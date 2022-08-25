Norwalk man identified as body found engulfed in flames in New Canaan woods

A Norwalk man has been identified two weeks after police were called to the woods in New Canaan and discovered a body engulfed in flames.

Howard Alan Fletcher 71, of Norwalk was identified by the Chief Medical Examiner today.

Police say Fletcher's body was discovered in the woods on Aug. 10 in an area of Lapham Road near the town mulch pile.

The report of a fire in the woods was called in by a passerby who indicated that a fire was observed off the road and in the woods.

Police say Fletcher's body was observed fully engulfed in flames.

Members of the New Canaan Fire Department assisted in extinguishing the fire, and the New Canaan Fire Marshal's office was on scene as well.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner says it has not yet ruled a cause of death pending further studies.