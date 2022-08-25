ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, GA

accesswdun.com

Hall County Sheriff's Office searches for missing teen

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a teenager who authorities believe ran away from her home. Hannah Vaughan, 17, was last seen on Aug. 26 in Buford near the Kilgore Road area. She is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Vaughan has brown hair and blue eyes.
HALL COUNTY, GA
White County, GA
Cleveland, GA
White County, GA
Cleveland, GA
CBS 46

Person wanted in Hall County for stealing cemetery statues

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hall County police have obtained warrants in connection with the theft of statues from Memorial Park Cemetery in Gainesville. Several animal statues were stolen from the cemetery Aug. 24. In a video captured by a trail camera, an individual picks up several donkey statues and places them in a vehicle. The video also shows another individual.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing 16-year-old Gwinnett County girl last seen in July

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett Police Department is asking the public for help finding a 16-year-old girl who was last seen over a month ago. Officials say 16-year-old Susana Morales was last seen by her mother on July 26. According to a GoFundMe posted by her sister, Morales had been walking home from a friend's house but never made it home.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County Sheriff's Office identifies Sunday Lake Lanier drowning victim

Hall County Fire Rescue recovered a man’s body Sunday morning after he drowned at Old Federal Campground near Lake Lanier. The Hall County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the man was Adelso Enrique Barillas, 21, of Kansas City, Missouri. According to the initial investigation, Barillas was swimming with two friends when he began to struggle. Barillas went under the water and never resurfaced.
HALL COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Walton County Board of Education member arrested, accused of theft

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a Walton County Board of Education member and accused her of stealing more than $24,000. Simoan Baker was arrested Aug. 20 after turning herself into the Walton County Jail. Baker is accused of stealing more than $24,000 from a conservatorship...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

ACCPD investigating pair of overnight shootings

The Athens Clarke County Police Department is gathering information about multiple overnight shootings. On August 27, 2022, at approximately 8:36PM, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to the 100 block of Winterberry Lane regarding a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two males who had been shot. Both males sustained serious injuries and were transported by EMS to a local hospital.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
11Alive

GBI arrests Walton County school board member accused of stealing $24k in conservatorship

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia school board member is facing charges after investigators said she stole $24,000 through a conservatorship set up in another person's name. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that agents have arrested 33-year-old Simoan Baker from Monroe. Baker is the vice chair and District 1 school board representative for the Walton County School District.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

ACCPD: another Athens baby ingests fentanyl

Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating another case of a baby who ingested fentanyl. It was back in a June that a 15-month-old died and a babysitter from Elbert County was charged with murder. The most recent case involves a baby who was hospitalized after the exposure to the highly toxic drug.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies searching for Jackson County Exxon burglary suspects

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Jackson County are on the lookout for suspects on the run wanted for the burglary of a local convenience store. Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office shared surveillance photos of two suspects from an Aug. 23 burglary in Hoschton. According to deputies, the...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA

