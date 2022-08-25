CANTON, New York (WWNY) - James “Jim” E. Farnsworth, age 77, of Canton and formerly of Star Lake passed away on August 28, 2022 at his home. Calling hours will be held at French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake on Thursday, September 1, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. His funeral will be held on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Hubert’s Cemetery. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

