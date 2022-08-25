Read full article on original website
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
American Legion baseball Reacts to the Explosion of Baseball ClubsRussell KlickerSaint Louis, MO
myleaderpaper.com
Thieves ram cars into Festus medical marijuana dispensary but fail to get in
Festus Police are investigating an attempted burglary at the Star Buds Medical Marijuana Dispensary early on Aug. 29 when the would-be thieves crashed two cars into the building at 1168 Gannon West Drive, Chief Tim Lewis said. The owner of the business called Festus Police at about 3:55 a.m. to...
Three juveniles arrested after two Kirkwood business break-ins
Authrotities arrested three juveniles accused in a pair of Kirkwood business break-ins over the weekend.
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold teens arrested in connection with vandalism at park
Three Arnold teenagers allegedly were caught spray-painting the skate park ramps at Ferd B. Lang Park in Arnold, and police believe the 14-year-old boys previously vandalized the park’s restrooms. The damage from all four incidents of vandalism at the park was estimated at about $2,250, Arnold Police reported. Officers...
Brief lockdown at two Metro East schools, report of gun unfounded
Two schools in the Whiteside School District briefly went on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after police responded to a report of a possible gun at a school.
myleaderpaper.com
Pacific man arrested in Eureka for alleged meth possession
A 64-year-old Pacific man was arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine after he was pulled over in Eureka. Officers stopped him after the city’s license plate detection system alerted them that someone was driving a pickup that had warrants connected to it, Eureka Police reported. At about 11:15 p.m....
mymoinfo.com
Police foil would-be thieves plans at Festus Medical Marijuana Dispensary
(Festus) Star Buds Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Festus was the target of a break-in; however, police were able to foil the would-be thieves plans. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says officers interrupted the break-in early Monday morning. The suspects are said to have passed two officers who were responding to...
‘Suspected impaired driver’ hits Frontenac Police vehicle
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Frontenac Police vehicle was hit by a “suspected impaired driver” Saturday night. The Frontenac Police Department said in a Facebook post that an officer was “participating in a saturation patrol looking for impaired drivers.” The officer was conducting a traffic stop when their vehicle was hit. Everyone involved had […]
kfmo.com
Farris Arrested on Drug Charges
(Washington County, MO) A Mineral Point man, Michael Farris, is charged with two counts of drug trafficking in the second degree, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and driving while intoxicated. Those charges stem from a traffic stop in Washington County Saturday evening. A press release from Potosi Police Department Chief, Michael Gum, indicates Farris was pulled over just after 11:15 Saturday night for a traffic stop. When officers conducted a search of Farris and his property they discovered methamphetamine, marijuana, numerous pills, and cash, all of which were seized. Farris was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
KMOV
‘I didn’t want to die;’ Union man is the victim of a random shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Chad Cartwright is recovering from a gunshot wound to his lower back. He suffered the injury when someone randomly shot into the pickup he was driving on Page Boulevard when he stopped for a red light at Academy Avenue. “The next thing I know, the...
Trial starts for Crystal City, Mo. man accused of child enticement
A Crystal City, Missouri man appeared in St. Louis County Court on Monday to stand trial for attempting to have sex with a minor.
KMOV
Homicide detectives called after man found shot inside car in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot in north St. Louis City before noon Monday. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found a man shot inside a car in the 1400 block of E. Adelaide before noon. This is between the College Hill and O’Fallon neighborhoods.
Victims of ‘sheriff’s deputy scam’ have warning for others
Amy Johnson from Belleville handed over $600 to a scammer pretending to be a sheriff’s deputy, telling her she had to pay up or face arrest.
myleaderpaper.com
Pevely man suspected of stealing rental van in Arnold
A 49-year-old Pevely man is suspected of stealing a van from Avis Car Rental, 4039 Jeffco Blvd., south of Arnold. The white 2016 Ford E-350 van is worth about $30,000, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The van was stolen from the business between Aug. 3 and Aug. 5....
Health care worker, Uber driver found dead on East St. Louis street
Police are investigating a homicide in East St. Louis where a woman's body was found on the street over the weekend.
Vehicle fleeing police strikes and kills man on north St. Louis sidewalk
ST. LOUIS — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle that was fleeing police Saturday in St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, shortly after midnight officers saw a 1997 Ford Taurus driving erratically near Goodfellow and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. They tried to pull the car over, and it sped away, continuing to drive erratically.
mymoinfo.com
St. Louis Man Crashes Mustang in Jefferson County
(Pevely) A St. Louis man had to be sent to a hospital after crashing a sports car Tuesday morning in Jefferson County. The Highway Patrol says the accident took place on southbound I-55, just south of ‘Z’ Highway when 28-year-old Logan DeClue was passing another vehicle but his Ford Mustang ran off the left side of the road, the car struck the inside guardrail, then crossed over both lanes, striking the outside guardrail and then overturned as the Mustang went down an embankment.
Police report ‘incident’ at Illinois shooting range
Illinois state police confirm something happened at a shooting range in Sparta, Illinois.
Illinois man accidentally wounds himself during shooting event
A Mount Vernon man accidentally shot himself during a shooting event at a recreation center in Sparta.
advantagenews.com
Police warn of scam jury duty calls
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of scam calls that claim to be coming from one of their department leaders. Authorities have learned that some residents are receiving calls from someone claiming to be Jeff Connor who is running for sheriff and that scammer tells the person answering the phone that they have failed to report for jury duty and a warrant has been issued for their arrest.
4 injured in shooting near St. Louis County school
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after four people were shot in Jennings early Monday morning. At around 7:16 a.m., St. Louis County police responded to a call for a shooting in the 8800 block of Cozens Avenue. Officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of Shannon Avenue and Brookfield Drive near Jennings Senior High School. Two other victims were found nearby, police said.
