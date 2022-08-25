ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
NPR

Why Americans haven't been convinced on cryptocurrency

Despite a massive marketing campaign, Pew research found just 16% of Americans have invested in or used cryptocurrency. Leila Fadel asks Blockchain Foundation's Cleve Mesidor why?. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. It's MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. And I'm Leila Fadel. A recent Pew Research survey...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NPR

Consider This from NPR

Hey there. Before we start today's podcast, we want to note that this episode includes disturbing details about cases of sexual assault involving minors. KELLY: You may remember the story of a 10-year-old Ohio girl who had become pregnant as a result of rape and had to cross state lines to get an abortion.
OHIO STATE
NPR

'The Stolen Year' details how politics and pandemic magnified inequality in education

Author Anya Kamenetzwas covering education for NPR when the pandemic started spreading in the U.S. She says she saw how political affiliation, divisions and distrust prevented leaders from putting kids first. Kamenetz sits down with Steve Inskeep to discuss her new book, The Stolen Year, and how the pandemic "magnified the inequality" that already existed among school children.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ari Shapiro
NPR

School districts are struggling to hire as teachers reconsider their careers

As the school year gets underway, many American teachers are facing intensified pressure from states and parents, and some are considering whether they should stay in the profession. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. It's a new school year, and many districts around the country have been scrambling to find and keep enough...
EDUCATION
NPR

Beef prices are down right now. But that may not last

Steak prices have decreased as meatpackers processed more beef. But drought-stricken cattle ranchers are having to cut their herds, which is likely to lead to higher beef prices in the future. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Supermarket shoppers are seeing something unusual these days, discounts in the meat department. Steak prices have...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy