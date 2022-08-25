SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Charges are filed against a man who is accused of trying to lure children away from two Sioux Falls elementary schools on Friday. According to the state court website, Anthony Lewis faces three counts of attempted kidnapping, three counts of trying to entice away a child under the age of 16 and a burglary charge.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 19 HOURS AGO