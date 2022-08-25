5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: Opening night of high school football
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — At long last, Friday Night Lights is back… well, sort of!
It’s a Thursday night edition of the 5th Quarter, and as always we’ve got an awesome schedule of games ahead.
Not only are we thrilled as always to have high school football back, but this year will be extra special because it’s the 30th year of the 5th Quarter on WLNS!
So stick with us not only for Week 1 but for the whole season as we celebrate 30 years of high school sports with you guys.
The Big Game this week was an easy choice because it’s being played at the biggest stadium in the nation.
DeWitt and Haslett are kicking off for an early afternoon game at the Big House in Ann Arbor.
BIG GAME: DEWITT VS. HASLETT (BATTLE AT THE BIG HOUSE)
FINAL: DEWITT 21, HASLETT 14
EAST LANSING VS. PORTAGE CENTRAL
FINAL: EAST LANSING 21, PORTAGE CENTRAL 15
HOLT VS. CALEDONIA
FINAL: CALEDONIA 35, HOLT 0
OKEMOS VS. MASON
FINAL: MASON 69, OKEMOS 0
ZEELAND EAST VS. WILLIAMSTON
FINAL: WILLIAMSTON 30, ZEELAND EAST 12
WAVERLY AT LANSING CATHOLIC
FINAL: WAVERLY 18, LANSING CATHOLIC 7
OVID-ELSIE VS. PORTLAND
FINAL: PORTLAND 36, OVID-ELSIE 8
JACKSON LUMEN CHRISTI VS. NEW LOTHROP
FINAL: NEW LOTHROP 12, JACKSON LUMEN CHRISTI 7
DURAND VS. LAINGSBURG
FINAL: LAINGSBURG 50, DURAND 31
OTHER SCORES FROM OUR AREA SCHOOLS
FINAL: JACKSON 35, MONROE 20
FINAL: LAKE ODESSA LAKEWOOD 33, BATTLE CREEK PENNFIELD 28
FINAL: TECUMSEH 54, MICHIGAN CENTER 0
FINAL: BATH 14, MT. MORRIS 6
FINAL: NAPOLEON 37, BROOKLYN COLUMBIA CENTRAL 21
