FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack Love
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
1 wounded, gunman at large after shooting at Southland Center mall in Taylor
Police converged on Southland Center mall after multiple 911 calls came in about shots fired, Tuesday afternoon, leaving one person injured.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police believe suspected shooter who ‘terrorized’ Detroit would have continued had he not been caught
DETROIT – Police believe a 19-year-old suspected shooter who killed three people and injured a fourth on Sunday in Detroit would have continued his shooting spree had he not been caught. “He was not done, right? He was in his home for that day, but the next morning he...
Man, 32, fatally shot on front steps of Michigan home
DETROIT – A 32-year-old man died after he was shot multiple times while on the front steps of a Michigan home, authorities said. Dijon Nelson, of Detroit, was pronounced dead at the scene around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, at a residence on the 17840 block of Maine Street in Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man found with stolen firearm, bag of pills in pants during traffic stop
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A traffic stop for speeding on the Lodge in Detroit led to the recovery of a stolen handgun and a large bag of pills from the driver early Tuesday morning. Michigan State Police were patrolling M-10 near Chicago Boulevard when they clocked a car going 85 mph - about 30 mph over the speed limit.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit shooting spree suspect was arrested after tip from 'somebody close' to assailant, police say
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit mayor said it was an individual close to the shooter that was allegedly targeting victims randomly on Sunday that helped police arrest him and end threats of an active shooter on the city's west side. Mike Duggan and Chief James White said "somebody close"...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man charged with second-degree murder after shooting, killing man during argument
DETROIT – A 34-year-old Detroit man is facing charges after a man was shot and killed during an argument. The shooting happened around 8 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 25) in the 17800 block of Maine Street, according to police. That’s near the intersection of Nevada and Joseph Campau avenues.
fox2detroit.com
16-year-old accused of murdering Detroit teen over iPhone ordered to undergo competency evaluation
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 16-year-old Detroit boy accused of murdering another teen over an iPhone was ordered Monday to undergo a competency evaluation. Ryan Mcleod, 16, is charged as an adult in connection with the July 26 murder of 14-year-old Joe Nankervis. McLeod was arraigned on charges of one...
fox2detroit.com
76-year-old man, dog survive after being shot during random Detroit shooting spree
DETROIT (FOX 2) - John Palik was walking his dog Sunday morning when a 19-year-old man going on a random shooting spree in Detroit opened fire. The man was approaching random victims on the west side. "I start moving faster and all of the sudden two shots come out they...
Mother of 5 is one victim of what Detroit Police call 'random' shooting rampage
Dr. Dass says Lari Brisco was one of three people who Detroit police say a shooter randomly decided to kill Sunday morning. She worked at her Oak Park Practice as a medical receptionist.
fox2detroit.com
Warren woman charged after victims hit, 1 fatally, while crossing Detroit street
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Warren woman is facing charges after authorities say she hit two people who were crossing a Detroit street over the weekend. Shacuria Latrice Nicholson, 20, is charged with one count of operating while license suspended – causing death, one count of operating while license suspended – causing serious injury, one count of moving violation – causing death, one count of moving violating – causing serious impairment, and one count of minor operating with any blood alcohol content.
Detroit News
How Detroit police tracked shooting spree, nabbed 19-year-old suspect
Detroit — Authorities had an alarming situation unfolding Sunday: An assailant seemingly was randomly targeting people on the west side. Four were shot; three were killed. And police didn't know if the gunman was done. It appeared, police Chief James White said, there was “an active shooter that was...
Detroit police: Suspect arrested in fatal 'random' shootings
DETROIT — (AP) — A person waiting for the bus and another walking their dog were among four people shot, three fatally, by a man who appeared to fire randomly over about 2 1/2 hours in Detroit, police said. Police arrested a suspect Sunday night after an hourslong...
HometownLife.com
Inkster woman charged after toddler killed in Farmington Hills crash
The Oakland County Prosecutor's office charged a 29-year-old woman from Inkster with child endangerment and the operation a vehicle while intoxicated that led to a death after a fatal car crash happened in Farmington Hills Saturday, Aug. 27. If convicted on both counts, she could face up to 16 years...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police arrest suspect in 'random' murder spree that left 3 dead
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Many questions remain after a day of terror in Detroit when a gunman allegedly killed three people and injured a fourth person before he was arrested by police Sunday. The shootings, which happened within a few blocks of each other Sunday morning, were considered "random" and...
fox2detroit.com
Inkster mom's BAC was 3-times legal limit in crash that killed her 3-year-old, police say
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Inkster mom who is accused of driving drunk in a tragic crash that killed her 3-year-old was arraigned on charges on Monday where it was revealed that her BAC was more than three times the legal limit. Shelby Ellis, 29, was charged with...
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after multiple deadly shootings in Detroit Sunday
Detroit police have confirmed to 7 Action News that the alleged gunman who killed three people and injured another is in custody.
Detroit police arrest suspect in string of 'random' shootings that left three dead, one injured
A manhunt for a suspect in multiple deadly shootings on Detroit’s northwest side early Sunday morning has reportedly come to an end. The suspect is accused of killing three people and injuring another.
fox2detroit.com
Scammer posing as Oakland County deputy demands $1,500 from victim, claiming she missed jury duty
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A scammer called a Bloomfield Township woman multiple times Monday to tell her she missed jury duty and needed to pay $1,500. Authorities said the caller claimed they were from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, and called from spoofed county numbers. The scammer...
fox2detroit.com
Fatal shooting victims in shooting spree identified
Myha Lee – sat down with FOX 2 after going to identify her son’s remains at the Wayne County Morgue. That's when she says, reality set in.
fox2detroit.com
Police arrest suspect of multiple deadly shootings in Detroit Sunday
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department said it has arrested a suspect wanted for multiple deadly shootings in Detroit on Sunday. Police the crime spree started with a call around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday when a 40-year-old woman was found shot multiple times in the area of Wyoming and Margareta.
