Wichita Falls, TX

Meals on Wheels in Wichita Falls to expand services

By Olivia Taggart
 5 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The local Meals on Wheels organization has announced that their services will be expanding from Wichita Falls to include all of Wichita County.

With this change, The Kitchen, which runs the local Meals on Wheels program, announced that they’ll change the program’s name to Meals on Wheels Wichita County to better represent the service area.

Wichita Falls Area Food Bank receives Impact100 grant for mobile teaching kitchen

The Meals on Wheels program currently serves 850 clients daily within the City Limits of Wichita Falls. Meals on Wheels has over 300 volunteers who donate their lunch break to deliver hot and nutritional meals to clients.

With the expansion of their service area to cover the entire area of Wichita County, they only expect the number of clients served to grow. If you’re interested in signing up as a client or volunteer, click here .

The community is invited to the official announcement of the service expansion on Thursday, September 1, at 1000 Burnett Street. The ceremony hosted by the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce will start at 10 a.m.

To learn more about Meals on Wheels, click here

In a statement, The Kitchen clarified that they will not be taking clients from areas that already have a Meals on Wheels program:

We value the relationships we have with neighboring Meals on Wheels programs and will respectfully only provide supporting services to individuals who do not currently reside within an existing Meals on Wheels service area.

Amanda Culley, Director of Development and Marketing for The Kitchen

The Meals on Wheels staff are always available to answer any questions pertaining to availability of services at (940) 322-6232.

