Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
Americans are starting to get it: we can’t let Trump – or Trumpism – back in office
Polls and election results over the last week reminded Americans that politics seldom moves in a straight line. As in physics, action produces reaction. Overreach invites backlash. For a long while former President Trump and his cronies seemed to be immune from this rule of political life and from the...
Debt relief for Black farmers shows challenges of pursuing racial equity with policy
Audio will be available later today. A federal program to forgive loans for many Black farmers was ensnared in lawsuits. It speaks to the Biden Administration's challenges in pursuing racial equity through federal policy.
Why Americans haven't been convinced on cryptocurrency
Despite a massive marketing campaign, Pew research found just 16% of Americans have invested in or used cryptocurrency. Leila Fadel asks Blockchain Foundation's Cleve Mesidor why?. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. It's MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. And I'm Leila Fadel. A recent Pew Research survey...
Consider This from NPR
Hey there. Before we start today's podcast, we want to note that this episode includes disturbing details about cases of sexual assault involving minors. KELLY: You may remember the story of a 10-year-old Ohio girl who had become pregnant as a result of rape and had to cross state lines to get an abortion.
More than a quarter of U.S. adults say they fear being attacked in their neighborhood
More than a quarter of American adults say they live in fear of being attacked in their own neighborhoods. That's according to a poll by NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. NPR's Alana Wise reports. ALANA WISE, BYLINE: Americans of color...
Republican politicians are critical of Biden's voluntary farm conservation plans
The Inflation Reduction Act, which President Biden signed the other day, includes $20 billion to boost the voluntary conservation of farm lands. The Biden administration has a goal to conserve 30% of the nation's land and water by 2030 - a goal that many Republicans are criticizing. Nebraska Public Media's Elizabeth Rembert reports.
'The Stolen Year' details how politics and pandemic magnified inequality in education
Author Anya Kamenetzwas covering education for NPR when the pandemic started spreading in the U.S. She says she saw how political affiliation, divisions and distrust prevented leaders from putting kids first. Kamenetz sits down with Steve Inskeep to discuss her new book, The Stolen Year, and how the pandemic "magnified the inequality" that already existed among school children.
School districts are struggling to hire as teachers reconsider their careers
As the school year gets underway, many American teachers are facing intensified pressure from states and parents, and some are considering whether they should stay in the profession. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. It's a new school year, and many districts around the country have been scrambling to find and keep enough...
Beef prices are down right now. But that may not last
Steak prices have decreased as meatpackers processed more beef. But drought-stricken cattle ranchers are having to cut their herds, which is likely to lead to higher beef prices in the future. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Supermarket shoppers are seeing something unusual these days, discounts in the meat department. Steak prices have...
