Protesters rally on 1-year anniversary of teacher vaccine mandate rally

Dozens of teachers lined the city’s streets from Brooklyn to Manhattan on the one-year anniversary of the rally against New York City teacher vaccines mandates.

Many said today that enough is enough as they gathered outside City Hall to demand an end to these mandates.

The rally that took place one year ago had thousands of city teachers rally in unison against the city’s mandate to either get the COVID-19 vaccine or lose their job. Today, they continue to fight for the same thing.

“Choice is critical,” said Michael Kane, founder of Teachers for Choice. “We live in a city that champions my body my choice, and I agree with that. But that means all medical procedures need to be my body my choice.”

Protesters gathered in Brooklyn on Thursday in a rally spearheaded by Teachers for Choice and the NY Freedom Rally. Although it has been one year, many say their stance hasn’t changed and expressed frustration with how they needed the vaccine to keep their jobs.

News 12 reached out to the Department of Education on these calls for mandate changes, and while it did not comment on the mandates, it did say that all of its staff is vaccinated.