ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bar Harbor, ME

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.9 HOM

Family Compound for Sale in Bar Harbor, Maine Worth The $11.2 Million

The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
BAR HARBOR, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor school system looking for education technicians

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Staffing is an issue for many different industries right now, including education. The Bangor School system has a number of openings available even as the school year begins Thursday. While the school has no openings for teachers, about a couple dozen are open for Ed techs.
BANGOR, ME
WGME

Invasive milfoil threatens Maine lakeside property values and recreation

(BDN) -- Colin Holme watched a little girl walk a few feet into Lake Arrowhead earlier this year and became startled as he saw invasive milfoil plants envelop her. “It was awful,” said Holme, executive director of the Lakes Environmental Association in Bridgton, which monitors 41 lakes and ponds in southwestern Maine for invasive aquatic plants and water quality. “I remember swimming in lakes when I was younger and how much I disliked swimming through the plants.”
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bar Harbor, ME
Business
Bar Harbor, ME
Government
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
City
Bar Harbor, ME
Local
Maine Business
wabi.tv

Maine’s Pine Tree Trail celebrates 85th birthday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s the 85th birthday of the Maine Pine Tree Trail, and it’s receiving a nice birthday gift. What if I told you that this is actually the inspiration to have over 100 of these signs placed along Maine’s longest forgotten trail from Portland to Fort Kent?
MAINE STATE
WGME

Plan to build Maine's first Costco approved in Scarborough

SCARBOBOUGH (WGME) – The state’s first Costco store is coming to Scarborough. The Scarborough Planning Board approved Costco’s plan to build a 161,000 square foot facility with a gas station at the Innovation District of Scarborough Downs. Back in January, the town rejected Costco’s plan on the...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
mainebiz.biz

Storied Rockland schooner to end Maine operations

The owner of a historic passenger schooner in Rockland said Monday he would end operations in October. “After long and careful consideration we have come to the difficult decision that 2022 will be Victory Chimes’ last sailing season,” Sam Sikkema, captain of the 128-foot wooden schooner Victory Chimes, said in a news release.
ROCKLAND, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Fortman
wabi.tv

UMaine Lab solving environmental problems

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine’s Cooperative Extension Diagnostic and Research Laboratory serves as a central hub for environmental research on a number of Pine Tree State issues. We stopped by for Governor Mills’ tour of the facility, and found out more about their mission. A...
ORONO, ME
The Maine Writer

$23.8 Billion for Renewable Energy Projects Awarded to Maine

In April 2022, Maine's 1st District Congresswoman Chellie Pingree announced that Maine would receive $10.5 million in federal funding from the USDA's Rural Energy for America Program to fund solar projects after the passage of the $1 trillion Jobs and Infrastructure Act was passed. On Friday, August 26th, it was announced Maine would receive more funding for clean energy after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Employee Surveys#The Jackson Lab#Woodlands Lane Apartments#Maine Department Of Labor
The Maine Writer

Maine Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Central Maine Power Energy Corridor Says Voter Referendum Unconstitutional

In May 2022, the attorneys for Central Maine Power asked the state of Maine's highest court to make a decision on one of two separate lawsuits involving the New England Clean Energy Connect project. The lawsuit seeks to have the Maine voter referendum of November 2021 declared unconstitutional. The Maine Supreme Court ruled on the case, and the ruling was announced today.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Average gas price in Maine drops below $4

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The average gas price has dropped below $4 in Maine for the first time since early March. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in the state on Tuesday is $3.99. That’s down about 15 cents from a week ago. Prices...
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Want to Run a Convenience Store and Restaurant? You Can With This Maine House for Sale

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. There are some unique houses for sale in the state of Maine, however, only some allow you to buy a home and a business. There's a home for sale on Roxbury Notch Road in Roxbury, Maine that allows you to do just that, buy a home and run your own business underneath.
ROXBURY, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WUSA9

Youngkin campaign stop in Maine draws criticism

FAIRFAX, Va. — Plans to make a campaign stop in Maine by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is garnering criticism. The Republican governor will join a campaign fundraiser to show support for former Gov. Paul LePage in Lewiston, Maine next Wednesday. LePage is seeking a third non-consecutive term. Democrats in...
VIRGINIA STATE
NECN

Two Dead in Maine Crash

Two people are dead after a crash in Carmel, Maine on Monday night, according to NEWSCENTER Maine. The station reports that a male driver and male passenger were found dead at the scene in the 800-block of Route 69. Investigators from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office believe the pair was traveling in a sedan when the car crossed over the center line and off the road, crashing into several trees around 9:30 p.m.
CARMEL, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy