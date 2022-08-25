(Washington County, MO) A Mineral Point man, Michael Farris, is charged with two counts of drug trafficking in the second degree, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and driving while intoxicated. Those charges stem from a traffic stop in Washington County Saturday evening. A press release from Potosi Police Department Chief, Michael Gum, indicates Farris was pulled over just after 11:15 Saturday night for a traffic stop. When officers conducted a search of Farris and his property they discovered methamphetamine, marijuana, numerous pills, and cash, all of which were seized. Farris was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO