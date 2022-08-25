ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams’ Sean McVay Hires Former NFL Head Coach As Consultant

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SJzpi_0hVVASqS00

The two coaches worked together on the Buccaneers staff, in the UFL and on the Commanders staff.

Rams coach Sean McVay hired his former boss in Washington, Jay Gruden, as a consultant, ESPN’s Sarah Barshop reported Thursday.

The former Commanders coach was seen at the Rams practice on Thursday, although his role will include mostly remote work.

McVay worked under Gruden in Washington as an offensive coordinator during the three seasons Gruden worked as head coach. Gruden stayed in his role in Washington until midway through the 2019 season. He then worked as the offensive coordinator for the Jaguars in 2020.

Washington wasn’t their first working experience together, though. The two coaches worked on the Florida Tuskers’ staff in the UFL in 2009. Before that, they worked as offensive assistants on the Buccaneers staff in 2008.

Gruden now joins the Super Bowl reigning champions on McVay’s support staff.

Gruden is also well known as the brother of Jon Gruden, who previously coached the Raiders from 2018 until Oct. ’21 when he resigned after emails that he sent featuring misogynistic, racist and anti-LGBTQ language were leaked as part of an investigation into the Washington franchise. The former Raiders coach worked as the Buccaneers head coach in 2008 when his brother and McVay were on the staff.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Rams coverage, go to Ram Digest .

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

The biggest names released during NFL cut day 2022

It’s a grim day in the NFL for dozens of players. At 4 p.m. ET, teams must submit their 53-man rosters to the league, ending the dreams of playing pro football for a lot of people. Some players will find a second life on practice squads, or late signings before the season starts — but for most this will be the last they’ll be a part of an NFL team.
NFL
The Spun

Bills Reportedly Reached Out To Longtime NFL Punter

The Buffalo Bills are searching for a new punter after cutting Matt Araiza on Saturday. Before the team confirmed Araiza's release, Marquette King campaigned for a tryout on Twitter. He might get his wish. According to Syracuse.com's Ryan Talbot, the Bills have "reached out" to see if he's in condition...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Titans' Significant Roster Cut

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly letting go of a fixture on their special teams unit for the last 13 years. "The Titans are releasing 3x Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern after 13 seasons with the team. ... Kern was the longest tenured player on the Titans and ranks third in franchise history with 197 games played. Undrafted rookie Ryan Stonehouse will be Tennessee’s punter."
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NFL

Buffalo Bills made right decision releasing Matt Araiza, but serious questions remain

The Buffalo Bills released rookie punter Matt Araiza on Saturday night. At worst, the allegation contained in a civil lawsuit filed Thursday that Araiza, a former San Diego State star, participated in the gang rape of a 17-year-old last October is proven true and there will be many questions about how the university, the San Diego police and those who are supposed to vet players in the NFL let Araiza go unscathed for 10 months. At best, Araiza was the cliché every team hopes to avoid as the season is about to start: a devastating distraction. The Bills could not afford to put up with even the best-case scenario.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bucs' Stunning Release News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers shocked the NFL world this Tuesday, releasing wide receiver Tyler Johnson. Johnson was drafted by the Buccaneers in 2020. During his rookie season, he hauled in 12 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns. Tampa Bay received a bit more production out of Johnson in 2021,...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes gets good news on JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling injuries

The Kansas City Chiefs received some encouraging news regarding the status of two new and important Patrick Mahomes weapons in JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The pair of wide receivers had been sidelined for part of the preseason through injury, but both players were seen at the team’s facilities for practice on Monday, according to Nate Taylor of The Athletic.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Dolphins#American Football#Ufl#Espn#The Florida Tuskers
The Spun

Former 1st Round Wide Receiver Cut On Monday

A former NFL Draft first round wide receiver pick has reportedly been cut. According to reports, the Jaguars have parted ways with former first round wide receiver Laquon Treadwell. Treadwell, who was drafted in the first round by the Minnesota Vikings, has failed to latch on with a team in...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Keeping track of all Cowboys waivers, releases and claims in cutdown to 53-man roster

The work will not be done by Tuesday. Although many people call it the final 53-man roster, in reality it is the initial 53-man roster. Teams have to be down to 53 players by 3:00 p.m. central time on Tuesday afternoon, but that’s hardly the final version of the regular-season roster. It’s the first of many and fans should be prepared for their team to make a handful of adjustments as they scour the wires for transactions made by other teams.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Death Of Longtime Coach On Monday

Dynasties don't happen without great players, coaches, front offices and assistants. On Monday, a key piece of the 1990s Cowboys passed away; former offensive coordinator Ernie Zampese. He was 86-years-old. The NFL world reacted to Zampese's passing across social media. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of...
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Defender Is Out For Season's First 4 Games

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Brown's rookie season in 2021 was marred by knee injuries. Unfortunately, those issues are still plaguing him entering his sophomore campaign. The Seahawks placed Brown on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list this afternoon. As a result, he's unavailable for the first four games of the...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Denver

Several notable Broncos traded, released or waived Tuesday

Malik Reed, Josh Johnson, Mike Purcell, McTelvin Agim and Kendal Hinton are the notable Broncos who were either traded, released or waived today. Reed, who has been a starter at outside linebacker, was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a late-round draft pick. In 4 seasons, the edge rusher out of Nevada registered 15 sacks. Brett Rypien has won the backup quarterback job as the team released Josh Johnson today. The Broncos also released veteran defensive lineman Mike Purcell. The Broncos can bring both Purcell and Johnson back tomorrow without other teams trying to claim them. Agim and Hinton were...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Giants waive seven players

The Giants have started to reduce their roster to 53 players by announcing they’ve waived seven on Monday. New York waived kicker Ryan Santoso, offensive lineman Josh Rivas, defensive back Yusuf Corker, receiver Keelan Doss, receiver Travis Toivonen, defensive back Olaijah Griffin, and offensive lineman Eric Smith. Santoso was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

93K+
Followers
38K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy