Charleston County, SC

abcnews4.com

Behind the Badge: NCPD policeman goes from chef to officer

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) - Here at ABC News 4, we are taking you Behind the Badge and introducing you to the men and women of the Lowcountry who keep us safe. Today, we're introducing you to a North Charleston police officer who's using his background in hospitality to give the people of North Charleston the best customer service possible.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston police charge driver in crash that killed two motorcyclists on peninsula

The driver of a box truck was distracted and speeding when he struck a motorcycle, killing both of its riders, last week in downtown Charleston, authorities say. Richard Gregg Reed was arrested Aug. 30 on two counts of reckless vehicular homicide. A magistrate set the 58-year-old man's bail at $100,000, with the added requirement that he wear an electronic monitoring device if he posts the amount.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Berkeley County deputy fired after inmate escape

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis announced the termination of a Berkeley County Detention Deputy after an inmate escaped from a Moncks Corner Hospital on Saturday, August 27 under her supervision. Former Deputy, Marcia Hattel, was negligent in her duties of restraining the inmate during...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Third suspect charged with attempted murder in Beaufort Co. shooting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputies say a third suspect has been charged in connection to a gas station shooting which left one person injured. Raul Francisco Doporto, 20, was charged with attempted murder and aggravated breach of peace for a shooting in Grays Hill...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Food giveaway happening in North Charleston Thursday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank will host a giveaway on Thursday afternoon in North Charleston.  According to Pamela Tucker with Lowcountry Food Bank, the organization will hold a “massive” giveaway on September 1 for families in need.  “We have a lot of food we want to give away,” Pamela Tucker told […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Georgia man charged with reckless homicide in fatal motorcycle crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say a man from Georgia was arrested Tuesday after allegedly crashing a box truck into a motorcycle, killing its two riders. Richard Reed, 58, of Glennville, Georgia, was arrested on two counts of Reckless Vehicular Homicide. The charges stem from a crash on...
CHARLESTON, SC
connect-bridgeport.com

Suspect, K-9 Officer Both Killed in Kanawha Shooting

According to MetroNews, a K-9 officer killed in the line of duty late Saturday night in Charleston was honored Sunday afternoon in a. processional that began at the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston and ended in Nitro. Charleston PD Officer K-9 Axel died late Saturday night after being...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

CARTA unveils new bus shelter outside Bosch Plant Wednesday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A new Charleston Area Transportation Authority bus shelter will be unveiled on Dorchester Road Wednesday, just outside the Bosch Charleston Plant. CARTA and Bosch leaders are expected at Wednesday's ribbon cutting ceremony, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. "The new shelter was developed in...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston Police searching for missing West Ashley man

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8/29/22) -- Police say Johnson has been located safe. Charleston Police officials say they are searching for a West Ashley man who was last seen Friday. James Johnson, 55, was last seen at his home in West Ashley around 5 p.m. on Friday,...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Tri-County DNA testing facility sparks excitement from local authorities

Charleston, S.C. — Some big changes are coming to local law enforcement agencies. The Tri-county Biological Science Center, an initiative sparked by Charleston County and backed by Berkeley and Dorchester Counties, is set to break ground in 2024. “We have to have something,” said Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano....
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Firefighters to gather for peer support certification class this week

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Tuesday, August 30 and Wednesday, August 31 the Professional Firefighters Association of South Carolina is hosting its "IAFF Peer Support" certification class in North Charleston. There will be over 25 firefighters in attendance from departments across the Lowcountry. The class is being held...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

