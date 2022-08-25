DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Warren woman is facing charges after authorities say she hit two people who were crossing a Detroit street over the weekend. Shacuria Latrice Nicholson, 20, is charged with one count of operating while license suspended – causing death, one count of operating while license suspended – causing serious injury, one count of moving violation – causing death, one count of moving violating – causing serious impairment, and one count of minor operating with any blood alcohol content.

WARREN, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO