Dating Mercer County cops charged with assault in NJ hotel fight, reports say
TRENTON — Two romantically involved law enforcement officers serving Trenton and Mercer County are reportedly facing charges for their involvement in a fight at a Bordentown hotel. The Trentonian first reported on the Aug. 20 grapple at the Best Western on Route 206. Now Trenton Detective Tara Dzurkoc and...
Staten Island, NY man pleads guilty to being drunk and high in Seaside Heights, NJ hit-and-run
A Staten Island man has pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of alcohol and marijuana in a hit-and-run car crash in Seaside Heights last August. The arrest, charges, and guilty plea of the New York man for his actions in the Seaside Heights crash were announced by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.
Bayville, NJ man sentenced for violently attacking woman in Lakewood, NJ carjacking
A Bayville man who brutally went after and attacked a woman in Lakewood in a carjacking, has now been served his prison sentence. The results of the investigation and sentencing were announced on Monday afternoon by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. It was on December 5, 2018, when Lakewood Police...
Ocean County, NJ, Man Gets 20 Years for 2018 Carjacking
An Ocean County man will likely not be free from prison until the year 2039 after being sentenced for a 2018 carjacking in Lakewood. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says late last week 36-year-old John Bailey of Bayville was sentenced to 20 years in state prison after pleading guilty to carjacking. He will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.
Atlantic City, NJ man charged with murder of Philadelphia man still on the loose
ATLANTIC CITY — Two men are charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of a Philadelphia man last week, but one of the suspects is still wanted by police. Jordan Eaddy, 31, was shot to death shortly after midnight on Thursday, Aug. 25 near the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. His body was found by Atlantic City police responding to a gunshot picked up by the ShotSpotter system.
Weed may be legal, but you still can’t smoke on NJ beaches
New Jersey's ban on beach smoking has been in effect for four summers. But shore towns are having a harder time this year keeping everyone in line with the law, especially now that recreational marijuana is legal in the Garden State. Officials in Seaside Heights hear few complaints from visitors...
Annual 5K helps promote rideshare safety and honor slain NJ woman
ROBBINSVILLE — On March 29, 2019, 21-year-old Robbinsville resident and University of South Carolina senior, Samantha Josephson was kidnapped and brutally murdered when she mistook a car for her Uber. The murder attracted national attention, which led to the passing of laws ensuring that a rideshare vehicle is being...
This Is A Fantastic Fishing Trip Right Here In Ocean County, NJ
I'll be the first to admit, I'm not the worlds biggest fisherman. I love seafood when I go to a restaurant, and if there's a sale on shrimp at the grocery store, I'll pick those up. But getting up at the crack of dawn to slather up in bug spray...
One dead as Legionnaires Disease is found in Hamilton, NJ, drinking water
Residents and businesses in Hamilton Township, Mercer County, are being urged to take precautions after Legionnaires Disease was found in the public water supply. The township has posted an alert on their website after half of the water samples collected from homes served by the Trenton Water Works tested positive for Legionnaires Disease bacteria.
This Secret is Out, the Best Crumb Cake at the Jersey Shore
Crumb cake is "huge" and here at the Jersey Shore it is one of those desserts, breakfast treat, or snacks that everyone grabs. It's that buttery goodness with sugary, thick crumbs on top. I remember growing up in Pennsylvania, crumb cake was pretty popular. Not quite as popular as shoofly...
Latest Look at the Remodeling of the Bandwagon Diner in Toms River, New Jersey
So here we are with August closing out and heading into September and the work continues at the Bandwagon Diner aka Mr. Breakfast on Route 37 in Toms River. We have been following the work as they get closer to the remodeling project completion. I was recently traveling along Route...
Introducing A Sweet Treat In Freehold, NJ: Ever Try A Portable Candy Store?
Over this past weekend, I was very lucky to attend the grand opening for Value City Furniture's newest location in Howell. (Same plaza as Target and Lowe's) As a part of the grand opening festivities, I was introduced to a pretty cool business concept that is really taking off at the Shore.
Check out this cute newborn baby bison at Cape May Zoo
Cape May County Park & Zoo is dazzling the internet, once again, with baby announcements. This time it’s the birth of an American bison. Will there be a naming contest? Duh! Yes, one is being planned. Be thinking of a girl name because it’s believed to be a female....
Chowderfest is returning to LBI
It’s not too early to start thinking about Chowderfest as the Chowder Trail will begin on Labor Day. The Chowder Trail is where you do the tasting and vote for your favorites. It continues on LBI until Sep. 30. Chowderfest has been held since 1989 (with pandemic changes in...
Will a Popular Italian Market Replace Corrado’s Vacant Brick, NJ Space?
It's only rumored for now, but hopefully, the rumors are true!. Ocean County will never forget the crazy story of the Brick Corrado's Market that never came to be. We were so excited when the popular Clifton, NJ market announced a new location was coming to Brick 3 years ago - which was soon delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Sadly, the delays didn't stop there. The grand opening was postponed a handful of times, before the store's sign was finally taken down in Laurel Square this past June.
Bishops Sanctuary: 2022 Asbury Park High School Football Preview
When it comes to Asbury Park football, few people have more credibility than Lamar Davenport. He won three consecutive NJSIAA sectional titles as a player from 2007 to 2009, played at Monmouth University and returned to Asbury Park High School as an assistant in 2015. Seven years returning to join...
Spooky and Delicious Halloween Cookies to Enjoy in Ocean County, NJ
September is approaching and we have already begun to see a lot of items for October, I'm talking Halloween. One of the most popular holidays in America and around the world. So it's no wonder we start in late July or August with Halloween promotions. This is what happened with this article.
Wildwood, NJ tram car announces closing day for 2022
WILDWOOD — It's another sign that summer is winding down. A 2022 closing date has been announced for the yellow and blue trams that transport boardwalk visitors in the Wildwoods. According to the Sightseer Tram Car website, riders can expect service from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day...
Take a Moment to Enjoy a Beautiful Sunrise at the Jersey Shore in Seaside Heights, New Jersey
It happens every day, God willing, yet most of us might miss a majority of the time. Some are better than others, but each one is unique and a blessing to start a new day and go into that day with hope and inspiration. As our friend, Stevie said it's "God's blessing". What are we talking about? It's sunrise.
Amazing pictures of playful dolphins in Wildwood, NJ (PHOTOS)
I was just scrolling through Facebook this past week and some photos caught my eye. One local, Jerry Meyers, had posted these gorgeous photos of dolphins swimming in Wildwood to several Facebook groups. I was mesmerized by how beautiful these ocean creatures were just flying out of the water. Jerry...
