Saint Petersburg, FL

WMNF

Pinellas County reopens Section 8 housing voucher waitlist for the first time since 2020

Https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/pinellashousingvouchers.wav. For the first time in two years, the Pinellas County Housing Authority has reopened its waitlist for Section 8 housing voucher applications. The online application portal for Section 8 vouchers in Pinellas County opened at 9 AM on Tuesday, August 30, and will remain open through Thursday, September 1,...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete to consider smoking ban

August 29, 2022 - A new ordinance can allow St. Petersburg to ban smoking at public parks and beaches. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 105 into law in June, allowing cities and counties the right to ban smoking at parks and beaches. The St. Petersburg City Council is expected to review the proposed ban in September.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
thegabber.com

The Pearl Restaurant Moves from Treasure Island to Gulfport

On Aug. 26, owners Karim and Catherine Chiadmi announced the relocation of The Pearl Restaurant from Treasure Island to Gulfport, FL. “As of September 3, The Pearl in Treasure Island will be closed permanently to reopen in Gulfport in October,” the restaurant posted on Facebook. “We have had 24 wonderful years in Treasure Island and would like to thank the community, the Police Department, the Fire Department, and City Hall for their support, and we are very excited to meet new people in our new community.”
GULFPORT, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Insider's look at where $3B in state transportation projects is going

The Florida Department of Transportation is driving more than $3 billion in spending across 28 major projects along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Nearly half of that is being spent in the Tampa Bay area on a new bridge and a new tollway. The 5.8-mile Howard Frankland Bridge connecting Tampa and St. Petersburg will cost $865 million to build, according to the FDOT’s website, and the Gateway Expressway system in Pinellas will cost $594.7 million. The tollway should be done next year, while the bridge is currently estimated to be completed in 2025.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Nearly $2M haul for state unclaimed property auction

'An estimated one in five Floridians has unclaimed funds just waiting to be claimed.'. Florida’s unclaimed property auction in Tampa pulled in $1.95 million, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis’ Office announced. The auction “was a huge success, generating more than $1.95 million in auction proceeds with more than...
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

10 Surreally Shocking Images From St. Petersburg’s Salvador Dali Museum

10 Surreally Shocking Images From St. Petersburg’s Salvador Dali Museum. If you’ve never been to the Salvador Dali Museum in St Pete, you need to get real. Sorry, correction. you need to get Surreal! Download the Dali App and go it alone, or get a tour and learn more than you ever wanted to know about Dali, and yourself. With the Dali APP you can use your phone to see Virtual Reality paintings (see sample VR painting at bottom of page) come to life and you wonder, “How did he know we’d all have mobile phones to do this?” Paintings and sculptures like you’ve never seen, but may have dreamed. Warning: If you take a selfie, you get the Cool Dali Museum Stache. Weekday afternoons are best (smaller crowd) time to visit in downtown St Pete.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

City tearing down former grocery store to make way for senior center

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor used a backhoe Wednesday to tear a chunk off of a former grocery story building and kickstart a demolition that will eventually bring a much-anticipated recreation complex to the city’s east end. The building Castor ripped into is the former Penny Saver Food Market on...
TAMPA, FL
