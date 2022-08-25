Read full article on original website
3D weather: When western Montana could see 1st frost
With conditions as hot as we have been seeing recently, it can be hard to think about a cold topic such as frost. Climatologically, we are in the period where we could start seeing cooler temperatures. Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs has news our local gardeners can use in the video above! Below, a more detailed chart can be found.
Quartz Fire burning in Glacier National Park mapped at 1,698 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Quartz Fire burning in Glacier National Park has grown less than an acre in the past few days. Overnight infrared mapping shows the fire is 1,698 acres. The lightning-caused fire is burning in the North Fork portion of the park, in the Quartz Lake drainage....
Mount Helena fire transitions into mopping phase
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office and the City of Helena 911 Center reports that there is a fire on Mount Helena Sunday afternoon. City of Helena Fire Chief Jon said the fire crew is now transitioning to mopping up the fire, and will be on site through the night.
Potentially record breaking temperatures this week
Today will be a really nice day across western Montana. Temperatures will be in the 80s mainly area wide with mostly clear skies. High pressure builds in. Temperatures will rise to the 90s and even low 100s across western Montana. We'll be hot and dry for most of the week, aside for a slight chance for a few showers/thunderstorms Thursday.
I-15 resurfacing work completed through Wolf Creek area
MISSOULA, Mont. — Resurfacing work is mostly complete on two Interstate 15 bridges through Wolf Creek. Montana Department of Transportation said the interstate is back to two lanes in each direction through the Wolf Creek area. Crews plan to return this fall for minor work to finish the project,...
Rum Creek now biggest fire in Oregon, surpassing 10,000 acres
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Following an explosive weekend of growth, the Rum Creek Fire, burning to the northwest of Grants Pass, has scorched 10,709 acres as of Monday morning and has virtually no containment. The fire started Aug. 17 when lightning moved across the region. Officials at the Northwest...
4 Montana teachers named finalists for Teacher of the Year award
MISSOULA, Mont. — Superintendent Elsie Arntzen announced four finalists for the 2023 Montana Teacher of the Year award. The finalists are Sheila Devins, Kris Gulman, Catherine Matthews and Jake Warner. A record 57 teachers across the state were nominated by parents, teachers, administrators and community members. The finalists will...
$146K in grant funding helps 4 communities grow
Missoula, MT — Four Montana communities will be sharing $146,000 in grant funding through the Community Development Block Grant Program. The grants will help with the planning of critical infrastructure along with community development. The Montana Department of Commerce made the announcement Monday. The four areas getting the funding...
Nevada school district could switch to 4-day school weeks
ELKO, Nev. (KRNV) — A Nevada school district is considering moving all schools to four-day school weeks, as discussed in a recent school board meeting. Two schools in the Elko County School District, including Carlin Combined School and Wells Combined School, have already adopted the four-day model. Teachers outlined...
GALLERY: Montana Shakespeare in the Parks performs in Charlo
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Shakespeare in the Parks performed one of William Shakespeare's most beloved and recognized plays, "Twelfth Night" in Charlo on Saturday. A NBC Montana view took photos of the play, and sent them in. Thank you Colleen Cline for sharing!. The theater company performed another...
Whitefish Review to host humor writing contest
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Whitefish Review is hosting the Montana Prize for Humor, a writing contest with a $1,500 prize on the line. The money is split between three categories: true stories, figments of imagination and poetry. Winners will be published in the winter and spring issue for 2023.
$5,000 in reward money offered after gun shop burglarized in Great Falls
MISSOULA, Mont. — Authorities are asking for the public's help and offering a $5,000 reward after a gun shop in Great Falls was burglarized on Aug. 18. The Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms and Tobacco sent out the following press release on Aug. 29:. Great Falls, Montana — The Bureau...
