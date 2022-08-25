ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

Ocean County, NJ, Man Gets 20 Years for 2018 Carjacking

An Ocean County man will likely not be free from prison until the year 2039 after being sentenced for a 2018 carjacking in Lakewood. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says late last week 36-year-old John Bailey of Bayville was sentenced to 20 years in state prison after pleading guilty to carjacking. He will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.
Atlantic City, NJ man charged with murder of Philadelphia man still on the loose

ATLANTIC CITY — Two men are charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of a Philadelphia man last week, but one of the suspects is still wanted by police. Jordan Eaddy, 31, was shot to death shortly after midnight on Thursday, Aug. 25 near the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. His body was found by Atlantic City police responding to a gunshot picked up by the ShotSpotter system.
Chowderfest is returning to LBI

It’s not too early to start thinking about Chowderfest as the Chowder Trail will begin on Labor Day. The Chowder Trail is where you do the tasting and vote for your favorites. It continues on LBI until Sep. 30. Chowderfest has been held since 1989 (with pandemic changes in...
Will a Popular Italian Market Replace Corrado’s Vacant Brick, NJ Space?

It's only rumored for now, but hopefully, the rumors are true!. Ocean County will never forget the crazy story of the Brick Corrado's Market that never came to be. We were so excited when the popular Clifton, NJ market announced a new location was coming to Brick 3 years ago - which was soon delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Sadly, the delays didn't stop there. The grand opening was postponed a handful of times, before the store's sign was finally taken down in Laurel Square this past June.
Wildwood, NJ tram car announces closing day for 2022

WILDWOOD — It's another sign that summer is winding down. A 2022 closing date has been announced for the yellow and blue trams that transport boardwalk visitors in the Wildwoods. According to the Sightseer Tram Car website, riders can expect service from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day...
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

