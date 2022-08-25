Bronx Borough Hall raises flag to celebrate 60 years of Jamaican independence

The Jamaican flag was raised at Bronx Borough Hall on Thursday for the first time in history to celebrate 60 years of Jamaican independence.

The 60-year anniversary was on Aug. 6. The community danced today to steel drum music, enjoyed authentic Jamaican food, and proudly waved the flag.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said she was proud of the advocates and elected officials for making this important day come together.

“We will continue to cultivate, uplift the heritage of Jamaica from the beautiful food to music to artists,” said Gibson. “We need to have our own parade here in the Bronx to rep our own heritage."

The borough president said even though it took a long time to make this happen, she plans to raise the Jamaican flag around this time every year to celebrate the country’s independence.