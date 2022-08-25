Read full article on original website
Related
abcnews4.com
Man tries to drown K9 after police chase in North Charleston: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man on the run from police in North Charleston tried to drown an officer's K-9 after a chase on August 26, according to the North Charleston Police Department. Stacy Aiken, 53, is charged with failing to stop for police lights, resisting arrest, and...
Family friends remember couple killed in James Island Connector motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was granted bond after being accused of hitting two and killing Patrick Murrah and Taylor Lee Flowers on a motorcycle on the James Island Connector. Officials with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) announced Tuesday that Richard Reed of Glennville, Georgia was taken into custody by detectives and charged with […]
abcnews4.com
Behind the Badge: NCPD policeman goes from chef to officer
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) - Here at ABC News 4, we are taking you Behind the Badge and introducing you to the men and women of the Lowcountry who keep us safe. Today, we're introducing you to a North Charleston police officer who's using his background in hospitality to give the people of North Charleston the best customer service possible.
The Post and Courier
Charleston police charge driver in crash that killed two motorcyclists on peninsula
The driver of a box truck was distracted and speeding when he struck a motorcycle, killing both of its riders, last week in downtown Charleston, authorities say. Richard Gregg Reed was arrested Aug. 30 on two counts of reckless vehicular homicide. A magistrate set the 58-year-old man's bail at $100,000, with the added requirement that he wear an electronic monitoring device if he posts the amount.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abcnews4.com
'It's a nightmare that never ends': Ruth Jenkins still missing, family concerned
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — It's been weeks and there's still no sign of Ruth Jenkins. Family members are worried for the 76-year-old Pineville woman and say they do not want the community to forget about her. "That's mama- just very loving, family oriented, very family centered," says Ruth's...
The Post and Courier
Judge hears evidence in killing of College of Charleston official's husband
A hearing began this week to determine whether a teenager arrested two years ago in the fatal shooting of a College of Charleston official's husband should be tried as an adult. Travis Jermaine Wilson is one of three teenagers charged in the killing of Tom DiLorenzo during an early morning...
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County deputy fired after inmate escape
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis announced the termination of a Berkeley County Detention Deputy after an inmate escaped from a Moncks Corner Hospital on Saturday, August 27 under her supervision. Former Deputy, Marcia Hattel, was negligent in her duties of restraining the inmate during...
abcnews4.com
Third suspect charged with attempted murder in Beaufort Co. shooting
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputies say a third suspect has been charged in connection to a gas station shooting which left one person injured. Raul Francisco Doporto, 20, was charged with attempted murder and aggravated breach of peace for a shooting in Grays Hill...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Food giveaway happening in North Charleston Thursday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank will host a giveaway on Thursday afternoon in North Charleston. According to Pamela Tucker with Lowcountry Food Bank, the organization will hold a “massive” giveaway on September 1 for families in need. “We have a lot of food we want to give away,” Pamela Tucker told […]
abcnews4.com
Georgia man charged with reckless homicide in fatal motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say a man from Georgia was arrested Tuesday after allegedly crashing a box truck into a motorcycle, killing its two riders. Richard Reed, 58, of Glennville, Georgia, was arrested on two counts of Reckless Vehicular Homicide. The charges stem from a crash on...
BCSO’s Major Brabham to serve as police chief in Moncks Corner
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Moncks Corner on Monday announced who will lead its police department. David Brabham, who currently served as a Major with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, will join the Moncks Corner Police Department with more than 27 years of law enforcement experience. The search for a new police […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Suspect, K-9 Officer Both Killed in Kanawha Shooting
According to MetroNews, a K-9 officer killed in the line of duty late Saturday night in Charleston was honored Sunday afternoon in a. processional that began at the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston and ended in Nitro. Charleston PD Officer K-9 Axel died late Saturday night after being...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abcnews4.com
CARTA unveils new bus shelter outside Bosch Plant Wednesday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A new Charleston Area Transportation Authority bus shelter will be unveiled on Dorchester Road Wednesday, just outside the Bosch Charleston Plant. CARTA and Bosch leaders are expected at Wednesday's ribbon cutting ceremony, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. "The new shelter was developed in...
abcnews4.com
Man accused of taking daughter, evading police in Charleston arrested Sunday, police say
HANANHAN, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8/29/22) -- Constine was denied bond. Hanahan Police officials say a man accused of taking his daughter and sparking a multiple-day manhunt in downtown Charleston was arrested Sunday. "A little while ago with the assistance of the North Charleston PD, Mr. Constine was located...
abcnews4.com
Charleston Police searching for missing West Ashley man
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8/29/22) -- Police say Johnson has been located safe. Charleston Police officials say they are searching for a West Ashley man who was last seen Friday. James Johnson, 55, was last seen at his home in West Ashley around 5 p.m. on Friday,...
abcnews4.com
Tri-County DNA testing facility sparks excitement from local authorities
Charleston, S.C. — Some big changes are coming to local law enforcement agencies. The Tri-county Biological Science Center, an initiative sparked by Charleston County and backed by Berkeley and Dorchester Counties, is set to break ground in 2024. “We have to have something,” said Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano....
abcnews4.com
Truck crashes into building in Goose Creek after collision; driver of SUV cited
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — The driver of an SUV was cited Tuesday morning after causing a collision that led to a pickup truck crashing into a building, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. At 7:30 a.m., the driver of an SUV was headed north on Red Bank Road...
abcnews4.com
Search continues for 'armed & dangerous' suspect after man killed in Georgetown shooting
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Georgetown police are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning that left 51-year-old Cornelius Smith, dead. Officers were dispatched to Prince Street around 1 a.m. in reference to a shots fired call. When police got on the scene they found a 51-year-old Cornelius Smith lying in the...
Colleton County law enforcement agencies to host National Night Out
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Community members are invited to Colleton County’s National Night Out happening in October. National Night Out is an annual community event held across the country to enhance police-community partnerships. Colleton County’s National Night out is scheduled for October 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church on […]
abcnews4.com
Firefighters to gather for peer support certification class this week
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Tuesday, August 30 and Wednesday, August 31 the Professional Firefighters Association of South Carolina is hosting its "IAFF Peer Support" certification class in North Charleston. There will be over 25 firefighters in attendance from departments across the Lowcountry. The class is being held...
Comments / 0