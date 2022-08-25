ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, MO

Arnold teens arrested in connection with vandalism at park

Three Arnold teenagers allegedly were caught spray-painting the skate park ramps at Ferd B. Lang Park in Arnold, and police believe the 14-year-old boys previously vandalized the park’s restrooms. The damage from all four incidents of vandalism at the park was estimated at about $2,250, Arnold Police reported. Officers...
ARNOLD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Pacific man arrested in Eureka for alleged meth possession

A 64-year-old Pacific man was arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine after he was pulled over in Eureka. Officers stopped him after the city’s license plate detection system alerted them that someone was driving a pickup that had warrants connected to it, Eureka Police reported. At about 11:15 p.m....
EUREKA, MO
mymoinfo.com

Police foil would-be thieves plans at Festus Medical Marijuana Dispensary

(Festus) Star Buds Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Festus was the target of a break-in; however, police were able to foil the would-be thieves plans. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says officers interrupted the break-in early Monday morning. The suspects are said to have passed two officers who were responding to...
FESTUS, MO
FOX 2

‘Suspected impaired driver’ hits Frontenac Police vehicle

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Frontenac Police vehicle was hit by a “suspected impaired driver” Saturday night. The Frontenac Police Department said in a Facebook post that an officer was “participating in a saturation patrol looking for impaired drivers.” The officer was conducting a traffic stop when their vehicle was hit. Everyone involved had […]
FRONTENAC, MO
kfmo.com

Farris Arrested on Drug Charges

(Washington County, MO) A Mineral Point man, Michael Farris, is charged with two counts of drug trafficking in the second degree, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and driving while intoxicated. Those charges stem from a traffic stop in Washington County Saturday evening. A press release from Potosi Police Department Chief, Michael Gum, indicates Farris was pulled over just after 11:15 Saturday night for a traffic stop. When officers conducted a search of Farris and his property they discovered methamphetamine, marijuana, numerous pills, and cash, all of which were seized. Farris was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Pevely man suspected of stealing rental van in Arnold

A 49-year-old Pevely man is suspected of stealing a van from Avis Car Rental, 4039 Jeffco Blvd., south of Arnold. The white 2016 Ford E-350 van is worth about $30,000, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The van was stolen from the business between Aug. 3 and Aug. 5....
ARNOLD, MO
mymoinfo.com

St. Louis Man Crashes Mustang in Jefferson County

(Pevely) A St. Louis man had to be sent to a hospital after crashing a sports car Tuesday morning in Jefferson County. The Highway Patrol says the accident took place on southbound I-55, just south of ‘Z’ Highway when 28-year-old Logan DeClue was passing another vehicle but his Ford Mustang ran off the left side of the road, the car struck the inside guardrail, then crossed over both lanes, striking the outside guardrail and then overturned as the Mustang went down an embankment.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
advantagenews.com

Police warn of scam jury duty calls

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of scam calls that claim to be coming from one of their department leaders. Authorities have learned that some residents are receiving calls from someone claiming to be Jeff Connor who is running for sheriff and that scammer tells the person answering the phone that they have failed to report for jury duty and a warrant has been issued for their arrest.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
5 On Your Side

4 injured in shooting near St. Louis County school

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after four people were shot in Jennings early Monday morning. At around 7:16 a.m., St. Louis County police responded to a call for a shooting in the 8800 block of Cozens Avenue. Officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of Shannon Avenue and Brookfield Drive near Jennings Senior High School. Two other victims were found nearby, police said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

