ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KELOLAND TV

Overnight shooting; Man arrested for groping

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday! Here’s a look at what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. A 52-year-old man has been released from jail – after being accused of inappropriately touching a student in the Augustana University commons.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SFPD: One person hurt in overnight shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are hoping to learn more about a shooting in Southeastern Sioux Falls last night. Sioux Falls Police say it happened at house and the shooting was accidental. One person was hurt. Our KELOLAND News crew was able to capture this video of the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man accused of groping Augie student

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is expected to be released from jail tonight – less than 24 hours after being accused of inappropriately touching a student at Augustana University. Aaron Gruenewald is charged with sexual contact without consent. He appeared in court for the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Suspect charged for crimes at Sioux Falls motel found in his own room

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a suspect faces charges for assaulting and robbing a man in a Sioux Falls motel. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Sunday, around 12:30 p.m., at a motel in eastern Sioux Falls, the suspect punched a man and stole his cigarettes. Arriving officers found the 48-year-old suspect Shawn Ray Horn from Sioux Falls, in his own room. Horn was arrested and now faces charges for Robbery and Simple Assault.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
City
Sioux Falls, SD
County
Minnehaha County, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Crime & Safety
Minnehaha County, SD
Crime & Safety
KELOLAND TV

Man charged after trying to lure children from school

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Charges are filed against a man who is accused of trying to lure children away from two Sioux Falls elementary schools on Friday. According to the state court website, Anthony Lewis faces three counts of attempted kidnapping, three counts of trying to entice away a child under the age of 16 and a burglary charge.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Kansas man sentenced for fentanyl distribution in SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Kansas man will spend over a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to distributing drugs in South Dakota. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that 31-year-old Sylvester Mitchell would get pills containing fentanyl and distribute them to people in the state. In July 2021, law enforcement searched an apartment where Mitchell was staying and found 73 grams of pills containing fentanyl.
nwestiowa.com

Harrisburg man jailed on assault charge

LARCHWOOD—A 41-year-old Harrisburg, SD, man was arrested about 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, on a charge of assault at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrest of Justin Michael Anderson stemmed from a call about him hitting a woman, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
HARRISBURG, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Convicted Felon#Violent Crime
KELOLAND TV

Man arrested for attempted kidnapping at schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District says an unauthorized man reportedly on school grounds has been located. The district sent that update to parents and guardians just less than two hours after first alerting families to the incident. The SFSD says that police are handling...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sioux City man cited for OWI, weed, more

SIOUX CENTER—A 20-year-old Sioux City man was cited about 3:50 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, first-offense person under the age of 21 using a tobacco/vapor product, first-offense possession of alcohol under legal age, operation without a registration card or plate, and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
SIOUX CITY, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

SFSD: Child safety key after suspicious person arrest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls School District is using Monday’s arrest of Anthony Lewis as a reminder for families to talk to their children about strangers and safety. It’s also an opportunity for them to look at their own policies and conversations they have with children.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Little Rock man charged for intoxication

LITTLE ROCK—A 44-year-old Little Rock man was arrested about 10:25 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Shaun Matthew Jurrens stemmed from a report of him being in a fight at T.H.E. Round Table Bar & Grill in Little Rock, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
LITTLE ROCK, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KELOLAND TV

Reaction to attempted kidnapping at SF schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 54-year-old man is behind bars charged with trying to kidnap elementary students from two Sioux Falls schools. Police arrested Anthony Vincent Lewis Monday, charged with kidnapping in the second degree, enticement of a child under age 14 and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. All of the charges stem from two separate encounters that happened Friday.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SFPD: 1 injured in weekend assault

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating an early morning assault in a west-side parking lot that sent a person to the hospital. It happened just before 2 a.m. outside of Billy Frogs Bar & Grill on South Marion Road. The call first came in as a hit-and-run.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Family seeking answers after shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — It has been over a week since Tunis Lomax was fatally shot close to 26th Street and Bahnson Avenue in Sioux Falls. His family says there is still a lot unknown about what happened. “Right now we are just still looking up to the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Multiple stolen vehicles in Aberdeen, Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in two South Dakota cities have been busy with reports of stolen cars and trucks. In a matter of hours, thieves got away with several vehicles in Aberdeen. Thieves got away with at least 13 vehicles and a trailer in the Sioux Falls...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Falls woman charged for meth, more

LARCHWOOD—A 41-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was arrested about 2:10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, near Larchwood on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an open container of alcohol, and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

O’Gorman’s hair policy; Stolen cars in SD cities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. A Springfield, South Dakota man is behind bars this morning, accused of trying to entice elementary school students in Sioux Falls. Police in Aberdeen are still...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Falls teen cited for nicotine vape

LESTER—An 18-year-old from Sioux Falls, SD, was cited about 10:20 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, near Lester on charges of first-offense person under the age of 21 using a tobacco/vapor product, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a nonregistered vehicle and no valid driver’s license. The citing of Isaac Elisha...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy