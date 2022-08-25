ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellesley Island, NY

Hudson Valley Post

Bear Mountain Bridge: Traffic Alert New York State DOT

It seems just about every road in our area is under some kind of repair lately and for the next few days, you can add Route 6/202 also known as the Goat Trail to your list. The New York State Bridge Authority posted on their social media on August 29, 2022, that the New York State Department of Transportation will be doing work on the Bear Mountain Bridge. They are telling motorists that they should expect traffic delays for the next few days in that area of the Bear Mountain Bridge. They were clear to state that the Bridge will stay open but there will be significant delays and daytime closures.
2 On Your Side

Thruway authority reopens first redesigned rest stop

CLARENCE, N.Y. — The New York State Thruway Authority has reopened its first redesigned rest stop just over a year since announcing a $450 million plan to "modernize" services and amenities along the interstate. The Indian Castle Service Area, located along the I-90 in the Mohawk Valley, which opened...
Wellesley Island, NY
Travel Maven

This New York Hike Leads to the Ruins of an Abandoned Asylum

There are tons of scenic hikes to be found within the beautiful state of New York. Some lead to gorgeous waterfalls while others lead to things a bit creepier. The hike discussed in this article will take you through the abandoned Letchworth Village that once housed hundreds of mentally and physically disabled individuals of all ages until the asylum closed in 1996.
informnny.com

Private practice nurses frustrated after being left out of NYS health care bonuses

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Earlier this month, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a bonus program consisting of $1 billion in the state budget. Those bonuses will ultimately be given to qualified health care workers who worked during much of the pandemic. However, many in private practices are learning they will not be compensated.
96.9 WOUR

Like It Slimy? Huge Reptile Show Slithering Into Upstate New York

If prefer animals with scales and gills over fur and feathers, this upcoming Rochester reptile show should be snake-tacular!. REXPO is the Nation's Largest single day reptile and amphibian convention. Completely dedicated to the Reptile and Amphibian hobby, REXPO is filled with everything you need for your beloved pet. You will find supplies, enclosures of both glass and PVC, husbandry products, substrate of all types, rack systems and much more.
yonkerstimes.com

New York State Department of Health Warns the Public About Alarming Increase In Opioid Overdoses

The New York State Department of Health has been made aware of a rapid increase in opioid-related overdoses in the Central New York region. Other areas of the state should also be aware and take precautions. These overdoses are likely linked to fentanyl, which is a powerful opioid that is often added to other drugs like heroin, as well as, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and illicitly manufactured pills, including benzodiazepines and other psychostimulants like Molly and MDMA.
rochesterfirst.com

Police searching for Key Bank robbery suspect in Sweden

SWEDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that occurred in the Town of Sweden Tuesday afternoon. At around 12:50 p.m., deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Key Bank located at 4707 Lake Road for the report of a robbery.
msn.com

Fire truck melted by downed powerline

A high-voltage power line fell on a fire truck in upstate New York sending a current straight through the body to the ground and causing extensive damage. The Schoharie Fire Department's apparatus was parked down a long tight driveway working a structure fire when the incident occurred. As soon as...
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

How High Up Can You Camp in New York State?

So you want to go camping. Great! Have you put thought into where you are going to go? Where your campsite will be?. Did you know that there are restrictions as to where and how high (the elevation) you can camp in New York State? Yep, you are limited to where on the mountain(s) that you can be.
waer.org

Activists use giant inflatable pig to make their case for $30 billion NYS Climate Change Superfund

About a dozen members of environmental and labor groups gathered in front of a giant inflatable pig today on east genesee street symbolizing what they call the greed of fossil fuel companies at the expense of the environment. They’re hoping a climate change superfund will require the companies to use their profits to pay for the damage they’ve caused. The groups want Governor Hochul to include the 10-year, $30 billion plan in the upcoming executive budget if she gets elected. Program associate with the New York Public Interest Research Group Chris Bottini says consumers and the environment are suffering.
localsyr.com

Fate brought these two friends back together for a day at the NYS Fair

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It was January 24, 2020, when then 7-year-old Dava and NewsChannel 9’s Adrienne Smith first met at Wegmans on Taft Road in Salina. It was a chance encounter. Mom and Dava were cashing out after a grocery run and Adrienne was there covering a new statewide plastic bag ban that was about to take effect.
cnycentral.com

Closings & reopenings at the fairgrounds due to heavy rain

Syracuse, NY — UPDATE: The Midway at the 2022 New York State Fair closed temporarily to guests Tuesday due to heavy rain. Fair officials announced the midway would reopen Tuesday evening when the rain clears. The Fire & Rescue Parade and the Beef Day Parade have both been canceled.
SYRACUSE, NY

