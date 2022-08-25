ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

Islanders volleyball drops five set heartbreaker to UTRGV

EDINBURG, Texas — After playing three-straight two-point sets and falling behind 1-2, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros volleyball team rallied back to beat the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders 3-2 (25-23, 24-26, 31-33, 25-17, 15-9) as part of the South Texas Showdown, presented by Navy Army Community Credit Union, in front of the second-largest crowd in program history, 1,937 fans, at the home opener on Tuesday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.
EDINBURG, TX
mysoutex.com

Hometown hero selected for 20th annual All-American Classic

The Accolades for Sinton Pirate Blake Mitchell haven’t stopped with the season’s championship as he’s set to take the stage at another big game. Continuing to expand the efforts of leading the amateur baseball industry, Perfect Game (PG) is excited to announce five Texas natives have been selected for the 20th annual Perfect Game All-American Classic to be held the afternoon of Aug. 28 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.
SINTON, TX
KIII 3News

Driving You Crazy: Saluki vs. Middlecoff

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Round Four of Driving You Crazy is done and we have a winner!. Baldwin Blvd. beat out Horne Rd. as the street with the worst potholes. Now on to Round Five! Saluki vs. Middlecoff. Take me out to the former industrial park annexed by the...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

Beeville locals play music on the porch

Two Beeville residents are opening up their front porch, inviting neighbors and citizens to join them in celebrating the eight annual international Play Music on the Porch Day. Jim Stevenson and his wife Beverly Stevenson will be celebrating on Aug. 27 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Play Music on...
BEEVILLE, TX
KIII 3News

Water shut off near Mexico, Comanche Streets due to leak

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A water leak on Mexico St. near Comanche has water flowing into the street. Corpus Christi Water officials said a contractor in the area hit a line and caused the leak. The contractor will be making repairs but until then, the City of Corpus Christi will be closing the valves and water will be turned off in the area.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Indian Point Pier reopening in Portland reels in a big crowd

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Portland City leaders gathered Monday night at the Indian Point Park Pavilion and Pier to celebrate the completion of the $2 million plus project that includes several upgrades. It's the latest project for a community that is continuing to see economic growth. Angler Regino Rios...
PORTLAND, TX
KIII 3News

Meet Paxton: Veterans Memorial High School's new therapy dog

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi ISD introduced their newest member of the Veterans Memorial High School counseling team and he has already proved to be a good boy!. Paxton is a black Goldendoodle and has been on the job for two weeks. His handler, Certified School Counselor Sarah Baumgartner, said Paxton is already making a difference on campus.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Executive Surf Club to receive $36,000 in renovations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Executive Surf Club will be looking different over the next few months as renovations for the popular eatery will be underway. The downtown restaurant was eligible for thousands of dollars in renovations through the City's tax reinvestment zone. The eatery will continue operations at a temporary location.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

Sinton welcomes new WellMed clinic

Growth in Sinton hit another milestone last week as the city continues to prosper due to new industry continuing to the area. WellMed celebrated the grand opening of its newest clinic in the Coastal Bend with WellMed Sinton, located at 8168 Hwy 77 in Sinton. The July 29 grand opening...
SINTON, TX
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

