Detroit, MI

fox2detroit.com

Warren woman charged after victims hit, 1 fatally, while crossing Detroit street

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Warren woman is facing charges after authorities say she hit two people who were crossing a Detroit street over the weekend. Shacuria Latrice Nicholson, 20, is charged with one count of operating while license suspended – causing death, one count of operating while license suspended – causing serious injury, one count of moving violation – causing death, one count of moving violating – causing serious impairment, and one count of minor operating with any blood alcohol content.
Detroit News

How Detroit police tracked shooting spree, nabbed 19-year-old suspect

Detroit — Authorities had an alarming situation unfolding Sunday: An assailant seemingly was randomly targeting people on the west side. Four were shot; three were killed. And police didn't know if the gunman was done. It appeared, police Chief James White said, there was “an active shooter that was...
DETROIT, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police arrest suspect in 'random' murder spree that left 3 dead

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Many questions remain after a day of terror in Detroit when a gunman allegedly killed three people and injured a fourth person before he was arrested by police Sunday. The shootings, which happened within a few blocks of each other Sunday morning, were considered "random" and...
fox2detroit.com

Police arrest suspect of multiple deadly shootings in Detroit Sunday

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department said it has arrested a suspect wanted for multiple deadly shootings in Detroit on Sunday. Police the crime spree started with a call around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday when a 40-year-old woman was found shot multiple times in the area of Wyoming and Margareta.
