Read full article on original website
Related
houstonherald.com
State awards license bureau for Houston
The Missouri Department of Revenue awarded a Houston License Office on Aug. 19. Ken Struemph, director of the motor vehicle and driver licensing division, said Stetson Stevens was named the contract manager. A county employee, Stevens previously worked at the Licking license office for several years before it closed. With...
houstonherald.com
Firemen called to North Hamrick in Houston
A fire call at about 10 a.m. Tuesday sent the City of Houston Fire Department to North Hamrick Avenue. The caller believed a fire was in the fireplace in the 300 block of Hamrick.
houstonherald.com
Houston business receives microloan from incubator
The Ozarks Small Business Incubator in West Plains (OzSBI) recently helped a local business stock a new product line by providing a microloan in the amount of $50,000 to Simple Grow, LLC. This microloan was issued to help this business produce a new, high quality worm castings soil. Simple Grow...
houstonherald.com
Licking pair charged after allegedly stealing guns from shed at Houston
A Licking man and woman face multiple felony charges after allegedly swiping guns from a shed on a property near Houston. Michael L. Mitchell, 50, and Mikayla L. Mitchell, 27, both of 10947 Higgins Drive in Licking, are each charged with first-degree burglary (a class B felony) and five counts of stealing a firearm (a class D felony).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
houstonherald.com
EDWARD FRANKLIN ATKISSON
Edward Franklin Atkisson, son of Herbert Bazel Atkisson and Helen Louise (Perkins) Atkisson, was born on Oct. 21, 1938, in Texas County. He passed away on August 26, 2022, at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, MO. He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Angela; granddaughter, Alisha; brothers,...
houstonherald.com
HHS fall sports squads receive district assignments
The Missouri State High School Activities Association has released district assignments for 2022 fall sports seasons. The Houston High School football team is in Class 2 District 3, along with Ava, Doniphan, Liberty, Mountain Grove, Strafford and Willow Springs. The HHS volleyball team is in Class 2 District 9, along...
houstonherald.com
Need a county library card? Here’s how.
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. Studies show that children who are read to in the home and who use the library perform better in school. September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when all Texas County Library branches join...
houstonherald.com
Simmons Bank donates for STARS Foundation production in Houston
Simmons Bank-Cabool recently presented the STARS Foundation a $500 donation to assist with expenses associated with their upcoming October production: Disney’s Lion King. Six performances will be held at Melba Performing Arts Center in Houston during the month. The foundation, founded in 2010, encompasses six counties and fosters individual growth by offering music, dance, theater, art and languages to its students.
IN THIS ARTICLE
houstonherald.com
RUSSELL AMBUS SISCO II
Russell Ambus Sisco II, age 48, son of Marvin and Nancy Sisco, was born on Feb. 15, 1974, in Columbia, Mo. He passed away on August 24, 2022, in Columbia, MO at University Hospital. Russ is preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Nancy Sisco; and birth father, Russell...
houstonherald.com
‘Operation Christmas Child’ to kick off with training event
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. Hundreds of locally led volunteer teams are scheduled to host more than 500 events across the nation during the second weekend in September for Operation Christmas Child, a global project of Samaritan’s Purse that shares the true meaning of Christmas with children in need around the world.
Comments / 0