Federal funding will convert hotel, motels into housing for those most in need
AUGUSTA, Maine — A process is underway in three Maine communities to develop more than 70 new units of housing for people experiencing, or at risk of experiencing homelessness. It's part of an effort by the Maine State Housing Authority to address Maine's affordable housing crisis. Earlier this month,...
Family Compound for Sale in Bar Harbor, Maine Worth The $11.2 Million
The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
Bangor school system looking for education technicians
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Staffing is an issue for many different industries right now, including education. The Bangor School system has a number of openings available even as the school year begins Thursday. While the school has no openings for teachers, about a couple dozen are open for Ed techs.
Invasive milfoil threatens Maine lakeside property values and recreation
(BDN) -- Colin Holme watched a little girl walk a few feet into Lake Arrowhead earlier this year and became startled as he saw invasive milfoil plants envelop her. “It was awful,” said Holme, executive director of the Lakes Environmental Association in Bridgton, which monitors 41 lakes and ponds in southwestern Maine for invasive aquatic plants and water quality. “I remember swimming in lakes when I was younger and how much I disliked swimming through the plants.”
Maine’s Pine Tree Trail celebrates 85th birthday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s the 85th birthday of the Maine Pine Tree Trail, and it’s receiving a nice birthday gift. What if I told you that this is actually the inspiration to have over 100 of these signs placed along Maine’s longest forgotten trail from Portland to Fort Kent?
Plan to build Maine's first Costco approved in Scarborough
SCARBOBOUGH (WGME) – The state’s first Costco store is coming to Scarborough. The Scarborough Planning Board approved Costco’s plan to build a 161,000 square foot facility with a gas station at the Innovation District of Scarborough Downs. Back in January, the town rejected Costco’s plan on the...
Former Maine radio DJ claims she was fired after seeking to work from home
(BDN) -- A Hancock County woman who worked at Portland radio stations for 38 years claims in a lawsuit she was fired illegally after she refused to return to working in the stations’ office during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Randi Kirshbaum, 68, of Southwest Harbor sought...
Storied Rockland schooner to end Maine operations
The owner of a historic passenger schooner in Rockland said Monday he would end operations in October. “After long and careful consideration we have come to the difficult decision that 2022 will be Victory Chimes’ last sailing season,” Sam Sikkema, captain of the 128-foot wooden schooner Victory Chimes, said in a news release.
UMaine Lab solving environmental problems
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine’s Cooperative Extension Diagnostic and Research Laboratory serves as a central hub for environmental research on a number of Pine Tree State issues. We stopped by for Governor Mills’ tour of the facility, and found out more about their mission. A...
Notice of Violation issued to Morrill Worcester regarding Flagpole View Cabins
COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine (WABI) - The developers of a mega complex in Washington County are being accused by state regulators of building without obtaining necessary permits. Morrill Worcester, the founder of Wreaths Across America, unveiled plans in March for the creation of Flagpole of Freedom Park in Columbia Falls. It...
'Substantial' need for ed techs, bus drivers as Maine schools struggle to hire before school starts
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — School districts across Maine are entering the 2022-2023 academic year without dozens of critical staff due to vacancies they cannot fill. Two of the most integral positions that districts are struggling to hire for are educational technicians and bus drivers. "I think it's safe to...
$23.8 Billion for Renewable Energy Projects Awarded to Maine
In April 2022, Maine's 1st District Congresswoman Chellie Pingree announced that Maine would receive $10.5 million in federal funding from the USDA's Rural Energy for America Program to fund solar projects after the passage of the $1 trillion Jobs and Infrastructure Act was passed. On Friday, August 26th, it was announced Maine would receive more funding for clean energy after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.
Maine Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Central Maine Power Energy Corridor Says Voter Referendum Unconstitutional
In May 2022, the attorneys for Central Maine Power asked the state of Maine's highest court to make a decision on one of two separate lawsuits involving the New England Clean Energy Connect project. The lawsuit seeks to have the Maine voter referendum of November 2021 declared unconstitutional. The Maine Supreme Court ruled on the case, and the ruling was announced today.
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
Average gas price in Maine drops below $4
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The average gas price has dropped below $4 in Maine for the first time since early March. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in the state on Tuesday is $3.99. That’s down about 15 cents from a week ago. Prices...
Want to Run a Convenience Store and Restaurant? You Can With This Maine House for Sale
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. There are some unique houses for sale in the state of Maine, however, only some allow you to buy a home and a business. There's a home for sale on Roxbury Notch Road in Roxbury, Maine that allows you to do just that, buy a home and run your own business underneath.
Tussock Caterpillars Are Starting to Come Out Big Time Here in Maine
I think back in March, the conversations about browntail moth caterpillars began. There were all sorts of predictions about how this season was going to fare, based on conditions over the winter. It seemed like the winter was setting us up for a big-time season of misery, and "they" were right. Whoever they are.
Youngkin campaign stop in Maine draws criticism
FAIRFAX, Va. — Plans to make a campaign stop in Maine by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is garnering criticism. The Republican governor will join a campaign fundraiser to show support for former Gov. Paul LePage in Lewiston, Maine next Wednesday. LePage is seeking a third non-consecutive term. Democrats in...
Two Dead in Maine Crash
Two people are dead after a crash in Carmel, Maine on Monday night, according to NEWSCENTER Maine. The station reports that a male driver and male passenger were found dead at the scene in the 800-block of Route 69. Investigators from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office believe the pair was traveling in a sedan when the car crossed over the center line and off the road, crashing into several trees around 9:30 p.m.
Safety and student involvement are top priorities of Bangor High School’s new school year
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor High School is getting ready to begin their school year this Thursday. While students have been away, the school has taken some extra security measures such as having a company thoroughly inspect the locks on doors in the school. They’ve also implemented a double entry...
