Hernandez Looks to Face Challenges at GOP Convention

The Republican Nominating Convention is Saturday. Although it’s usually more of a formality, it may have some fireworks this year.

The party held an Endorsement Convention back in March, in order to put all support behind certain candidates. Those candidates will be officially nominated Saturday.

Tudor Dixon will also get her official running mate. That is where there may be some developments.

“The primary goal of any state wide campaign, when you’re picking a lieutenant governor nominee, is to do no harm,” said John Sellek of Harbor Strategic, “You need to make sure that it’s not going to come back to bite you.”

The Republican gubernatorial nominee did just that with her choice for lieutenant governor, former state representative Shane Hernandez.

“She picked somebody with experience in the area she doesn’t. Hernandez not only served as a legislator but also somebody who ran the Appropriations Committee,” said Sellek, “That means you are an expert on the $77 billion state budget.”

As a political novice, Dixon can get valuable insight from Hernandez. Maybe not everyone’s first choice, he was a safe choice and one former President Donald Trump approved.

“That kind of endorsement should’ve slammed the door on any significant challenge against Hernandez,” said Sellek, “I think that’ll be the case.”

There seems there will be challenges. First, former candidate Garrett Soldano announced he’d challenge Hernandez before changing his mind.

Since then, Ralph Rebandt announced he will challenge, not quite the unity the party is looking for.

“I predict we’re going to see a lot of sword rattling stuff, not only this time but in future conventions,” said Sellek, “It is one more place where they can have an influence.”

Hernandez is expected to be safe as the first vote will be done by voice vote.

“Certainly they’re going to be encouraging people that are gonna support Hernandez to make sure they’re not texting, not looking up at the ceiling, not reading a book, that when it is time to vote the ‘yay’ for him that it’s going to be overwhelming,” said Sellek.

If it’s close, it will go to paper votes and really slow the convention down. While a long shot, these challenges can at least keep names like Soldano and Rebandt in the political headlines.

“This weekend they’re looking to position themselves for what comes next after this convention,” said Sellek, “More so than actually probably getting the win.”