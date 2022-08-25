GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett Police Department is asking the public for help finding a 16-year-old girl who was last seen over a month ago. Officials say 16-year-old Susana Morales was last seen by her mother on July 26. According to a GoFundMe posted by her sister, Morales had been walking home from a friend's house but never made it home.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO