s mayor. State Police are looking into an incident in which Mayor Duane Parry is said to have left the scene of an accident without reporting it. According to a crash report taken at the Ford dealership where Parry,...
abc57.com
Warsaw Police investigating individual in theft investigation
WARSAW, Ind. - The Warsaw Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person in connection with a theft from a local business. If you have any information, please message police on Facebook or call 574-385-2210.
wbiw.com
Lake County Sheriff’s Officer charged with stalking
LAKE CO. – The Indiana State Police were recently contacted by Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. regarding alleged criminal activity being conducted by a Lake County Officer. In early July 2022, the Criminal Investigations Division at the Lowell Post began an investigation centered around an allegation that an...
WNDU
Ghost bike memorial installed in memory of South Bend priest killed in hit-and-run crash
Hearing held for teen suspect in murder of St. Joseph Co. corrections officer. A teen arrested in connection with the Mishawaka murder of a St. Joseph County corrections officer made his first appearance in juvenile court on Monday.
Man killed, another injured in Gary shooting at Happy Tire Shop: police
Sources have identified a 47-year-old man who was shot at a tire shop in Gary Monday as Said Saad.
Search Continues for ‘Armed and Dangerous' Suspect Accused of Fatally Shooting Man Inside Gary Tire Shop
The hunt is on for an “armed and dangerous” suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that left a 47-year-old man dead and another victim injured in suburban Gary on Monday afternoon. According to police, the shooting occurred at a tire shop near the intersection of Ridge Road...
WGNtv.com
Police: Mail carrier arrested again for OWI after falling out of truck in Porter County
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A United States Postal Service mail carrier was arrested Friday evening in Northwest Indiana after allegedly falling out of her truck while driving drunk. It’s the second on-duty OWI arrest for her this year. At around 5 p.m., a Porter County Sheriff’s deputy responded...
abc57.com
Juveniles arrested in shots fired call on Cleveland Avenue
ELKHART, Ind. - Two juveniles were arrested on Saturday following a shots fired call on Cleveland Avenue, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 6:27 p.m., an officer arrived to the area of 8th Street and Cleveland Avenue for a report of people with firearms who were possibly fighting. Witnesses...
22 WSBT
Elkhart double death investigation
Elkhart, Ind. — A male and female are dead after being found Sunday afternoon in the 200 block of North Drive. The Elkhart Police Department said the 911 call came in around 1:15 P.M. after the two people -- who appeared to be dead -- were found in a residence.
WNDU
Man hurt after tree falls onto pickup truck in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police say a 22-year-old man was hurt after a tree fell onto his pickup truck Monday afternoon in Fulton County. Officers from the Indiana State Police and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department were called just before 4:15 p.m. to the 9500 block of S. State Road 25. When they arrived, they discovered a tree from the west side of the road had fallen on top of a 2021 Ford F150 Supercrew, trapping the driver.
hometownnewsnow.com
More Light Shed on Alleged Crash by Mayor
(Michigan City, IN) - More details have been reported about an alleged hit-and-run motor vehicle crash by the mayor of Michigan City in a city-owned vehicle. According to WSBT-TV out of South Bend, a report by Indiana State Police shows Duane Parry was in a city-owned Ford Explorer when he struck a water pipe in the grass at Washington Park.
abc57.com
Two killed in early morning motorcycle crash
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Two people died in a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning on Cleveland Avenue, according to Michigan City Police. Police were dispatched to the 700 block of Cleveland Avenue at 5:50 a.m. for a motorcycle crash. When they arrived, officers found the motorcycle off the side of...
WNDU
BLM South Bend hold crisis intervention town hall
Sentencing pushed back for former South Bend Police officer accused in child seduction case. Timothy Barber, 37, of Elkhart pled guilty last month to a charge of child seduction stemming from an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old girl.
WNDU
2 people shot in pair of South Bend shootings
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating a pair of shootings Sunday. First responders were called to the area of Portage Road and King Street at about about 4 p.m. Not long after that, officers were called to the 1900 block of Lincoln Way West. In each...
Driver arrested for DUI after slamming into suburban office building: Skokie police
A heavily damaged wall was left behind.
abc57.com
Two found dead inside Elkhart home with apparent gunshot wounds
ELKHART, Ind., --- An investigation is underway after a man and woman who suffered from apparent gunshot wounds were found dead inside an Elkhart home. Officials said 911 received a call around 1:15 p.m. about a man and a woman who were believed to be deceased inside a home on the 200 block of North Drive in Elkhart.
2 killed in fiery crash on Interstate 80 in Gary, Indiana State Police say
Two people were killed in a fiery crash on the I-80 in Indiana, police said,
