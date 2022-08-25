ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: Opening night of high school football

By Andrew Birkle
WLNS
WLNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PPW9V_0hVVAciq00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — At long last, Friday Night Lights is back… well, sort of!

It’s a Thursday night edition of the 5th Quarter, and as always we’ve got an awesome schedule of games ahead.

Not only are we thrilled as always to have high school football back, but this year will be extra special because it’s the 30th year of the 5th Quarter on WLNS!

So stick with us not only for Week 1 but for the whole season as we celebrate 30 years of high school sports with you guys.

The Big Game this week was an easy choice because it’s being played at the biggest stadium in the nation.

DeWitt and Haslett are kicking off for an early afternoon game at the Big House in Ann Arbor.

BIG GAME: DEWITT VS. HASLETT (BATTLE AT THE BIG HOUSE)

FINAL: DEWITT 21, HASLETT 14

EAST LANSING VS. PORTAGE CENTRAL

FINAL: EAST LANSING 21, PORTAGE CENTRAL 15

HOLT VS. CALEDONIA

FINAL: CALEDONIA 35, HOLT 0

OKEMOS VS. MASON

FINAL: MASON 69, OKEMOS 0

ZEELAND EAST VS. WILLIAMSTON

FINAL: WILLIAMSTON 30, ZEELAND EAST 12

WAVERLY AT LANSING CATHOLIC

FINAL: WAVERLY 18, LANSING CATHOLIC 7

OVID-ELSIE VS. PORTLAND

FINAL: PORTLAND 36, OVID-ELSIE 8

JACKSON LUMEN CHRISTI VS. NEW LOTHROP

FINAL: NEW LOTHROP 12, JACKSON LUMEN CHRISTI 7

DURAND VS. LAINGSBURG

FINAL: LAINGSBURG 50, DURAND 31

OTHER SCORES FROM OUR AREA SCHOOLS

FINAL: JACKSON 35, MONROE 20

FINAL: LAKE ODESSA LAKEWOOD 33, BATTLE CREEK PENNFIELD 28

FINAL: TECUMSEH 54, MICHIGAN CENTER 0

FINAL: BATH 14, MT. MORRIS 6

FINAL: NAPOLEON 37, BROOKLYN COLUMBIA CENTRAL 21

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Catching a record: Concord’s Mehki Wingfield breaks 8-man state record

CONCORD -- It took one week for Mehki Wingfield to have a record-breaking performance,. The Concord wide receiver grabbed 17 catches in the Yellowjackets’ season-opener Friday against Climax-Scotts. “I didn’t even realize it until the next morning,” he said. “I was just trying to play football, help my team...
CONCORD, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan commit goes off for 4 touchdowns in season opener

Cole Cabana went off in Dexter high school’s season opening win against Grosse Point South Saturday afternoon. The 4-star back totaled 32 carries for 237 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. He was also a threat in the air, snagging 3 receptions for 60 yards and 1 touchdown. Cabana is...
DEXTER, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Williamston, MI
Local
Michigan Football
Lansing, MI
Education
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Education
Lansing, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Lansing, MI
City
Dewitt, MI
City
Portland, MI
City
Zeeland, MI
City
Durand, MI
City
Okemos, MI
City
Tecumseh, MI
Local
Michigan Education
City
Haslett, MI
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Lansing, MI
Football
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts Western Michigan-Michigan State outcome for Week 1

ESPN’s FPI predictions have been released for the 2022 season. It has already predicted how the season opener will go for Michigan State. Michigan State is coming off of a solid 2021 campaign. Mel Tucker finished with an 11-2 record, and was 1 or 2 games away from competing for a B1G title. While the Spartans lost some big names to the NFL draft, ESPN’s Football Power Index gives them a 94.1% chance of victory.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Detroit News high school football rankings: Week 2

Here are new high school football rankings for Week 2 by David Goricki of The Detroit News, with how each team fared in Week 1. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions. STATE SUPER 20. 1. Belleville (1-0) — defeated Novi, 41-10...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#The 5th Quarter#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Big House#Mhsaa#Wlns Haslettathletic
saturdaytradition.com

Ricky White, former Michigan State WR, has standout Week 1 game for UNLV

Former Michigan State wide receiver Ricky White is getting his second chance at the collegiate level after a solid start with the UNLV Rebels. On Saturday, UNLV hosted the Idaho State Bengals and took care of business, winning 52-21. White had a huge game for UNLV as he led the team in all major receiving categories as he caught 8 receptions for 182 yards and 2 touchdowns.
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Michigan averaging 19K COVID-19 cases per week

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Coronavirus cases are fluctuating again, with higher cases and fewer deaths than in past weeks. In the last week, Michigan has seen 19,158 COVID-19 cases and 103 deaths. That’s an average of 2,737 cases per day. As of August 30, Ingham, Jackson, Clinton and Eaton counties have a medium transmission rate. […]
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
WLNS

Students’ return to MSU brings overcrowding

EAST LANSING, Mich, (WLNS) – College students are also back on campus and Michigan State University made the start of the school year official with the fall welcome event for its freshman class. This year’s freshmen class is the largest class size in the university’s history. But with that many students coming onto campus, and […]
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Students flock to MSU as move-in begins

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Classes are almost back in session at Michigan State University which means the campus is full of parents moving students in. Dorms around campus are lined with freshman and sophomore students ready to take the jump into a new year. Parents and students said traffic has been heavy around campus […]
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

CATA bus delays a High School student in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Today marked the first day of school for several districts across mid-Michigan, including St. Johns and Lansing. Some were dropped off by their parents, while others had to take the bus. 6 News had a chance to catch up with a few high school students, and some who depend on the […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

MSP reports “unconfirmed” tornado in Macomb Co

RICHMOND, Mich. (WLNS) – First responders are clearing damage and performing welfare checks after a what Michigan State Police believe was a tornado that appeared in the City of Richmond. MSP officials say the possible tornado first touched down around 8:00 p.m. Monday night. Widespread property damage and power outages were reported. At this time […]
RICHMOND, MI
WLNS

WLNS

18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy