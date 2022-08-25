Harry Styles Penned the Theme Song For Impending Film ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Harry Styles is set to make his return to the silver screen next month as the male lead in Olivia Wilde’s feature film Don’t Worry Darling—set for release on September 23.

Having previously appeared in Christopher Nolan’s 2017 war-time drama, Dunkirk, Styles’ most recent role sees him taking on much more of a starring role as Jack, the secretive husband of Florence Pugh’s Alice. But it seems Styles doesn’t just act in the impending psychological thriller, he also brought his musical talents to the film, in the form of a theme song.

As reported by Variety, Pugh can be heard humming a mysterious tune in the lead trailer for the film, which eventually becomes a haunting refrain throughout the entire clip. Wilde has since revealed that Styles offered to write the melody. In the script, it was originally described only as “the trigger song.”

“In prep,” Wilde told Variety, “Harry called me and said, ‘What’s the trigger song? Like, what’s the melody?’ I said, ‘I don’t know. I’m going to different writers to write it. Do you have anything in mind?’ And he said, ‘I’ll think about it.'” She continued, “Five minutes later, he sent me a demo from his piano, and it was what ended up in the film. He called me and said, ‘What about this?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s it. That’s it. And that’s really insane that you did that in five minutes.'”

Styles added, “I wanted something that could be both sweet and creepy, entirely dependent on the context. I remember first playing it on the piano, and it had a sort of homemade nursery rhyme feel to it. Applied to the different moments in the film, I think it takes on a couple of different lives—I hope.”

Styles is truly a triple threat in the film as he also revealed he gives a tap dance routine in one of the scenes opposite Chris Pine. “‘Twas I, tap-dancing,” Styles said. “I feel like I’ve been waiting for someone to require a 35-second tap routine from me my whole life.”

Check out the trailer for the film below.

Styles is currently amid the first of many residencies around the U.S. at New York’s Madison Square Garden. The singer will play the historic venue for 15 nights before moving on to a 5-night stand in Austin, Texas. After the Austin dates, he will move on to Chicago and California for residencies at the United Center and Kia Forum, respectively.

The singer dropped his third and latest full-length, Harry’s House, earlier this year to both critical and fan acclaim. The album’s lead single “As It Was” hit No. 1 on the U.S. charts, with its follow-up “Late Night Talking” debuting at No. 4.

Photo by Lillie Eiger / Courtesy of Sony Music