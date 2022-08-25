ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laporte County, IN

95.3 MNC

Indiana State Police investigating Mayor of Michigan City

A criminal investigation of Michigan City’s mayor. State Police are looking into an incident in which Mayor Duane Parry is said to have left the scene of an accident without reporting it. According to a crash report taken at the Ford dealership where Parry had taken his city owned...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
wbiw.com

Lake County Sheriff’s Officer charged with stalking

LAKE CO. – The Indiana State Police were recently contacted by Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. regarding alleged criminal activity being conducted by a Lake County Officer. In early July 2022, the Criminal Investigations Division at the Lowell Post began an investigation centered around an allegation that an...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Juveniles arrested in shots fired call on Cleveland Avenue

ELKHART, Ind. - Two juveniles were arrested on Saturday following a shots fired call on Cleveland Avenue, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 6:27 p.m., an officer arrived to the area of 8th Street and Cleveland Avenue for a report of people with firearms who were possibly fighting. Witnesses...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Elkhart double death investigation

Elkhart, Ind. — A male and female are dead after being found Sunday afternoon in the 200 block of North Drive. The Elkhart Police Department said the 911 call came in around 1:15 P.M. after the two people -- who appeared to be dead -- were found in a residence.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Man hurt after tree falls onto pickup truck in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police say a 22-year-old man was hurt after a tree fell onto his pickup truck Monday afternoon in Fulton County. Officers from the Indiana State Police and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department were called just before 4:15 p.m. to the 9500 block of S. State Road 25. When they arrived, they discovered a tree from the west side of the road had fallen on top of a 2021 Ford F150 Supercrew, trapping the driver.
FULTON COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

More Light Shed on Alleged Crash by Mayor

(Michigan City, IN) - More details have been reported about an alleged hit-and-run motor vehicle crash by the mayor of Michigan City in a city-owned vehicle. According to WSBT-TV out of South Bend, a report by Indiana State Police shows Duane Parry was in a city-owned Ford Explorer when he struck a water pipe in the grass at Washington Park.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Two killed in early morning motorcycle crash

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Two people died in a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning on Cleveland Avenue, according to Michigan City Police. Police were dispatched to the 700 block of Cleveland Avenue at 5:50 a.m. for a motorcycle crash. When they arrived, officers found the motorcycle off the side of...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

BLM South Bend hold crisis intervention town hall

The 2022 ‘Hats Off to the Houses’ campaign raised more than $18,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana. Sentencing pushed back for former South Bend Police officer accused in child seduction case. Updated: 10 hours ago. Timothy Barber, 37, of Elkhart pled guilty last month to a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2 people shot in pair of South Bend shootings

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating a pair of shootings Sunday. First responders were called to the area of Portage Road and King Street at about about 4 p.m. Not long after that, officers were called to the 1900 block of Lincoln Way West. In each...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Two found dead inside Elkhart home with apparent gunshot wounds

ELKHART, Ind., --- An investigation is underway after a man and woman who suffered from apparent gunshot wounds were found dead inside an Elkhart home. Officials said 911 received a call around 1:15 p.m. about a man and a woman who were believed to be deceased inside a home on the 200 block of North Drive in Elkhart.
ELKHART, IN

