5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: Opening night of high school football

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — At long last, Friday Night Lights is back… well, sort of!

It’s a Thursday night edition of the 5th Quarter, and as always we’ve got an awesome schedule of games ahead.

Not only are we thrilled as always to have high school football back, but this year will be extra special because it’s the 30th year of the 5th Quarter on WLNS!

So stick with us not only for Week 1 but for the whole season as we celebrate 30 years of high school sports with you guys.

The Big Game this week was an easy choice because it’s being played at the biggest stadium in the nation.

DeWitt and Haslett are kicking off for an early afternoon game at the Big House in Ann Arbor.

BIG GAME: DEWITT VS. HASLETT (BATTLE AT THE BIG HOUSE)

FINAL: DEWITT 21, HASLETT 14

EAST LANSING VS. PORTAGE CENTRAL

FINAL: EAST LANSING 21, PORTAGE CENTRAL 15

HOLT VS. CALEDONIA

FINAL: CALEDONIA 35, HOLT 0

OKEMOS VS. MASON

FINAL: MASON 69, OKEMOS 0

ZEELAND EAST VS. WILLIAMSTON

FINAL: WILLIAMSTON 30, ZEELAND EAST 12

WAVERLY AT LANSING CATHOLIC

FINAL: WAVERLY 18, LANSING CATHOLIC 7

OVID-ELSIE VS. PORTLAND

FINAL: PORTLAND 36, OVID-ELSIE 8

JACKSON LUMEN CHRISTI VS. NEW LOTHROP

FINAL: NEW LOTHROP 12, JACKSON LUMEN CHRISTI 7

DURAND VS. LAINGSBURG

FINAL: LAINGSBURG 50, DURAND 31

OTHER SCORES FROM OUR AREA SCHOOLS

FINAL: JACKSON 35, MONROE 20

FINAL: LAKE ODESSA LAKEWOOD 33, BATTLE CREEK PENNFIELD 28

FINAL: TECUMSEH 54, MICHIGAN CENTER 0

FINAL: BATH 14, MT. MORRIS 6

FINAL: NAPOLEON 37, BROOKLYN COLUMBIA CENTRAL 21

