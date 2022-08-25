Read full article on original website
Related
Equity is goal, not mandate, in California electric car rule
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Discounted prices, car-share programs and at least one million more public charging stations are among the ways California will try to make electric cars easier to buy and drive as it phases out the sale of gas-powered cars. But the state won't force automakers to participate...
States tapping historic surpluses for tax cuts and rebates
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Stoked by the largest surplus in state history, Missouri's Republican-led Legislature devised a $500 million plan to send one-time tax refunds to millions of households. In a shock to some, GOP Gov. Mike Parson vetoed it. Parson's objection: He wanted a bigger, longer-lasting tax cut.
Investment regulators accuse NC insurance magnate of fraud
DURHAM, N.C. — Federal securities regulators on Tuesday formally accused a North Carolina-based insurance magnate, an associate and their investment advisory firm of defrauding clients out of over $75 million through complex schemes involving undisclosed transactions. Attorneys for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a civil complaint in...
Michigan board to consider abortion rights ballot initiative
LANSING, Mich. — An election board in Michigan is scheduled to decide Wednesday whether a ballot initiative that seeks to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution should go before voters in November, although the board's verdict isn't expected to be the last word on the issue. The proposed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beasley touts sheriff support, opposes 'defund the police'
DURHAM, N.C. — North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley pitched herself Monday as a bridge between law enforcement and the Democratic party, appealing to moderate voters in one of the nation's most competitive races for a seat in the narrowly divided chamber. Joined by more than a dozen...
Biden condemns 'sickening' attacks on FBI following Mar-a-Lago search and slams GOP over January 6
CNN — President Joe Biden on Tuesday said the attacks on the FBI following the agency's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence are "sickening," and offered scathing criticism of Republicans in Congress who have not condemned the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. "It's sickening...
Editorial: Must see! How to watch today's NC Supreme Court Leandro arguments
CBC Editorial: Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022; editorial # 8785. The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. It is no exaggeration to say the outcome of debate in the state Supreme Court on Wednesday morning will determine the fate of public education in North Carolina as well as the integrity of the separation of powers clause in the State Constitution.
NC's highest court again weighs in on school funding case
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s highest court is considering whether it was within a trial judge’s power to unilaterally order taxpayer money be sent to government agencies to address stubborn educational inequities. The state Supreme Court scheduled oral arguments on Wednesday in another chapter of a decades-long...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mississippi capital: Water everywhere, not a drop to drink
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi's capital city is grappling with multiple water problems — there's been too much on the ground after heavy rainfall in the past week, and not enough safe water coming through the pipes for people to use. Parts of Jackson were without running water Tuesday...
Indiana abortion clinics sue to block ban set to take effect
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana abortion clinic operators filed a lawsuit Tuesday seeking to block the state’s ban on abortions before it takes effect in about two weeks. . The lawsuit filed in a Monroe County court claims the ban, which includes limited exceptions, “strips away the fundamental rights of people seeking abortion care” in violation of the Indiana Constitution. It asks for a judge to block the law from going into effect on Sept. 15, arguing the ban “will infringe on Hoosiers’ right to privacy, violate Indiana’s guarantee of equal privileges and immunities, and includes unconstitutionally vague language.”
New complaint alleges 'massive fraudulent scheme' by NC political donor recently released from federal prison
Greg Lindberg, the North Carolina businessman accused of trying to bribe the state’s insurance commissioner, raided his own insurance companies in a “massive fraudulent scheme,” the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a complaint filed Tuesday in federal court. The regulator alleged that Lindberg, once North...
Court: Pennsylvania can't keep guns in trooper ambush case
Pennsylvania cannot keep a cache of weapons seized from the parents of a gunman who killed one state trooper and permanently disabled another eight years ago, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday. The parents of Eric Frein sued after authorities refused to return 25 rifles, 19 pistols and two shotguns...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NC Rep. Hanig switches chambers with Senate appointment
CURRITUCK, N.C. — A North Carolina House member has officially joined the state Senate — the chamber that he's already campaigning to serve in for the next two years. Republican Rep. Bobby Hanig of Currituck County was the choice of GOP activists in several northeastern counties that compose the 1st Senate District to succeed Sen. Bill Steinburg of Chowan County, who resigned at the end of July.
Flooding looms large again in Mississippi's capital city
JACKSON, Miss — The forecasted flooding in Mississippi could not have come at a worse time for Veronique Daniels, who became homeless three months ago and was sleeping on her mother's back porch in Jackson when she got wind of the impending disaster. The Red Cross has opened a...
Religious schools shun state funding despite Maine victory
PORTLAND, Maine — Parents of children enrolled in Maine religious schools fought for years — all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court — for the state to treat tuition reimbursements the same as other private schools. But only one of the religious high schools that stood...
Records: NAACP North Carolina loses nonprofit status
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in North Carolina has lost its status as a nonprofit, according to a website that lists nonprofit status. The IRS revoked the state NAACP of its nonprofit status in May 2022 after the organization did not file 990 tax forms showing exempt from income tax for three consecutive years. The announcement was made public in August.
Story of NC woman ‘adopted’ at 43 is now a movie
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jenna MacFarlane and Steve Kesler are laughing out loud at the memory — of the day Steve turned down Oprah. It was January 2007. Jenna, Steve and his wife, Karen, had just wrapped an interview with Juju Chang that aired on “Good Morning America,” which highlighted how Steve and Karen had “adopted” Jenna as she settled into middle age, and the most famous talk-show host in the world wanted a crack at the three Charlotte residents next.
Deputies: Psychiatric patient steals patrol vehicle in SC, leads chase into NC
Marion County, S.C. — A patient at a South Carolina hospital set off a chase into North Carolina after stealing a patrol vehicle on Saturday. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a disturbance at the county’s MUSC hospital. It’s there that deputies said a psychiatric patient took control of the patrol vehicle and left the area.
'Turbulent times' for state NAACP as civil rights group loses tax-exempt status
The state’s largest civil rights organization suffered a big blow just months before the mid-term elections. The Internal Revenue Service revoked the tax-exempt status of the North Carolina Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). The revocation took place earlier this year, but was only made public by the IRS this month.
NC parent accused of bringing loaded gun to school
Matthews, N.C. — A North Carolina parent is accused of bringing a loaded gun to a school's open house. The incident happened last week in Matthews, and officials said the gun, inside a woman's purse, was discovered by a detector before the parent went inside. Taniesha Knaff was rattled...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
63K+
Followers
68K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0