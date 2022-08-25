Read full article on original website
St. Pete enters next phase of Historic Gas Plant District redevelopment
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The city of St. Petersburg has entered into the next phase of the Historic Gas Plant District redevelopment project, releasing the request for proposals. Developers can now make a bid on the 86-acre project. The city's 32-page RFP outlines the history of the site, the...
WMNF
Pinellas County reopens Section 8 housing voucher waitlist for the first time since 2020
Https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/pinellashousingvouchers.wav. For the first time in two years, the Pinellas County Housing Authority has reopened its waitlist for Section 8 housing voucher applications. The online application portal for Section 8 vouchers in Pinellas County opened at 9 AM on Tuesday, August 30, and will remain open through Thursday, September 1,...
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete to consider smoking ban
August 29, 2022 - A new ordinance can allow St. Petersburg to ban smoking at public parks and beaches. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 105 into law in June, allowing cities and counties the right to ban smoking at parks and beaches. The St. Petersburg City Council is expected to review the proposed ban in September.
thegabber.com
The Pearl Restaurant Moves from Treasure Island to Gulfport
On Aug. 26, owners Karim and Catherine Chiadmi announced the relocation of The Pearl Restaurant from Treasure Island to Gulfport, FL. “As of September 3, The Pearl in Treasure Island will be closed permanently to reopen in Gulfport in October,” the restaurant posted on Facebook. “We have had 24 wonderful years in Treasure Island and would like to thank the community, the Police Department, the Fire Department, and City Hall for their support, and we are very excited to meet new people in our new community.”
businessobserverfl.com
Insider's look at where $3B in state transportation projects is going
The Florida Department of Transportation is driving more than $3 billion in spending across 28 major projects along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Nearly half of that is being spent in the Tampa Bay area on a new bridge and a new tollway. The 5.8-mile Howard Frankland Bridge connecting Tampa and St. Petersburg will cost $865 million to build, according to the FDOT’s website, and the Gateway Expressway system in Pinellas will cost $594.7 million. The tollway should be done next year, while the bridge is currently estimated to be completed in 2025.
FDOT installing about 880 posts along Gandy Beach to help protect mangroves
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — You'll see some crews working along Gandy Beach for the next week as posts are installed to keep people from parking their cars in the mangroves amid environmental concerns. The bollards, or wooden posts, will prevent vehicles from further damaging mangroves and help lessen the...
Lynching marker unveiled at Tampa Riverwalk
Tampa Bay is home to some of the most beautiful beaches, theme parks, Super Bowl and Stanley Cup champs, and beautiful weather. But, like most of the country, Tampa has a dark past rooted in racism.
St. Petersburg Fire Rescue Battle House Fire Tuesday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – At approximately noon St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded to the 4100 block of 10th St NE for reports of the back of a house on fire. Neighbors noticed smoke coming from the vents on the roof of a home and
Florida Indigenous groups say Tampa's Columbus statue will come down ‘one way or another’
The demand to remove the statue is decades old.
Tampa Bay area programs working to offer immediate affordable housing relief
Agencies across the Tampa Bay area are working to find programs to offer immediate affordable housing relief.
Pasco residents want permanent fix soon, say pump doesn't help stop flooding
Pasco County has a stormwater pump on Westport Drive in Port Richey, but even with the pump on and a public works crew there, the street still floods.
fox13news.com
Parts of Gandy Beach blocked off to protect mangroves, environment
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Big changes are happening at a popular waterside hangout in Pinellas County. Officials blocked off a large portion of Gandy Beach to protect the mangroves and their environment. Locals love Gandy Beach for its easy access, where visitors can drive right up to the water's edge....
floridapolitics.com
Nearly $2M haul for state unclaimed property auction
'An estimated one in five Floridians has unclaimed funds just waiting to be claimed.'. Florida’s unclaimed property auction in Tampa pulled in $1.95 million, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis’ Office announced. The auction “was a huge success, generating more than $1.95 million in auction proceeds with more than...
Popular Dunedin waterfront restaurant Bon Appétit will soon have new owners
Don’t worry, the fine dining eatery and its menu aren’t going anywhere.
fox13news.com
Safety advocacy group to make its case to Clearwater leaders following three deadly crashes
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Forward Pinellas was already planning to talk to Clearwater City Council about improving the streets for pedestrians and bikers, but after the loss of not just one, but three pedestrians in Pinellas and Pasco counties on Friday, the conversation comes with much more urgency. Three families are...
tornadopix.com
Sarasota house for sale in a small hidden neighborhood near the heart of the city
With all of its many and varied neighborhoods, the Sarasota area has a surprising number of unincorporated locations as well. Most are small enclaves of homes located on the outskirts of existing communities or sandwiched between existing subdivisions. One is in the back of Sherwood Estates, a neighborhood off Mackintosh...
995qyk.com
10 Surreally Shocking Images From St. Petersburg’s Salvador Dali Museum
10 Surreally Shocking Images From St. Petersburg’s Salvador Dali Museum. If you’ve never been to the Salvador Dali Museum in St Pete, you need to get real. Sorry, correction. you need to get Surreal! Download the Dali App and go it alone, or get a tour and learn more than you ever wanted to know about Dali, and yourself. With the Dali APP you can use your phone to see Virtual Reality paintings (see sample VR painting at bottom of page) come to life and you wonder, “How did he know we’d all have mobile phones to do this?” Paintings and sculptures like you’ve never seen, but may have dreamed. Warning: If you take a selfie, you get the Cool Dali Museum Stache. Weekday afternoons are best (smaller crowd) time to visit in downtown St Pete.
businessobserverfl.com
City tearing down former grocery store to make way for senior center
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor used a backhoe Wednesday to tear a chunk off of a former grocery story building and kickstart a demolition that will eventually bring a much-anticipated recreation complex to the city’s east end. The building Castor ripped into is the former Penny Saver Food Market on...
iontb.com
Bicyclist seriously injured when motorist failed to yield in a St. Petersburg crosswalk
Investigators from the St. Petersburg Police Department are currently on-scene of serious injury crash involving a bicyclist. The call for service occurred at approximately 4:39 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30 2022 at the intersection of 5th Avenue N and 25th Street. Police say that a motorist was operating a gray...
Assistant manager for Clearwater Dollar Tree stages robbery with teen son, steals $5K: police
An assistant manager at a Clearwater Dollar Tree was arrested Monday after using her 15-year-old son to stage a robbery in a plot to steal from the store, according to police.
