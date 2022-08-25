Read full article on original website
Thomas E. Flood, 56, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Thomas E. Flood, 56, of Rowley Street, passed away, Friday evening, August 26, 2022 at Gouverneur Hospital, Gouverneur, NY. Born on November 10, 1965 in Watertown, NY, he was a son of Douglas and E. Millicent Schell Flood. Tom grew up in Philadelphia, NY, attended Philadelphia Elementary School and graduated from Indian River Central School in 1983.
Betty Mattice, 77, of Ogdensburg & formerly of Madrid
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Betty Mattice, 77, a resident of St. Highway 37, Ogdensburg and formerly of Madrid, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home. Betty passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 at the Buffalo General Medical Center. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Betty Mattice.
James “Jim” E. Farnsworth, 77, of Canton and formerly of Star Lake
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - James “Jim” E. Farnsworth, age 77, of Canton and formerly of Star Lake passed away on August 28, 2022 at his home. Calling hours will be held at French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake on Thursday, September 1, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. His funeral will be held on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Hubert’s Cemetery. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Anna Mae (Gotham) Coffey, 89, of Massena and formerly of Hermon
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Anna Mae (Gotham) Coffey, 89, of Massena and formerly of Hermon, NY, died peacefully on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Home. Anna was born March 21, 1933 in Hermon, a daughter of the late Douglas and Susie (Luther) Gotham. She...
Neil W. Hyneman, 66, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Neil W. Hyneman, Watertown, passed away Sunday, August 28th at Samaritan Medical Center following a courageous battle with cancer. He was 66 years old. Amongst his survivors are his wife, Tina, and daughter, Megan (Erik) Edmonds. Services will be announced at a date and time convenient to his family. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Joan (Blair) Morrell, 77, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) -Joan (Blair) Morrell, 77, passed away on August 24, 2022 in Thomasville, GA at her home. A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 5 at 3:00 pm at Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur. Arrangements with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Anita M. Tucker, 76, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Anita M. Tucker, 76, of Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. She was born on March 14, 1946, in Watertown, NY, daughter of the late Felix and Ruth (Gould) Szelc. Anita graduated from Watertown High School in 1964.
Patricia Jean (Powers) Boulia, 92, formerly of Ogdensburg
STUART, Florida (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Patricia Jean (Powers) Boulia, age 92, of Stuart, FL, formerly of Ogdensburg, will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 10:00AM at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Interment will be at Foxwood Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 4:00PM to 7:00PM on Wednesday, August 30, 2022 at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. Boulia passed away on Sunday morning, August 28, 2022 in Stuart, FL.
Nina E. Schneeberger, 94, formerly of Croghan
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Nina E. Schneeberger, 94, formerly of Steepleview Courts, Croghan, died Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility, Lowville, where she had resided since August, 2021. Born January 29, 1928 in Watertown, NY, the daughter of Walter B. and Elizabeth (Meszaros) Jackson,...
Shane M. Butler – August 26, 2022
Shane M. Butler, 39 of Fulton passed away Friday unexpectedly. He was born in Oswego and was son of Tammy Carvey and the late Dale K. Butler. In addition to his mother he is survived by his fiancé Tammy Kenyon, three daughters Alexis Carr, Jasmine Butler and Lillian, two brothers Ron Recore and Dale Butler, Jr. both of Oswego, one stepsister Star Hughes of Fulton.
Debra Hirschey, 59 Lyons Falls
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) LYONS FALLS- Debra L. Hirschey, 59, beloved mother and wife, of Cherry Street, Lyons Falls passed away Friday evening, August 26, 2022 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, after a sudden illness. Debra is survived by her husband, Maynard “Bruce” Hirschey; a son, Frank Hirschey; a...
Truck drives off road on Route 12 towards Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A black truck landed in a ditch after driving off the road on Route 12. The crash occurred just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. According to our reporter on scene, a black truck caught the asphalt and drove off the road into a ditch. The...
Rangers assist with hoist rescue in Keene, wildland fire caused by lightning strike near Lower Saranac Lake
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents statewide. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, Forest Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State. In 2021, DEC Forest Rangers conducted 426 search and rescue missions, extinguished wildfires, participated in prescribed fires that served to rejuvenate hundreds of acres of land, and worked on cases that resulted in thousands of tickets or arrests.
Watertown bus shelter to close for repairs
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A bus shelter in the city of Watertown will be closed for a few days. The parks and recreation department says the bus shelter on Park Drive will be closed for repairs starting Wednesday. The repairs are expected to last a couple of days.
Watertown firefighters called to Clay Street apartment house
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fire damaged a third-floor apartment in Watertown late Monday morning. City firefighters were called to 414 Clay Street, where they saw flames and smoke coming out of the rear of the building. Officials were initially told four people were trapped inside, but that turned out...
Get ready for Cape Vincent’s ‘Autos on the River’
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Coming up this weekend: Cape Vincent’s Autos on the River. It’s the annual vintage and classic auto show. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristie Stumpf Rork sat down with anchor Diane Rutherford during 7 News at Noon. The event is Saturday, September...
Convalt teams up with GigInternational1
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A company bringing a solar panel manufacturing plant to Watertown is teaming up with another company that will help it go public. Convalt Energy is teaming up with GigInternational1, which is known as a special purposes acquisition company, or SPAC. SPACs typically help other companies...
Henderson pauses RV park expansion
HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - The town of Henderson is hitting pause on an RV park’s expansion project after public outcry. “Coming off Syracuse on a Friday afternoon, get to about Pulaski and the world just falls off your shoulders,” Elaine Walter said. “By the time you get to Henderson area, it’s a place to be quiet to be by yourselves.”
Pedestrian killed in Hammond crash
HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a fatal vehicle and pedestrian crash in the Town of Hammond. According to the Sherrif’s Office, this took place on State Route 12 in the Town of Hammond between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. on August 30.
Ogdensburg’s Bishop LaValley could investigate Cardinal Dolan, says advocate
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - From Ogdensburg to the Vatican. An advocate for survivors of clergy sexual abuse says the Diocese of Ogdensburg and its bishop are in a historic position - a position that could influence the future of the Catholic Church in New York state. According to John...
