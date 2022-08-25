Mr. Derick Frank Simpson, 57 of Alto, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on August 27, 2022. Mr. Simpson was born August 12, 1965, in Toccoa, GA to the Late Frank and Christine Simpson. Some of Mr. Simpson’s favorite things were sports of any kind, mainly football and the Atlanta Braves. He was very active in his church at Crossroads Baptist in Alto. Derick can be described as a good husband, father, brother and grandfather. Along with his parents, Mr. Simpson is preceded in death by sister Cheryl Smith, brother Edward Simpson and his father-in-law and mother-in-law Dewey and Hazel Brown.

ALTO, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO