Loney Diaz remembered as pure and kind with a heart of gold
“He was an excellent kid, he was always striving to be excellent, he was exceeding my expectations, and he was pushing to exceed his expectations,”
Islanders volleyball drops five set heartbreaker to UTRGV
EDINBURG, Texas — After playing three-straight two-point sets and falling behind 1-2, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros volleyball team rallied back to beat the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders 3-2 (25-23, 24-26, 31-33, 25-17, 15-9) as part of the South Texas Showdown, presented by Navy Army Community Credit Union, in front of the second-largest crowd in program history, 1,937 fans, at the home opener on Tuesday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.
mysoutex.com
Hometown hero selected for 20th annual All-American Classic
The Accolades for Sinton Pirate Blake Mitchell haven’t stopped with the season’s championship as he’s set to take the stage at another big game. Continuing to expand the efforts of leading the amateur baseball industry, Perfect Game (PG) is excited to announce five Texas natives have been selected for the 20th annual Perfect Game All-American Classic to be held the afternoon of Aug. 28 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.
KHOU
'Irreplaceable leader': Corpus Christi teen died of heat stroke playing football
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi community is mourning the loss of a student athlete and young, future firefighter. Loney Diaz, 17, died on Aug. 26 after suffering a heat stroke while playing football, according to a family member's post on social media. Loney was a member of...
Drivers adjust to new extended school zone near Mary Carroll HS
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers are now having to get used to that extended school zone along Saratoga Boulevard, which now takes into account the possible foot traffic around the new Mary Carroll High School. The Texas Department of Transportation combined five school zones along Saratoga Boulevard into one...
Driving You Crazy: Saluki vs. Middlecoff
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Round Four of Driving You Crazy is done and we have a winner!. Baldwin Blvd. beat out Horne Rd. as the street with the worst potholes. Now on to Round Five! Saluki vs. Middlecoff. Take me out to the former industrial park annexed by the...
Navy veteran uses comedy, patriotism to overcome racism in the ranks
Every Saturday night, Wendell Williams performs his unique comedy act. He uses acronyms of negative words to create positive phrases. It's his way of overcoming a past racist incident.
mysoutex.com
Beeville locals play music on the porch
Two Beeville residents are opening up their front porch, inviting neighbors and citizens to join them in celebrating the eight annual international Play Music on the Porch Day. Jim Stevenson and his wife Beverly Stevenson will be celebrating on Aug. 27 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Play Music on...
Water shut off near Mexico, Comanche Streets due to leak
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A water leak on Mexico St. near Comanche has water flowing into the street. Corpus Christi Water officials said a contractor in the area hit a line and caused the leak. The contractor will be making repairs but until then, the City of Corpus Christi will be closing the valves and water will be turned off in the area.
Debris-filled barge becomes lodged onshore near Bob Hall Pier
In a news release, coastal parks director Scott Cross states the craft "poses no threat to the public or to the environment whatsoever."
Indian Point Pier reopening in Portland reels in a big crowd
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Portland City leaders gathered Monday night at the Indian Point Park Pavilion and Pier to celebrate the completion of the $2 million plus project that includes several upgrades. It's the latest project for a community that is continuing to see economic growth. Angler Regino Rios...
City of Corpus Christi looking to increase service fees
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A slew of rate increases for City services could come from your pocket book. Everything from ambulance fees, to hiking the rent price at the Corpus Christi Marina. Also seeing an increase, is city construction fees, some seeing an increase of 10%. One of the...
Woman with ties to Corpus Christi thought to be missing was actually evading arrest, tracked to South America
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi native who was reported missing from her home in La Porte, Texas almost one year ago has been found alive. Turns out all this time, the mom who disappeared from her family, children, her life, was actually on the run from the law.
Corpus Christi mosquito spray schedule
The City of Corpus Christi will be spraying areas of the city this week to combat the mosquito population after the recent heavy rainfalls.
Driving You Crazy: Callaway Dr. vs. Texas Ave.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Round two of Driving You Crazy is over and we have a winner!. We pit Airport Rd. against Calvin Dr. and the people have spoken. More than 90 percent voted Airport Rd. as the worse of the two. Now, it's time to move on to...
Meet Paxton: Veterans Memorial High School's new therapy dog
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi ISD introduced their newest member of the Veterans Memorial High School counseling team and he has already proved to be a good boy!. Paxton is a black Goldendoodle and has been on the job for two weeks. His handler, Certified School Counselor Sarah Baumgartner, said Paxton is already making a difference on campus.
Executive Surf Club to receive $36,000 in renovations
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Executive Surf Club will be looking different over the next few months as renovations for the popular eatery will be underway. The downtown restaurant was eligible for thousands of dollars in renovations through the City's tax reinvestment zone. The eatery will continue operations at a temporary location.
Viral TikTok says only true Texans know where this Whataburger is located
If you know, you know.
mysoutex.com
Sinton welcomes new WellMed clinic
Growth in Sinton hit another milestone last week as the city continues to prosper due to new industry continuing to the area. WellMed celebrated the grand opening of its newest clinic in the Coastal Bend with WellMed Sinton, located at 8168 Hwy 77 in Sinton. The July 29 grand opening...
Beto O'Rourke missed South Texas events due to bacterial infection, he says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beto O' Rourke missed his scheduled stops in South Texas due to a bacterial infection that put him in the hospital, a statement from O'Rourke said Sunday. "While my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the...
