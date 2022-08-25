Read full article on original website
Linda Smith Murphy
Linda Smith Murphy, age 65 of Clarkesville, passed away on August 24, 2022. Born in Columbia, South Carolina on April 1, 1957, Mrs. Murphy was the daughter of the late Edward Horace and Nancy McNeely Smith. Mrs. Murphy worked for Georgia Mountain Cabin Rentals in administration. Linda rescued and cared for animals. She loved dogs, cats and horses and had a heart of gold.
Derick Frank Simpson
Mr. Derick Frank Simpson, 57 of Alto, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on August 27, 2022. Mr. Simpson was born August 12, 1965, in Toccoa, GA to the Late Frank and Christine Simpson. Some of Mr. Simpson’s favorite things were sports of any kind, mainly football and the Atlanta Braves. He was very active in his church at Crossroads Baptist in Alto. Derick can be described as a good husband, father, brother and grandfather. Along with his parents, Mr. Simpson is preceded in death by sister Cheryl Smith, brother Edward Simpson and his father-in-law and mother-in-law Dewey and Hazel Brown.
Beth Kelly
Beth Kelly, age 55 of Demorest, Georgia, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022. Beth was born on April 26, 1967, in Greenville, South Carolina. In her professional career, she worked as a Dental Assistant but recently worked with her brothers at Reed Creek Lakefarm in Hartwell. Beth loved working with animals. She was an avid fisherman, loved her dogs, Bella and Gretchen and especially loved her family, and was of the Christian faith.
Missouri man dies in apparent drowning in Lanier
A Missouri man died at the hospital late Sunday morning, August 28, following his apparent drowning in Lake Lanier earlier in the day, according to Hall County Sheriff’s Investigators. The victim is identified as Adelso Enrique Barillas, 21, of Kansas City. Sheriff’s Office Investigators have notified family members.
2 adults and 2 children injured in Gainesville house fire
A late-night house fire in Gainesville injured four people on Tuesday. Two adults and two children were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for treatment of unspecified injuries, says Hall County Fire Rescue spokesperson Kimberlie Ledsinger. Around 10:50 p.m. on August 30, firefighters were dispatched to a single-story residence in...
Hall County School District partners with UGA on Ag education
Agriculture is Georgia’s oldest and largest industry. Its economic impact is over $74 billion a year. The Hall County School District is tapping into that market with a new agribusiness education initiative. This week, the District announced it’s partnering with the University of Georgia to offer a dual enrollment...
Food Bank of Northeast Georgia growing to serve
The Food Bank of Northeast Georgia is preparing to break ground on a new facility in Athens. The new building will be located at 890 Newton Bridge Road, just across the street from its current location. The building will increase the Food Bank’s footprint by 63,000 square feet, a 65%...
Cornelia man charged with meth trafficking
A Cornelia man faces drug trafficking charges after being caught with approximately 62 grams of methamphetamine. In addition, officers say Kenneth Lee Warwick had over 160 prescription pills with him in unmarked pill bottles. Cornelia police arrested the 57-year-old Warwick in the early morning hours of August 25. He allegedly...
Roadwork to cause traffic delays on GA 365 North near Lanier Tech
Drivers can expect more delays this week on GA 365 North in Hall County. The Georgia Department of Transportation began roadwork Monday between Lanier Tech and Ramsey Road. Crews are replacing concert slabs and doing spall repairs. The work is expected to continue daily from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m....
Guests evacuated when fire breaks out in Commerce motel
State and local investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that forced the evacuation of a Commerce motel. Banks County 911 dispatched firefighters to the Red Roof Inn at 30747 Highway 441 around 12:43 p.m. Monday, August 29. “Upon arrival, units found a multi-story motel with fire...
White County invests in more Dominion voting machines
The White County Board of Commissioners has approved funds to improve voting in the county. At Monday’s commission work session and called meeting, the board approved the purchase of two additional voting machines. White County’s new elections supervisor Jody Davis told commissioners he and the elections board have discussed...
Baldwin holds first public hearing on millage rate increase
The Baldwin City Council tonight is holding the first of three public hearings on a proposed tax increase. If approved, property taxes on the Habersham County side of the city would increase by 2.549 mills. The millage rate on the Banks County side of Baldwin would increase by 1.785 mills.
Baldwin resident warns council people ‘are going to move’ if city raises taxes
Baldwin resident Debbie Satterfield is worried. The city council is considering raising taxes and she says, if they do, it will hurt a lot of people. “I think I can financially do it, but I know lots of other people it’s going to be a strain on them and their families,” Satterfield told council members during a public hearing Monday night. “It’s really going to hurt a lot of people.”
