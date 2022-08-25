ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Three Whites Creek High School teens in custody on vehicle theft, gun charges

By Emily West
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 5 days ago
Three freshman students at Whites Creek High School now face charges surrounding vehicle theft, unlawful gun possession and joyriding.

The situation arose after a school resource officer found two students asleep inside a blue Honda CRV. That's when the officer checked the tags and found they were stolen, police said. Inside the vehicle, police said they found two loaded 38-caliber revolvers from under the driver's seat.

Subsequently, the 14-year-old driver and the 15-year-old passenger were arrested. Another 14-year-old who went into the school was also placed in custody.

The driver of the vehicle faces vehicle theft and unlawful gun possession in Juvenile Court. The other two freshmen are charged with joyriding.

